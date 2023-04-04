N.C. Democrats demand lawmaker resign amid reports she’s changing parties

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Democrats in North Carolina are calling on a state lawmaker to resign after reports surfaced that Rep. Tricia Cotham (D) would switch parties to the GOP. The move, which Democrats described as a “deceit” and “betrayal,” would hand state Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the state’s legislature, giving them greater power over issues like abortion and elections.

The reported change comes in the middle of the legislative session during which Gov. Roy Cooper (D) signed into law bipartisan legislation expanding Medicaid and tried to use his veto to stop a Republican bill expanding gun access. Cooper called the move “disappointing.”

“Rep. Cotham’s votes on women’s reproductive freedom, election laws, LGBTQ rights and strong public schools will determine the direction of the state we love,” Cooper said in a statement to The Washington Post. “It’s hard to believe she would abandon these long held principles and she should still vote the way she has always said she would vote when these issues arise, regardless of party affiliation.”

Cotham, who represents part of Mecklenburg County, beat her Republican opponent by nearly 20 percentage points last year after a crowded Democratic primary. She ran on raising the minimum wage to at least $15 per hour, championing LGBTQ rights and expanding Medicaid, access to voting and affordable housing, according to her campaign website.

Axios Raleigh first reported the move.

Cotham did not return requests for comment but is scheduled to make a “major announcement” Wednesday morning with North Carolina Republican leaders and U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) at the North Carolina GOP’s headquarters.

In last year’s midterm elections, North Carolina Republicans won a supermajority in the Senate and were one seat shy of the same in the House. Before this legislative session started, Cooper had vetoed 47 bills in the last four years, according to NC Newsline. The governor has two years left in his second term.

Last week, though, Cotham and two of her Democratic colleagues missed a vote to override Cooper’s veto of a bill that would end permit requirements for handguns. Those three absences lowered the number of votes needed to reach the override threshold of three-fifths of members present, leading to Republicans’ first override against the Democratic governor since 2018.

Cotham at the time said she was against the repeal but had to miss the vote for a medical appointment. She drew blowback from fellow Democrats for allowing the override.

With the addition of Cotham, who was endorsed by Emily’s List, a national group that backs female Democrats who support abortion rights, the GOP could also override vetoes on issues like abortion, education and elections.

“Rep. Tricia Cotham campaigned as a Democrat and supporter of abortion rights, health care, public education, gun safety, and civil rights,” said House Democratic Leader Robert Reives in a statement. “The voters of House District 112 elected her to serve as that person and overwhelmingly supported Democratic candidates up and down the ballot.”

Because Cotham is changing parties, he added, “the appropriate action is for her to resign so that her constituents are fairly represented in the North Carolina House of Representatives.”

Local, state and national Democratic leaders echoed Reives’s call for Cotham to resign. Anderson Clayton, the state’s democratic party chair, and Jane White, Mecklenburg County’s democratic party chair, said in a statement that Cotham’s move is “deceit of the highest order.”

Heather Williams, interim president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which focuses on electing local and state Democrats, said Cotham is “placing politics” over the interests of her constituents.

Republican leaders in the state did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

