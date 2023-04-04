Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. He'll be back next week. On this day in 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

The big idea

The case that says more about Trump’s overall effect on our politics than what will happen in Manhattan today

All eyes are on Manhattan today as the nation waits for an unprecedented spectacle: the arraignment of a former president.

Donald Trump arrived in New York on Monday and is scheduled to be arraigned this afternoon in an investigation centered on hush-money payments to a porn star ahead of the 2016 election. The payments were allegedly to keep Stormy Daniels quiet about an affair she said she had with Trump, which he has denied.

This investigation is just one of the several probes into Trump. One of those investigations, led by an Atlanta-area district attorney, is looking into whether Trump and his allies broke the law when they sought to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

Regardless of whether the former president is ultimately charged for his involvement in the plot to overturn the election, the case speaks more to Trump’s overall effect on our politics than what will go down in Manhattan today.

His persistent efforts to spread election falsehoods have taken root and can be seen across the country in one large way: efforts to make it harder to vote.

Our colleagues Amy Gardner and Yvonne Wingett Sanchez have been digging into this story since the 2020 election, and they’re out this week with a fascinating look at how despite a lack of evidence of widespread election fraud, Republicans in GOP-controlled legislatures nationwide are pushing to tighten voting laws and the rules for election administration.

What’s being proposed and where?

Republican-led states, like Georgia, Texas and Florida have proposed measures spanning from requiring proof of identification to vote by mail to offering more support for investigations into alleged election fraud.

Banning private funding of elections is also a hot proposal right now in states like North Carolina.

Conservative groups seized on the idea post-2020, alleging that organizations like the Center for Tech and Civic Life (a nonpartisan, nonprofit group funded primarily by donations from Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan) were trying to influence elections.

CTCL and its defenders say private funding was necessary to run an election during a pandemic. State and local election officials also say additional funding is still needed.

Other proposals, according to experts, would be downright impossible achieve. For example: A bill in Arizona would require all ballots to be hand-counted within 24 hours of an election.

By the numbers: According to the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice, state lawmakers had introduced 150 restrictive election bills and another 27 election interference bills as of late February.

But will any of it actually pass?

Per Amy and Yvonne:

“Many of these measures have little chance of passing, either because Republicans don’t hold the legislative majority or because a Democratic governor stands in the way with a veto pen. But a few key proposals have a chance of being approved, including the North Carolina voter ID law that would encompass both in-person and mail voting, a Texas measure to create marshals to investigate election fraud and a proposal in Missouri that would allow citizens to initiate election reviews.”

Why is this happening?

Proponents say these measures are necessary to restore the public’s faith in the election system. North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore said the goal is for it to be ‘easy to vote but hard to cheat.’

On the other side, critics say this is a fight against a nonexistent threat — and that Republicans are continuing to sow seeds of distrust in the election system by hammering home their claim that elections aren’t secure.

Many of these measures would also make it more difficult to vote, which critics say discourages people from participating in the Democratic process — and would disproportionately affect lower-income and minority populations.

Detractors also say some Republican lawmakers are embracing policies that could make it harder to detect voter fraud — like the seven GOP-led states that have withdrawn from the Electronic Registration Information Center, which crunches and shares data to help states remove ineligible voters from their rolls.

The bottom line

Trump insists that widespread fraud cost him a second chance at the Oval Office. But dozens of judges have ruled otherwise, and even his own campaign consultants were unable to uncover evidence that he was cheated out of a second term.

Despite that, the former president’s narrative has clearly taken hold with many Republican lawmakers across the nation.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Arraignment day

Trump to be arraigned Tuesday in N.Y. after indictment by grand jury

“Donald Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted, plans to turn himself in Tuesday and then appear in court in New York to be arraigned in a case that involves payoffs through an intermediary to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election,” our colleagues report.

Finland joins NATO, doubling alliance’s land border with Russia

“Finland formally joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Tuesday, a historic shift for a country that once insisted it was safer outside the military alliance and a sign of how Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gamble in Ukraine is upending the post-Cold War order,” Emily Rauhala and Missy Ryan report.

Chicago’s mayoral runoff is down to the wire. Here’s what to expect.

“After a furious five-week sprint of sparring, praying and glad-handing their way around the city, the two candidates vying to be Chicago’s next mayor will square off in Tuesday’s runoff election, offering voters dramatically different visions for leading the nation’s third-largest city,” Kim Bellware reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Amazon, despite climate pledge, fought to kill emissions bill in Oregon

“Amazon has branded itself as a climate crusader, touting its commitment to renewable energy and sustainable practices. But in Oregon, it helped quietly quash a climate bill that would have regulated its data centers,” Caroline O’Donovan reports.

“The bill would have set a 100 percent carbon emissions reduction deadline of 2040 for high energy users. Its goal was to rein in industries with outsize carbon footprints, like cryptocurrency mines and data centers, of which Amazon is planning three more in the state that would be powered by fossil fuels.”

Nashville shooter fired 152 rounds, studied other killers, police say

“The Nashville shooter who killed six people one week ago acted ‘totally alone,’ and wrote detailed plans in journals written months before smashing through an entrance, firing 152 rounds and indiscriminately killing three 9-year-old students and three adults, police said Monday,” Emily Wax-Thibodeaux reports.

As DeSantis seeks Disney probe, Iger accuses him of ‘anti-business’ stance

“As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called for an investigation of the Walt Disney Co.’s new development contract, Disney CEO Bob Iger accused him of engaging in retaliation over the company’s opposition to a law restricting school instruction on sexual orientation,” Jacob Bogage reports.

“Speaking at Disney’s annual shareholders meeting Monday, Iger said DeSantis, a potential Republican presidential candidate, sought to ‘punish a company for the exercise of a constitutional right.’”

… and beyond

Trump watch

He already rocked MAGA world — twice. Now he’s Trump’s judge.

“Donald Trump fumed last week that the judge conducting his arraignment Tuesday — and likely overseeing his criminal trial — ‘HATES ME,’” Politico’s Julia Marsh reports.

“The basis for Trump’s assessment, made on Truth Social Friday, is that the judge, Juan Merchan, presided over two unrelated criminal tax fraud cases involving Trump’s real estate firm and his former CFO, both of which resulted in outcomes unfavorable to the defense. In the case of former CFO Allen Weisselberg, Merchan, citing corporate greed, said he would have imposed a ‘stiffer sentence’ than the five months jail time the ex-executive got from a plea deal.”

Judge won’t let news cameras broadcast Trump’s full court appearance

“News outlets will not be allowed to broadcast former President Donald Trump’s arraignment on Tuesday in a Manhattan state court, a judge said Monday night,” CNN’s Tierney Sneed reports.

Trump, on eve of surrender, adds former U.S. prosecutor to defense team

“A day before former President Donald J. Trump was to surrender to face charges stemming from a hush-money payment, he added a new lawyer to his defense team, a former federal prosecutor with wide experience in white-collar cases,” the New York Times’s Benjamin Weiser, William K. Rashbaum and Maggie Haberman report.

“The lawyer, Todd Blanche, will work with Susan R. Necheles and Joseph Tacopina, who have been representing Mr. Trump in the investigation by the Manhattan district attorney’s office that led to an indictment that is expected to be unsealed on Tuesday when Mr. Trump is arraigned.”

ICYMI: Trump to be charged Tuesday with 34 felony counts, but spared handcuffs and mug shot

“Donald Trump will be placed under arrest on Tuesday and informed that he has been charged with 34 felony counts for falsification of business records, according to a source who has been briefed on the procedures for the arraignment of the former president,” Yahoo News’s Michael Isikoff scoops.

The Biden agenda

White House calls DeSantis ‘shameful’ for signing Fla. permitless gun-carry bill

“The White House on Monday sharply criticized Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing into law a bill that makes Florida the 26th state to allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit,” Amy B Wang and Mariana Alfaro report.

“It is shameful that so soon after another tragic school shooting, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law a permitless concealed carry bill behind closed doors, which eliminates the need to get a license to carry a concealed weapon,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said. “This is the opposite of common sense gun safety.”

Biden holds back '24 launch

“President Biden’s advisers and close allies don’t expect him to announce a run for re-election any time soon — and some now believe it could come as late as July, or perhaps even the fall,” Axios’s Alex Thompson reports.

Biden’s nominee for Labor secretary on shaky ground in Senate

“President Biden’s nominee to run the Labor Department, Julie Su, is facing an uphill climb toward confirmation as lawmakers prepare for a bruising battle in the coming weeks once the Senate returns from recess,” the Hill’s Alex Gangitano and Al Weaver report.

“Congress heads into a two-week break with a few moderate Democrats concerned over if she’s the right person for the job, leaving her below the threshold of 50 votes needed for confirmation.”

Attacks on Crimea, visualized

“Since August, more than 70 suspected attacks by Ukrainian forces or their collaborators have targeted Russian sites in or near Crimea, according to data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project,” Adam Taylor, Júlia Ledur, Francesca Ebel and Mary Ilyushina report.

“Many have been airstrikes, including attacks by drones. Some appear to have been the work of saboteurs. Though Russia intercepted some strikes, others succeeded — at times with devastating results.”

Hot on the left

Gallego raises $3.7M in first quarter in bid for Sinema’s Arizona seat

“Arizona Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego broke a record for Hispanic Senate candidates in his first quarter of fundraising to compete for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-Ariz.) seat,” the Hill’s Rafael Bernal reports.

“Gallego netted $3.7 million in his first official fundraising quarter, making his launch more successful than that of any Latino Senate candidate in history.”

Hot on the right

Trump’s online war machine trains its weapons on Ron DeSantis

“Trump’s online war machine is training [its] virtual weapons on DeSantis and has repeatedly attached him to another enemy — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg — in the run-up to Trump’s Tuesday arraignment. The goal is to portray DeSantis as insufficiently supportive of the former president at a time when most Republicans are rallying to his side,” NBC News’s Jonathan Allen and Vaughn Hillyard report.

Today in Washington

At 2:45 p.m., Biden will meet with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology in the State Dining Room.

In closing

Everybody in Washington wants the Ukrainian ambassador at their party

“After Russia invaded Ukraine, Washington sent billions of dollars and loads of artillery to the Ukrainian military as the nation erupted into violence and chaos. Meanwhile, in the most peaceful and prosperous enclaves of Washington itself, the capital’s ruling class sent Ukrainian Ambassador Oksana Markarova a steady supply of their most precious resource: exclusive party invites,” Ben Terris reports.

