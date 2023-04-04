Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

🚨: “Roy C. McGrath, a fugitive who had been a top aide to Larry Hogan when he was Maryland’s governor, died Monday as the result of a confrontation with the FBI in the area of Knoxville, Tenn.,” our colleagues Steve Thompson, Ovetta Wiggins, Perry Stein and Martin Weil report. “He had been the subject of a 21-day manhunt launched after he failed to show up to federal court in Baltimore.”

On the Hill

Trump arraignment day: The first day of the 2024 presidential election

Nearly eight years ago, Donald Trump rode down a golden escalator in Manhattan to announce his first presidential run. Today he’ll take an elevator to the 15th floor of a courthouse a few miles away in what could be another pivotal — but very different — campaign moment.

Trump announced his presidential run months ago, but his arraignment on charges related to paying off an adult-film actress to stay quiet about an alleged affair shortly before the 2016 election can be viewed as a sort of unofficial start of the 2024 presidential cycle.

For the foreseeable future, the former president will be the center of the political universe.

It is once again Donald Trump’s news cycle.

Every development of the case is going to be covered. Should it go to trial, it is likely to take place deep into the presidential election calendar.

Trump has already capitalized on an indictment, raising more than $8 million, according to an adviser, Jason Miller

He invited more than 500 people, according to two people familiar with the matter, to attend an event at Mar-a-Lago tonight shortly after he returns from New York. In New York, he is expected to leave Trump Tower today, surrender to authorities and be arraigned before Judge Juan M. Merchan.

Republicans will be forced to respond to minor, major and mundane developments along the way. We’ll learn the charges against Trump for the first time today, setting off another round of reaction.

Republicans will be forced to take sides. Especially his presidential primary opponents — current and potentially future.

Nikki Haley, former vice president Mike Pence, Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.) and even Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , considered Trump’s chief rival for the GOP nomination — are lining up to lambaste the indictment as politically motivated. (Of those Republicans, only Haley has formally At this point, Republicans — including former U.N. ambassadorformer vice president(S.C.) and even Florida, considered Trump’s chief rival for the GOP nomination — are lining up to lambaste the indictment as politically motivated. (Of those Republicans, only Haley has formally announced that she’s running .)

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has not commented. Only former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson, who on Sunday announced he will run for president, said Trump should drop out of the presidential race. Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie — a former prosecutor — said he wants to see what the charges are before commenting. (Sununu and Christie haven’t said whether they’ll run in 2024.)

Short-term gain, long-term pain?

Polling suggests that, in the short term, the indictment has only made Trump stronger among the Republican base. A Yahoo/YouGov poll fielded right after Trump was indicted last week found that 52 percent of Republican-leaning voters say they would support Trump in the Republican primary if it were held today, up from 44 percent in a Yahoo/YouGov poll two weeks earlier.

But it’s unclear how voters will react to the details in the indictment today or to subsequent developments in the case — as well as potential attacks from Trump’s rival for the nomination.

“Long-term politics is so hard to predict,” said one Republican strategist who supports Trump.

Tricky GOP politics

The fault lines on Capitol Hill over Trump are also interesting and complicated.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) will be at a planned rally for Trump in Manhattan this morning. Of the 11 Republicans in the New York delegation — six of whom are on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee’s 2024 target list — and who responded to our inquiries, none said they would attend the rally.

As for Trump’s post-arraignment rally in Mar-a-Lago tonight, Rep. Matt Gaetz was the only member of Florida’s delegation who has said he’s going. (It’s a congressional recess week, so many Republicans are on international trips, fundraising or spending time in their districts.)

“I’m sure a few [lawmakers] will be there, but this isn’t about Washington, it’s about everyone living under Washington’s rule,” said a person who works for the former president.

Who we’re watching

Will Republicans who haven’t commented on Trump’s indictment do so after the charges are released? That list includes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) and Senate Minority Whip John Thune (S.D.), both of whom have created miles of separation between themselves and Trump. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), vice chairwoman of the Senate Republican Conference, has not commented yet either.

While many Republicans have rushed to Trump’s defense or attacked Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, the House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in 2021 and the Senate Republicans who voted to convict him have been far more circumspect:

Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah) hasn’t commented. Neither has Rep. Dan Newhouse (Wash.).

Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) said, “I don’t know what to make of it,” calling the situation unprecedented.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) said at a conference in Anchorage over the weekend that “no one is above the law.”

Sen. Bill Cassidy (La.) called the “political theater” a distraction.

Rep. David G. Valadao (Calif.) said, “I trust our legal system to find out if this indictment is in any way politically motivated.”

Get ready for another day (or weeks, or months, or years) of wall-to-wall Trump coverage.

Here’s all you need to know about what will take place today:

The campaign

Voters go to the polls in Chicago, Wisconsin

Election Day: The potency of several hot-button campaign issues — crime, abortion, redistricting — reaches its zenith today as voters from Chicago and Wisconsin head to the polls to decide the fate of two hard-fought, multimillion-dollar races.

Here’s what to expect:

Chicago mayor’s race highlights Democrats’ divides

Paul Vallas, the former chief executive of Chicago Public Schools, will face former teacher and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson in the city’s runoff election to succeed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.

The race spotlights the ideological divide between the Democratic Party’s moderate and liberal wings. It also pits the city’s most powerful political institutions — the police union and the teachers union — against each other.

The candidates

All about Vallas: Vallas, who Fraternal Order of Police , Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and former congressman Bobby L. Rush (D-Ill.). Vallas is considered to be the most conservative candidate on the ballot. He has called for the hiring of more police officers and the expansion of charter schools. Vallas, who says he’s running for mayor because “our house is on fire,” has secured the endorsement of the(D-Ill.) and former(D-Ill.).Vallas is considered to be the most conservative candidate on the ballot. He has called for the hiring of more police officers and the expansion of charter schools.

All about Johnson: Johnson is backed by the Chicago Teachers Union, United Working Families and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The liberal Democrat and CTU organizer has called for an increase in funding for public schools and social services, while simultaneously distancing himself “from past comments that were supportive of the movement to reduce police funding,” Johnson is backed by theand(D-Mass.) and(I-Vt.). The liberal Democrat and CTU organizer has called for an increase in funding for public schools and social services, while simultaneously distancing himself “from past comments that were supportive of the movement to reduce police funding,” our colleague Kim Bellware reports . Johnson told the City Club of Chicago last month that he won’t cut “one penny” from the Chicago Police Department’s nearly $2 million budget.

The race

The voters: “Vallas and Johnson both performed strongest with White voters in the first round, and the two are racing to lock up the Black voters who overwhelmingly backed Lightfoot, eliminated in the general after placing third, and the Latino majority who backed Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García (D-Ill.), the fourth-place finisher,” Kim writes.

Must reads

In Wisconsin, abortion is key issue

Liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz and her conservative opponent, former state Supreme Court justice Daniel Kelly, are in a hotly contested race to fill retiring conservative Justice Patience Roggensack’s state Supreme Court seat.

Although Wisconsin’s Supreme Court races are officially nonpartisan, Tuesday’s election has transformed into a larger political battle over the fate of abortion access and redistricting in the state — and the galvanizing power of abortion nationwide. The race, which has trampled spending records, comes as a challenge to the state’s 1849 abortion ban works its way through the courts.

A win for either candidate will determine the court’s 4-3 majority, but a win for Protasiewicz would upend 15 years of conservative dominance on the bench and is expected to lead to a reversal of several GOP policies.

The candidates

All about Protasiewicz: Protasiewicz (pronounced pro-tuh-SAY-witz) — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision “judicial activism at its worst” — has secured the endorsement of several pro-abortion groups, including Planned Parenthood. Protasiewicz has been vocal about her willingness to overturn the state’s abortion ban and review the “rigged” Republican-drawn congressional maps. Protasiewicz (pronounced pro-tuh-SAY-witz) — who called the U.S. Supreme Court’sdecision “judicial activism at its worst” — has secured the endorsement of several pro-abortion groups, includingProtasiewicz has been vocal about her willingness to overturn the state’s abortion ban and review the “rigged” Republican-drawn congressional maps.

All about Kelly: Kelly is backed by several antiabortion groups, including Wisconsin Right to Life. Despite expressing his opposition to abortion in a . Kelly is backed by several antiabortion groups, includingDespite expressing his opposition to abortion in a 2012 blog post , Kelly has slammed Protasiewicz for “telegraphing how she would rule on abortion if she had the chance” and said that his opinions “would not guide how he rules on cases,” per our colleague Patrick Marley

The race

The numbers: This is the most expensive judicial race in the nation’s history. “The candidates, political parties and ideological groups have spent more than $30 million on the race, obliterating the record for a judicial election that was established two decades ago in Illinois,” Patrick writes.

Must reads

At the White House

As Trump surrenders to authorities today, President Biden’s sober schedule could hardly be a stronger contrast.

Biden will meet with President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology to discuss the threats and opportunities that arise from artificial intelligence. And the administration will announce new steps in its efforts to invest in historically coal-mining communities.

In the agencies

ICYMI: Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive Director Steven Dettelbach said in an illuminating Washington Post Live interview Monday that he supports President Biden’s calls to ban assault weapons, that he’ll move ahead with a new rule that places safeguards around the use of pistol grips even as Republicans are trying to block it and that some of the Congressionally mandated rules sometimes slow down the process of tracing a gun after a shooting. Watch here.

The Data

Fifty years of Trump investigations, visualized: “Trump has been investigated over matters small and huge, including alleged lobbying violations in New York and whether he played a role in the Russian government’s effort to interfere with the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” our colleague Adrian Blanco writes. Here’s what happened in the 1980s.

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

