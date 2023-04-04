Live updates Trump to be arraigned Tuesday in N.Y. after indictment by grand jury

Donald Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted, plans to turn himself in Tuesday and then appear in court in New York to be arraigned in a case that involves payoffs through an intermediary to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. Trump, who is again seeking the Republican nomination for president, arrived in Manhattan on Monday after leveling fresh attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge who is handling the case, Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court.