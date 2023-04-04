Live updates Trump to be arraigned Tuesday in N.Y. after indictment by grand jury

Donald Trump, the first sitting or former U.S. president to be indicted, plans to turn himself in Tuesday and then appear in court in New York to be arraigned in a case that involves payoffs through an intermediary to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels to conceal an alleged affair ahead of the 2016 election. Trump, who is again seeking the Republican nomination for president, arrived in Manhattan on Monday after leveling fresh attacks on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the judge who is handling the case, Justice Juan Merchan of the New York Supreme Court.
Here’s what to know
Press Enter to skip to end of carouselEnd of carousel
Here's what to know:
Carousel - $Here's what to know:: use tab or arrows to navigate
Merchan turned down a formal request from news organizations to have TV cameras in his courtroom and granted journalists limited access to what he acknowledged was a “historic” proceeding.
Following his court appearance, Trump plans to return to Florida and make public remarks from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach on Tuesday night.
Tuesday’s proceeding follows a long-running probe of Trump’s role in paying Daniels $130,000 shortly before the 2016 election. Here are the key players in the drama.
Trump is facing historic legal scrutiny for a former president in an array of investigations in multiple jurisdictions, even as he pursues a 2024 bid to return to the White House.
1/4
7 min ago
7 min ago
23 min ago
23 min ago
27 min ago
27 min ago
31 min ago
31 min ago
33 min ago
33 min ago
35 min ago
35 min ago