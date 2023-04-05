Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Wednesday! R.I.P. Klaus Teuber, the creator of Settlers of Catan. Thank you for many fond memories — and even more flipped tables.

Below: Presiden Biden calls for safe AI deployment, and the U.K. slaps TikTok with a fine. First: He pushed to curb Section 230 in Congress. He says his fight's not over. As a member of Congress, New Jersey Democrat Tom Malinowski led a push to open tech companies up to lawsuits if they promote content that leads to offline harm, a proposal that zeroed in on cases pertaining to international terrorism or civil rights abuses.

The effort has become more timely as the Supreme Court takes up that issue in Gonzalez v. Google, a case over whether platforms can bear responsibility for boosting terrorist content.

But Malinowski left Capitol Hill earlier this year — with lawmakers still largely divided on how to tackle the topic, including what to do about the tech industry’s liability protections under Section 230.

Now, Malinowski is planning to use an influential new perch outside government to try to build the common ground that has long eluded officials in Washington when it comes to holding social media companies accountable.

Last week, the McCain Institute at Arizona State University, a think tank named after the late Republican Sen. John McCain, announced Malinowski as a senior fellow and member of its recently launched “Task Force on Defeating Disinformation Attacks on U.S. Democracy.”

In an interview last week, Malinowski reflected on the hurdles he faced in Congress, and how he hopes to overcome them now. Here are the highlights:

(This interview has been edited for length and clarity.)

What do you think will be the output or product of your work now?

We’re going to issue a report closer to the end of the year, but on a lot of these issues we're going to be engaged with folks on the Hill and in the administration as we go.

We’ll be carefully watching the situation with TikTok. There's an interesting opportunity. The bipartisan consensus that has formed centers on the fear of the Chinese government weaponizing the data that TikTok gathers, but there's also the question of what to do about the harm TikTok and other platforms are doing.

What do you see as the task force’s mission?

The aim is very simply to look for bipartisan solutions to the problem of disinformation and extreme partisan divisiveness in our country. We’re realistic about the difficulty of getting things done in a divided Congress, but I do think there will be some opportunities.

One of the issues we focused on [in a meeting] was the decline of local media. That's something that I felt very intensely running for office three times. One of the ideas we think could garner a lot of bipartisan support would be a tax credit for small businesses to advertise in local media.

Do you see your approach of focusing on amplification as the path to consensus?

I hope so. My bill was a very targeted attempt to remove [Section] 230 protections from amplification, not all amplification, but we were not able to move that. I've always argued that this approach is not one that favors one political side or the other.

If you believe that antifa or the far-left is the biggest threat to the safety of Americans, I would strongly disagree, but you should still love the legislative approach because it addresses the hidden mechanism that social media employs to amplify that content. It's an alternative to content moderation.

How do you think Gonzalez v. Google could impact legislative talks on Section 230?

The plaintiffs in that case are alleging rightly that Google is not responsible for the terrorist content itself, but it is responsible for writing algorithms that cause that content to appear in the feeds of people around the world. We'll see what happens. I'm not sure the case was presented as clearly as it could have. [The court] may remand the case to lower courts, which keeps the onus on Congress to do something, or it could rule in favor of social media companies, in which case only Congress and potentially the administration can step in and do something.

What was your biggest lesson learned trying to legislate on this issue?

We made progress, but members still haven't fully understood the role that algorithmic amplification plays in the harms that social media does to our kids and to our society. And that's understandable because you don't see the algorithm, so it’s a difficult concept for folks who don't have the technical background. It's much easier to understand both sides of the content moderation. My big challenge was getting people to look under the hood.

Biden calls for safe AI development following meeting with tech execs, advisers

President Biden told a panel that artificial intelligence technologies have the ability to advance society, but that they must be developed and deployed safely because they risk harming the economy and national security, Zeke Miller reports for the Associated Press.

Biden on Tuesday met with his science and technology advisers to discuss AI’s risks and opportunities. He told the group, which included Microsoft and Google executives, that appropriate guardrails must be ensured for AI products before their usage.

When he was asked if AI is dangerous, Biden said, “It remains to be seen. Could be,” Miller writes.

The administration last year released a Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights outlining voluntary guidance for safe and nondiscriminatory AI usage.

AI’s popularity has skyrocketed in recent months with the unveiling of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools that have yielded both benefits and risks to society.

Twitter vendors sue company, alleging overdue bills

Four Twitter vendors on Tuesday sued the social media company, alleging it breached contract by failing to pay thousands in overdue bills, Clare Duffy reports for CNN.

Captioning services company White Coat Captioning, consulting firm YES Consulting and two public relations firms, Cancomm and Dialogue México, say Twitter “has yet to pay bills ranging from around $40,000 to $140,000 for services they provided the company last year,” Duffy writes.

“Elon Musk told Twitter vendors that, if they want to get paid, then sue,” said Shannon Liss-Riordan, who previously filed other lawsuits over Twitter employee layoffs and their severance after billionaire Elon Musk bought the company. “Well, he’s now getting his wish. Businesses, like employees, should not have to sue to get paid what they are owed.”

U.K. fines TikTok $15.8 million for misuse of underage user data

The U.K. Information Commissioner’s Office on Tuesday fined TikTok $15.8 million for mishandling children’s sign-ups on the short-form video platform, Gareth Vipers reports for the Wall Street Journal.

The regulator said TikTok “failed to get consent from the parents of children on its platform and didn’t do enough to remove underage users,” Vipers writes.

The office estimated some 1.4 million underage users were enabled to use the platform in 2020. Account registration rules do not permit children under 13 from making an account.

U.K. Information Commissioner John Edwards said that data may have been used to track and deliver inappropriate content to those users’ feeds.

TikTok told the Journal it disagreed with the fine and was reviewing the decision.

“We invest heavily to help keep under-13s off the platform and our 40,000 strong safety team works around the clock to help keep the platform safe for our community,” said a company spokeswoman.

The China-linked short form video app has come under scrutiny from several governments mainly due to national security concerns. In the United States, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew last month testified to a House panel, where lawmakers on both sides of the aisle alleged the app has negative effects on children’s mental health and behavior.

Before you log off

That's all for today — thank you so much for joining us!

