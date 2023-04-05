Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

McCarthy set to meet with president of Taiwan

When House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) sits down with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen today in California, he will become the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet with a Taiwanese president on American soil.

The carefully planned meeting will take place behind closed doors at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif. Reps. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), chairman of the new House select committee on China, and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) are expected to be there, per CNN.

The meeting follows Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’s (D-N.Y.) own private sit-down with Taiwan’s leader in New York last week, as well as a separate confab with Sens. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) and Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.).

McCarthy originally planned to travel to Taiwan — like his predecessor did last year against the wishes of senior members of President Biden’s national security team — but was persuaded not to due to security and political concerns.

The security concerns: A senior Taiwanese official A senior Taiwanese official told the Financial Times that Tsai’s administration provided McCarthy’s office with “some intelligence about what the Chinese Communist party is recently up to and the kinds of threats they pose.”

The political concerns: “His office was advised that such a visit could be exploited for political purposes in the run-up to January’s presidential election in Taiwan,” report. “The opposition Nationalist Party, his aides were told, could use a trip to portray Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party’s cross-strait policy as dangerous, unnecessarily provocative and raising the risk of war with China.” “His office was advised that such a visit could be exploited for political purposes in the run-up to January’s presidential election in Taiwan,” our colleagues Ellen Nakashima, John Hudson and Dan Lamothe report. “The opposition Nationalist Party, his aides were told, could use a trip to portray Tsai’s Democratic Progressive Party’s cross-strait policy as dangerous, unnecessarily provocative and raising the risk of war with China.”

A way to ease tensions?

Former U.S. ambassador to China Max Baucus, who has called then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) high-profile trip to Taiwan a mistake, said today’s meeting is a step in the right direction toward tempering explosive relations between the United States and China because it is being held in California, not Taipei.

“All sides have toned down their rhetoric,” Baucus told The Daily 202. “That’s really what we should be doing — the United States and China — not being too belligerent with each other, talking things over, trying to find some common ground.”

“I think this visit shows that maybe we could manage this relationship after all,” Baucus added.

But despite the change in scenery, Beijing is still angry about the meeting.

China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, “has repeatedly called on U.S. officials not to engage with Taiwanese leaders, viewing it as support for Taiwan’s desire to be viewed as separate from China,” per Reuters.

Beijing has slammed the meeting as a violation of the United States’ “one-China policy” and threatened retaliation. (The “one-China policy” recognizes that the People’s Republic of China is the sole legitimate government of China.)

But Baucus said the recent rhetoric from China was just that — rhetoric.

“The rhetoric is pretty hot over Taiwan, but that’s where it stops,” he said.

Still, U.S. officials are concerned that China will react aggressively to the meeting — similarly to the way the government reacted to Pelosi’s visit.

All eyes on Beijing

By the time Pelosi led a delegation of lawmakers to Taiwan last summer, defying U.S. and Chinese officials, the White House had been working around-the-clock to de-escalate tensions between the world’s two largest economies. White House officials at that time were preparing for increased military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait. That moment came after Pelosi’s arrival and lasted well after.

The trip, the first of its kind in 25 years and a culmination of Pelosi’s decades-long career as an outspoken critic of Beijing, prompted a muscular response from China that included ballistic missile fire over the island and the deployment of warships to the Taiwan Strait.

This time U.S. officials are unsure of how Beijing will react.

“China’s response could be harsh objections or sanctions on McCarthy and other U.S. officials. It might even be a display of military force that matches or exceeds the dramatic display” following Pelosi’s visit, per our colleagues Ellen Nakashima, John Hudson and Dan Lamothe.

“The reality is that administration officials don’t know how Beijing will react to Tsai’s travel through the United States. That uncertainty, experts say, underscores the situation’s volatility.”

The state of relations

Tsai’s closely watched meeting in California is the final leg of her tour through the Americas and her first U.S. stopover since 2019. While Taiwanese leaders routinely traverse the United States during international travel — Tsai has done so six times — today’s meeting is significant because it comes as the relationship between the United States and China continues to fall to historic lows.

The current state of relations between Washington and Beijing is a remarkable shift from President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s agreement to maintain open lines of communication following a three-hour-long meeting in Bali, Baucus said.

The encounter, which occurred on the sidelines of the November Group of 20 summit, was supposed to smooth the rift between the two. Now, nearly six months later, China’s foreign ministry is threatening to “resolutely hit back” for a meeting between a U.S. official who is second in line to the presidency and the president of a self-governing island.

“This was a routine transit, yet Beijing is exploiting the Speaker’s meeting to ratchet up tensions on the Taiwan Strait,” Rep. Gregory W. Meeks (D-N.Y.), the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said in a statement. “Congress will continue to support our friend Taiwan in the face of the PRC’s bullying and call on all parties to maintain the status quo for the sake of peace and stability.”

A State Department spokesperson echoed Meeks’s sentiment, saying in a statement that “President Tsai’s transit is routine and reflects longstanding practice. We have been clear that there is no reason for Beijing to turn this transit–which is consistent with longstanding U.S. policy—into something it is not or use it as pretext to overreact.”

It’s unclear if McCarthy will end up visiting Taiwan in the near future, but if he does, he’ll join the long list of U.S. officials to have done so (or plan to) in recent months, including Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Sen. Todd C. Young (R-Ind.).

(Youngkin is expected to lead an international trade mission to Asia and meet with Tsai during a stop in Taiwan this month.)

