Yesterday was a slightly busy news day. Today's edition: Liberals won control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court last night, a race critical for the fate of the state's 19th-century abortion ban. The Department of Justice will allow some inmates to stay at home after the covid emergency ends.

We talk to Wendell Primus about his career with Pelosi, Medicare for All and tensions during the ACA debate

As a top Democratic aide on Capitol Hill, Wendell Primus has been at the center of high-stakes health policy battles for nearly two decades.

Primus left Congress at the beginning of the year after serving as senior policy adviser for health and budget to former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). He was an influential figure in debates over the Affordable Care Act and the Democratic Party’s Inflation Reduction Act that granted Medicare the power to negotiate prescription drug prices for the first time. He’s so well known in the health policy space that some people just refer to him as “Wendell.”

Earlier in his career, he resigned from working as a deputy assistant secretary at the federal health department over objections to former president Bill Clinton’s decision to sign the welfare bill, which some aides had contended was too harsh. In recent years, he caught flak from the party’s progressive flank for being critical of Medicare for All.

We caught up with Primus on Zoom last week. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Health 202: What do you think are some of the biggest health policy issues for Congress to tackle right now?

Primus: I still think the most important thing to get done is the 10 states that are now left to do the Medicaid expansion. North Carolina, I understand the governor signed the bill last [week]. So North Carolina is now a Medicaid expansion state. … We’re going to be at the issues of cost and quality forever trying to constrain cost in some way. Mental health is a problem, our deaths of despair, the gun violence issue, I think is a public health issue.

The Health 202: Do you think any of those lists are realistic in a divided Congress?

Primus: I would like to think so. … I think there could be some bipartisan work done on workforce because I think both parties recognize that the health workforce is a major issue.

The Health 202: What was the high point of your career?

Primus: I would say, obviously, the passage of the Affordable Care Act and the drug pricing [bill last year]. A lot of my friends didn't think we could ever touch the drug companies, and I went through three rounds of negotiation with the Senate.

The Health 202: You mentioned the ACA, was there one moment where you thought that the ACA wouldn't pass? And was it true that you and Rahm Emanuel couldn't be in the same room together at some points?

Primus: That history started with a welfare-reform bill, which I thought was a mistake, and he was working for Clinton and was advocating for its passage, and I resigned over that. He was arguing — and Nancy Pelosi, I think, gets a lot of credit — he wanted to do a smaller version of the Affordable Care Act, and she would have none of it. It was really her vote-getting abilities that I think got the bill done.

I mean, obviously, when we lost the 60th vote in the Senate because we didn't retain Sen. Kennedy’s seat in Massachusetts, there were plenty of people who thought we couldn't get it done. But we did and it was kind of a convoluted legislative process.

The Health 202: What was the biggest disappointment that you had on the Hill?

Primus: It’s amazing to me that so many states didn’t expand Medicaid. … I thought with 100 percent federal financing for three years, then 95 [percent to] 5 [percent], and then going ultimately to 90 [percent to] 10 [percent] that the states would expand Medicaid. I remember telling Pelosi right after that court case came down, “Don't worry, the states aren’t going to forgo all that money,” but they have.

The Health 202: What do you think about this debate over Medicare in Congress? Should there be changes to try and get Medicare on a better financial path? And if so, what are some of the proposals that you see?

Primus: Well, some of them were in the president's budget. Probably the thing that I'm most proud of in my congressional career was the drug pricing set of proposals that got embedded in the Inflation Reduction Act, and the president doubled down on them. Ever since we did the ACA, I've thought that the net investment tax should have been put into the hospital insurance fund. … I think Medicare Advantage plans have a lot to say for themselves, but they really are overpaid. But it's politically very sensitive.”

Health 202: You've previously been critical of Medicare for All, do you still think that that's a policy the Democratic Party shouldn't embrace?

Primus: Yes, it’s just too expensive. You look at the cost of Medicare for All, and we can't afford [it]. Once we get Medicaid expansion done in all these remaining 10 states, we can honestly say that every American, setting aside the undocumented issue for just a moment, has access to affordable health care. And Medicare for All could never pass, and we have solvency problems in Social Security, and I think a wholesale rewrite of our health system just is not in the cards, it doesn’t make sense.

The Health 202: In a 2019 Intercept story, Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) said he was “not worried what Wendell thinks. When he gets elected to Congress, it’ll matter.” What do you make of that criticism as operating as a member/staffer?

Primus: I’m a staffer, I was always a staffer. I think members were jealous to some extent of the role I played … Staff gets the blame, and especially when members can't criticize the speaker directly, I mean, what can I say? It is what it is.

In the courts

Liberals will control Wisconsin Supreme Court ahead of abortion case

Liberals won control of Wisconsin’s high court in an election yesterday, giving them a one-vote majority on a body that is likely to consider the state’s 19th-century ban on abortion in the coming years, The Post’s Patrick Marley reports.

Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz beat former Justice Daniel Kelly in the most expensive judicial contest in history — and which will end the court’s conservative control for the first time in 15 years. Abortion was a dominant issue in the race, with national groups on both sides of the debate jumping into the fray. It was also one of the main topics in ads supporting Protasiewicz.

During the campaign, Protasiewicz was open about her personal beliefs supporting abortion rights. She was able to speak so freely about her views on the issue because of a 2002 U.S. Supreme Court decision that determined judicial candidates have a First Amendment right to express their views on political issues as long as they don’t promise to rule in a specific way. But having spelled out her views, Protasiewicz could face challenges over whether she can be impartial, Patrick writes.

Coronavirus

DOJ will allow some inmates to remain at home after covid emergency expires

Thousands of federal inmates who were allowed to serve their sentences at home during the coronavirus pandemic may be able to remain there — even after the Biden administration lets the national emergency expire next month.

Under a final rule issued by the Justice Department yesterday, it will be at the Bureau of Prisons director’s discretion as to whether inmates can remain in home confinement or if they will need to finish serving their time in federal prison.

The regulations are expected to provide some relief to inmates, who feared they could beSarah N. Lynch reports for Reuters. , who feared they could be hauled back into prison after the emergency order expires May 11,reports for

Key context: Since March 2020, more than 12,000 low-level, nonviolent federal inmates have been placed in home confinement to limit the spread of the coronavirus in prisons. Of those, the Justice Department said less than 1 percent have been sent back to prison due to new criminal conduct.

Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee:

If home confinement is working, adults in custody should be able to continue reconnecting with their families and rebuilding their lives.



State scan

Whitmer to sign bill today repealing Michigan’s 1931 abortion ban

On tap today: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) will sign a bill repealing the state’s near-total abortion ban, which has been on the books since 1931 and includes no exceptions for rape or incest, her office confirmed to The Health 202. The signing comes after voters approved a ballot measure in November enshrining abortion rights in the state constitution and preventing the ban from taking effect.

Meanwhile …

In Kansas: The Republican-controlled state legislature gave final approval to a bill yesterday that would require doctors to provide care to infants who survive an attempted abortion, a situation that’s rare. Both chambers passed the measure with more than two-thirds majority, meaning lawmakers have the votes to override a potential veto from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly, Katie Bernard reports for the Kansas City Star.

In Washington: Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced yesterday that the state has stockpiled a four-year supply of the abortion pill mifepristone in anticipation of a court ruling that could strip access to the medication nationwide, Claire Withycombe and Nina Shapiro report for the Seattle Times.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

