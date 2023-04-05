Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition … What we're watching: McCarthy meets with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen … Hyde-Smith gives Democrats blue slip blues … Wisconsin voters flip state Supreme Court … Brandon Johnson elected Chicago mayor … but first …

Teflon Don?

Donald Trump makes history yet again. The first reality-TV star to become president who became the first twice-impeached president is now the first indicted former president.

And Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg appears to have done what Trump never could during the controversies that defined his 2016 campaign, his years in the White House and his post-presidency: unify Republican lawmakers behind the idea he’s being treated unfairly.

Even Trump’s Republican critics expressed skepticism about the charges against him when they were unsealed Tuesday and Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in a Manhattan courtroom.

Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), the only Republican who voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials, criticized Bragg on Tuesday in his first comment on the case.

“I believe President Trump’s character and conduct make him unfit for office,” Romney said in a statement . “Even so, I believe the New York prosecutor has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.”

Trump took notice.

“Virtually everybody that has looked at this case, including RINOs and even hardcore Democrats, say there is no crime and that it should never have been brought,” Trump said at Mar-a-Lago Tuesday night, using an acronym for the phrase “Republicans in Name Only.” (It’s not clear which “hardcore Democrats” he’s talking about.)

While the indictment of a former president is unprecedented in American history, Republican lawmakers have been less critical of Trump than they were in 2016 after The Post unearthed the “Access Hollywood” tape.

Or in 2017, when Trump blamed “both sides” for violence in Charlottesville, following a white supremacist rally.

Or in 2018, when Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) denounced Trump’s news conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “one of the most disgraceful performances by an American president in memory.”

Or during his second impeachment.

But the Bragg indictment has been a different story.

Even Peter Meijer — who as a Republican congressman voted in 2021 to impeach Trump over the insurrection, lost his seat over it last year and is now considering running next year for the seat Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) is vacating — criticized the charges.

According to the indictment, the only tangential relationship of the payments to Trump Org (ie, the ‘business’ in ‘business records’) was that Trump Org folks cut the check and processed payment. All funds were DJT’s personal funds. Not just weak sauce- the weakest of sauces. https://t.co/aM5Wbgldyt — Peter Meijer (@RepMeijer) April 4, 2023

Some Trump critics seem to be taking the approach of “if you don’t have anything bad to say, don’t say anything at all.” Both Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) and Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) still have not publicly commented on the case.

The escape artist

Trump has escaped accountability for nearly every scandal he’s been caught up in.

The Senate acquitted him both times he was impeached, the first time for attempting to coerce a foreign government to help him politically, the second for inciting an insurrection.

The Trump Organization — not Trump himself — was found guilty of tax fraud last year. Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, pleaded guilty to tax evasion and campaign finance violations in 2018, but Trump was legally and criminally unscathed.

“He doesn’t get burned ever,” said Terry Sullivan, a longtime Republican strategist who ran Sen. Marco Rubio’s (R-Fla.) presidential campaign in 2016 when Rubio tried and failed to defeat Trump in the primary. “It is really a tough thing to figure out.”

It could take until deep into 2024 before we learn whether Trump will beat the charges laid out against him today — the earliest a trial would begin is in January.

But he’s survived his first political test: Even Republicans who want him gone are not using the indictment against him.

No one is above the law

Some Democrats broke their silence after the charges were made public, with most steering away from commenting on the case or Trump specifically, but hitting the theme that no one is above the law.

They point out that the grand jury agreed to indict Trump and that the case will proceed through appropriate legal channels.

“The beauty of the American justice system is that the law applies equally to everyone — even former presidents — and everyone has the right to a fair proceeding free of intimidation or outside influence,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) tweeted.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, “Mr. Trump will have a fair trial that follows the facts and the law.”

It’s a message that works for Democrats, the Democratic pollster Margie Omero said. She pointed to a recent survey by Navigator Research, a progressive research and polling firm, that found the message that “no one is above the law, not even a former President” is 22 points more effective than the argument Trump and many Republicans have made: that the indictment is a witch hunt.

Biden above the fray

One key Democrat who remains silent: President Biden.

But with the case expected to drag on for months or even years and Biden expected to run for reelection, it’s unclear how long he can avoid talking about the case.

Biden has nothing to gain by inserting himself into the debate over Trump at the moment. He and his team are happy to watch from the sidelines as Biden presents himself as running a no-drama White House and takes part in activities such as microchip plant openings.

While the indictment could benefit Trump in a Republican primary if the GOP base believes he’s being unfairly targeted, strategists on both sides of the aisle said it could help Biden if the two were to face off again in the general election.

“This is a real reminder for what it was like under Trump, where there was constantly a scandal, abuse of power, bad behavior,” Omero, the Democratic pollster said.

Sullivan, the Republican strategist, said Trump has limited support and that this indictment is going to change no one's mind about the former president.

“Donald Trump has never been about a political ideology, or a political party,” he said. “He’s always been about the politics of Donald Trump. And the longer the party tries to cover for him the more it’s going to get burned.”

More indictment coverage from The Post:

Programming note

Washington Post Live is hosting another installment in its Climate series. Today at 9 a.m. Eastern, Post Live explores cities around the globe investing in new sustainable initiatives to reap the economic and environmental benefits for their communities. Leigh Ann will speak with Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) about building greener cities and addressing historical environmental inequities.

White House Council on Environmental Quality chair Brenda Mallory will also join. And BlocPower CEO Donnel Baird, Carnegie Mellon School of Architecture’s Erica Cochran Hameen and New Urban Mobility Alliance director Harriet Tregoning will discuss the role of buildings in designing more sustainable cities.

What we're watching

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California today. He is the highest-ranking U.S. official to meet with a Taiwanese president on American soil.

On the Hill

Hyde-Smith gives Democrats blue slip blues

Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said Tuesday she wouldn’t sign off on Biden’s nominee for a federal judgeship in Mississippi, setting up a potential clash over senators’ ability to block judicial nominees in their home states.

Hyde-Smith won’t return her “blue slip” — a tradition that gives senators a say in the judges nominated in their states — for Scott Colom, a district attorney who Biden nominated in October to be a district court judge in Mississippi.

Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) said in January that he would back Colom. But Hyde-Smith, who met virtually with Colom last month, said that while Colom is “smart and well liked in his district,” she could not support him.

“As someone with a strong interest in protecting the rights of girls and women, I am concerned about Scott Colom’s opposition to legislation to protect female athletes,” Hyde-Smith said in a statement. “The significant support his campaign received from George Soros also weighs heavily against his nomination in my view.”

Hyde-Smith was referring to a statement Colom signed in 2021 criticizing state lawmakers for introducing “a record-breaking number of bills targeting the transgender community,” according to a Hyde-Smith spokesman. Soros, a billionaire Democratic donor, funded a super PAC that backed Colom but didn’t give directly to his campaign.

Angry Democrats

Hyde-Smith told the White House on Tuesday that she would appreciate the consideration of her “input to reach an agreement on another nominee for this position.”

The White House countered that this was the first it was hearing of her concerns.

“Sen. Hyde-Smith never raised these issues before today, over the course of months — including when she met with Mr. Colom several weeks ago — and never suggested any alternative candidates,” Andrew Bates, a White House spokesman, said in a statement.

Several progressive judicial groups have been pushing Democrats to get rid of blue slips to allow them to confirm as many judges as possible while the party controls the Senate and the White House, and Hyde-Smith’s move could renew such calls.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) and Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.), the top Republican on the committee, have urged senators to work with the White House on judicial nominations. There have been indications that’s happening: Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and John Neely Kennedy (R-La.) said last month that they would back Biden’s nominee for a judgeship in their state.

But Durbin has resisted pressure to scrap blue slips, although he said in February that he won’t honor blue slips he believes are rooted in “race, gender or sexual discrimination.” It’s unclear whether he might apply such a standard to Colom’s nomination or whether it will move him closer to doing away with blue slips entirely.

“He is extremely disappointed in Sen. Hyde-Smith’s lack of communication and ultimate obstruction of a highly qualified nominee,” Emily Hampsten, a Durbin spokeswoman, said in a statement Tuesday. “In the coming days, he’ll be assessing and will respond more fully.”

The campaign

Wisconsin voters flip state Supreme Court

Wisconsinites voted to end 15 years of conservative dominance in the state’s Supreme Court, choosing liberal Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz over her conservative opponent, former Justice Daniel Kelly.

Trouble ahead?: “Protasiewicz will face tough questions when the court addresses the abortion and redistricting challenges. Critics have argued she cannot ethically participate in those cases after so clearly spelling out her views,” our colleague Patrick Marley writes.

“Protasiewicz has said she would not participate in cases brought by the state Democratic Party since it donated so much money directly to her campaign. But she has said she is inclined to remain on the abortion case and would likely participate in a redistricting case if someone other than the state Democratic Party brought it.”

Brandon Johnson elected Chicago mayor

Former teacher and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson defeated Paul Vallas in the city’s runoff election to succeed Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. The closely watched race was largely defined by crime and education, with prominent Democrats and unions weighing in.

“Johnson’s win over Vallas, a conservative Democrat, was a major victory for the liberal wing of the party,” our colleagues Kim Bellware, Sabrina Rodriguez and Colby Itkowitz write.

Stuck in the center: “This Chicago mayoral campaign rivals’ dash to the center is going to be instructive for national Democrats as Biden seeks a second term and Democrats try to reclaim the House and keep the Senate,” the Chicago Sun-Tribune’s Lynn Sweet writes.

“Democrats can use this election as a cautionary case study: Middle-class, older Black voters, whom Democrats absolutely must have to keep the White House and control Congress, are not, writ large, that progressive, especially compared with Chicago’s white voters in the north lakefront wards.”

The Media

Viral

Good morning from downtown Manhattan where this lovely couple is getting married right next door to the media scrum waiting for the Trump indictment. pic.twitter.com/vJxcxZDgKX — Soo Youn (@lalasoo) April 4, 2023

