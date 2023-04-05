Lindsey Graham pleads for people to give Trump money after arraignment

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Shortly after former president Donald Trump was charged on 34 felony counts of falsifying records on Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) apologized to Fox News host Sean Hannity for being so emotional following the historic arraignment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Graham, one of Trump’s closest allies in Congress, has gone on TV in recent days to push for Trump supporters to give as much money as possible to the former president’s 2024 campaign, arguing that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and prosecutors were “trying to bleed him dry.” While Trump, who has pleaded not guilty to the charges, insisted during a speech at his Mar-a-Largo estate that he has “a lot of cash,” Graham returned to Fox on Tuesday to again plead for people to donate whatever money they could to the former president.

“I’m sorry, I’m so upset, but please help President Trump,” Graham said to Hannity, pushing for Trump supporters to give “five or 10 bucks” or “just pray” if they couldn’t donate. He then urged conservatives to vote — but also to give money if they can. “Make sure you vote as early as you can in your state. Don’t risk anything anymore. Vote as soon as you can, pray for this country, pray for this president. And if you got any money to give, give it. LindseyGraham.com — it doesn’t go to me. It goes to helping this president and taking back the Senate.”

Lindsey Graham is begging people to send money to Trump again pic.twitter.com/rEvfCJM8LM — Acyn (@Acyn) April 5, 2023

When asked for a statement as to why Graham was repeatedly pushing for Trump supporters to give money during the indictment process, Kevin L. Bishop, a spokesman for the senator, told The Washington Post in an email, “The interview was pretty clear.”

Graham’s appeal comes as Trump’s campaign has claimed that it has raised millions of dollars after his indictment, which is related to payments intended to silence adult-film actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential run. Trump senior adviser Jason Miller tweeted Monday that the campaign had raised $7 million in the three days after the indictment. The totals have not been independently verified by The Post.

Trump has pushed his fundraising efforts in recent days, including posting a video of him on the way to his arraignment to his Truth Social account.

Minutes before Trump pleaded not guilty, his campaign was selling “NOT GUILTY” T-shirts emblazoned with a fake mug shot for $47. No mug shot was taken of Trump on Tuesday. The fake mug shot photo lists him at 6 feet 5, which is two inches taller than his real height.

Joe Tacopina, one of Trump’s attorneys, said he had no comment on the push from Graham to raise money.

“I find it fascinating the amount of money that’s come in since [Trump] was indicted,” Tacopina told The Post. “This might be a new campaign strategy. Get yourself indicted and raise a lot of money.”

The unsealed indictment against Trump, the first president to be charged with a crime, focuses on how payments to then-attorney Michael Cohen were recorded at 34 different times. Bragg said in state court documents that Trump attempted to keep quiet allegations he had engaged in a sexual dalliance with Daniels and an affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal, and fathered a child out of wedlock.

The reaction to Trump’s arrest across the country Tuesday largely mirrored the partisan divisions that have split the country for years and appeared to grow during his time as president.

Graham has been among the leading Republican lawmakers who’ve echoed Trump and denounced the indictment as being politically motivated. The senator was emotional when he appeared on Hannity’s show last week to plead for Trump’s supporters to donate to the 2024 campaign.

“You need to help this man, Donald J. Trump,” Graham said, claiming the indictment against Trump was “going to destroy America.” “They’re trying to drain him dry. He spent more money on lawyers than most people spend on campaigns. They’re trying to bleed him dry.”

On Tuesday, Graham noted that he had set up a website by WinRed, a GOP fundraising platform, that would ensure that 70 percent of the funds would go toward Trump and 30 percent toward efforts for Republican Senate candidates.

Although Trump boasted of his wealth at Mar-a-Lago, Graham’s message to Trump supporters on Fox was clear: the former president needs their help.

“You are not helpless out there, folks. The off-ramp to a banana republic is to win in 2024 the House, the Senate, and reelect Donald Trump,” Graham continued. “Help this man, help America while we still have a country worth saving. How can you help? You can pray, help, give to LindseyGraham.com. Blow up the internet tonight!”

Isaac Arnsdorf and Josh Dawsey contributed to this report.

