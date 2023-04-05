Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! Today at 9 a.m. Eastern, The Washington Post will host a conversation with White House Council on Environmental Quality Chair Brenda Mallory. Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Sign up here. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In today’s edition, we’ll cover two House Democrats’ proposal on energy permitting and the rush to mine the deep seabed for critical minerals. But first:

The bipartisan Recovering America’s Wildlife Act could save ‘uncharismatic’ species from extinction

Pandas. Polar bears. Mountain lions. All are examples of what ecologists call “charismatic megafauna,” a term for critters that spark squeals of delight at the zoo and grace glossy brochures from conservation groups.

But less-charming critters are in crisis, too. Climate change and habitat loss are pushing hundreds of slimy reptiles, scrawny birds and scaly fish to the brink of extinction, imperiling entire ecosystems that depend on them.

Advertisement

The Recovering America’s Wildlife Act aims to address that threat, we report with our colleague Dino Grandoni. The bipartisan bill, recently reintroduced by Sens. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), seeks to restore populations of “uncharismatic” species so they don’t need to be listed under the Endangered Species Act, the 1973 law credited with saving the bald eagle, America’s national emblem.

“It’s really dangerous to think, ‘We’re going to protect the bald eagle, but we don’t care about songbirds,’” Heinrich said in a recent interview in his office. “All of these things are connected.”

Asked for an example, Heinrich pulled out his phone and Googled an image of a hellbender salamander. Also known as a snot otter, the hellbender has a flat head and body, four stubby legs, a long, rudder-like tail and small, beady eyes.

Advertisement

“It is not the most attractive animal,” the senator said, laughing. “They’re not necessarily the animal you would expect to see on a cereal box. But they’re really cool.”

Regardless of whether you consider hellbenders cool, they’re in trouble. The International Union for Conservation of Nature classifies the hellbender as “near threatened,” while the Ozark hellbender — a separate subspecies found in southeast Missouri and northeast Arkansas — was listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act in 2011.

The details

The bipartisan bill would provide more than $1.4 billion annually to state wildlife agencies and tribes to restore populations of species with the greatest conservation need. Historically, cash-strapped state wildlife agencies have often prioritized the most charismatic species, rather than the most vulnerable.

Advertisement

The goal is to turn the tide on a mounting extinction crisis. About 1 million species are at risk of disappearing forever, a mass extinction on par with the asteroid that wiped out most dinosaurs.

The Senate Environment and Public Works Committee and the House Natural Resources Committee both passed the bill last year with bipartisan support. But the measure stalled amid disagreement over how to pay for it.

Putting the conservative in conservation

Last year, Heinrich and Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) co-sponsored the Senate version of the bill, while Reps. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) and Jeff Fortenberry (R-Neb.) led the House version.

But retirements have forced a reshuffling of the Republican leaders on the legislation. Blunt retired in December after 26 years in Congress, while Fortenberry resigned last spring after being convicted on three felony counts for lying to the FBI about illegal campaign contributions.

Advertisement

This year, Tillis — who has emerged as a bipartisan dealmaker on hot-button issues including gay rights, guns and immigration — stepped up as the Republican leader of the Senate measure. Heinrich said Tillis has helped convince his GOP colleagues that the bill would advance conservative goals, such as reducing the cost of complying with federal regulations.

“One of the messages that he’s effective at delivering is how this potentially saves a lot of private-sector agricultural compliance costs by doing the conservation early in the process, rather than waiting until there’s an Endangered Species Act listing,” Heinrich said.

In the House, Dingell has yet to reintroduce the bill or identify a new Republican partner. But the Democrat is in talks with GOP supporters of the measure in the last Congress, including Reps. Mike Simpson (Idaho), French Hill (Ark.) and Brian Fitzpatrick (Pa.), according to a person familiar with the discussions who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Advertisement

“We look forward to a strong, bipartisan reintroduction in the House in April,” Dingell said in a statement. “Protecting our nation’s vast and diverse wildlife isn’t a partisan issue, it’s our responsibility.”

A spokeswoman for Dingell declined to comment further. A spokesman for Tillis said the senator wasn’t immediately available for an interview.

Problems with pay-fors

Complicating matters, the bill’s backers have still not agreed on how to offset the more than $1.4 billion in new spending.

Under the Constitution, revenue-raising proposals must originate in the House. While Dingell has not publicly identified a pay-for, she has spoken with House Natural Resources Committee Chair Bruce Westerman (R-Ark.) about the bill’s path through that panel, according to the person familiar with the discussions.

Advertisement

Westerman said in a statement that he wants to support the bill — but he won’t do so unless it’s paid for.

“I agree with the goals of RAWA and believe there could be a bipartisan path forward to benefit habitat and meaningfully address deficiencies in the Endangered Species Act,” he said. “However, the version introduced last week did not have a mechanism to pay for it, thereby kicking the can down the road for future generations to deal with.”

You can read our story with our colleague Dino about seven species the bill could help, including the Texas heelsplitter and the black-footed ferret, here.

On the Hill

Reps. Levin, Casten craft counterproposal to GOP permitting plan

Congress may be out this week, but Reps. Mike Levin (D-Calif.) and Sean Casten (D-Ill.) are busy drafting a counterproposal to House Republicans’ plan to speed up the permitting process for energy projects.

Advertisement

Their forthcoming bill, dubbed the Clean Electricity Transmission Acceleration Act, seeks to accelerate the permitting process for renewable energy projects and the transmission lines needed to carry clean electricity nationwide.

It’s a direct response to H.R. 1, the GOP energy package that the House passed last week along largely party lines. The package included permitting legislation from Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.) that many Democrats opposed, saying it would undermine the National Environmental Policy Act and do little to help clean energy.

“It’s clear that H.R. 1 was designed to really just be a laundry list for the fossil fuel industry,” Levin said in a phone interview with The Climate 202. “But there are legitimate challenges around the deployment of clean energy that we’ve got to address.”

Advertisement

The Levin-Casten proposal would give new authority to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to site transmission lines that are in the “national interest.” It also would require FERC to “ensure that electric utilities account for the external cost of greenhouse gas emissions when setting their utility rates,” among other things.

Levin said he has solicited feedback from fellow members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, while Casten has discussed the measure with fellow members of the moderate New Democrat Coalition. The goal is to introduce the legislation after the two-week recess.

Pressure points

Unleash the deep sea robots? A quandary as EV makers hunt for metals

As automakers scour the planet for the metals they need to build tens of millions of electric vehicles, they are deliberately avoiding the deep seabed, even though it is teeming with nickel, cobalt, copper and manganese, The Washington Post’s Evan Halper reports.

The auto companies remain hesitant to tarnish their reputations, as diplomats and scientists warn that rushing to scrape the sea floor could cause severe ecological harm to otherwise pristine ecosystems.

“There has already been a lot of negative publicity around the mining for these metals: human rights abuses, child labor, deaths from mines collapsing. You can imagine the risk with the deep sea,” said Ethan Elkind, director of the climate program at UC Berkeley’s Center for Law, Energy and the Environment.

Representatives from about 36 countries gathered last month in Kingston, Jamaica, for a meeting of the United Nations-chartered International Seabed Authority to discuss a bid from the small island nation Nauru that could allow mining on the seafloor within months. Nauru’s corporate partner, the Metals Co., wants to use giant robots in part of the Pacific to scoop up enough metals to produce 1,280 million car batteries.

However, many delegates searched for a legal path to block such mining. Several car companies — including BMW, Renault, Rivian, Volvo and VW — also publicly support a moratorium on seabed mining.

Agency alert

In a first, EPA identifies 9.2 million lead pipes in U.S.

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced that it has identified about 9.2 million lead water pipes across the country, according to a survey that will dictate how billions of dollars are allocated to replace the pipes, Michael Phillis reports for the Associated Press.

Florida ranked first in the survey with an estimated 1.6 million lead pipes, followed by Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Texas. Exposure to lead can cause brain damage, and the EPA has said no amount is safe for children.

The survey will be used to steer money toward states with the most lead pipes. Previously, a state’s share of the funds was based on its general infrastructure needs and didn’t consider its number of pipes.

The EPA also announced Tuesday that states, territories and tribes will receive $6.5 billion to upgrade drinking water infrastructure, with $6 billion of the total coming from the bipartisan infrastructure law.

“Every community deserves access to safe, clean drinking water,” said EPA Administrator Michael Regan, who traveled to Illinois for the announcement.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Thanks for reading!

GiftOutline Gift Article