Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning, Early Birds. Chag sameach/Happy Passover! Tips: earlytips@washpost.com. Was this forwarded to you? Sign up here. Thanks for waking up with us. In today’s edition … Meet the man who paid for Clarence Thomas’s vacations ... What we’re watching: The fate of the “The Tennessee Three”... What McCarthy said after meeting with the president of Taiwan … but first …

The campaign

Democrats see Wisconsin victory as latest evidence of abortion’s political power

The victory of Janet Protasiewicz on Tuesday in Wisconsin’s hard-fought and expensive state Supreme Court race is the latest sign for Democrats that abortion rights remain a winning issue for the party more than nine months after Roe v. Wade fell.

Protasiewicz, a liberal candidate who emphasized her opposition to Wisconsin’s abortion ban at every turn, defeated Daniel Kelly, a former state Supreme Court justice, by 11 points — a massive margin in a state in which Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won reelection last year by less than four points and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson prevailed by a single percentage point.

Advertisement

Democrats saw it as a signal that voters remain fired up about abortion rights — which have been rolled back in Wisconsin and more than a dozen other states since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe in June and is at risk in many more — in 2024.

“I think the moment when Republicans in the presidential primary debate are asked whether they’ll support a national abortion ban and they raise their hands is the moment that they will lose the next presidential election,” Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, told our colleagues Patrick Marley, Colby Itkowitz, Hannah Knowles and Dylan Wells.

Ronna McDaniel , the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee , said the Wisconsin results showed that conservatives need to do a better job with messaging when it comes to abortion.

“This is not an issue that’s going away for our party in a post-Dobbs world, and we can’t put our head in the sand and think it’s going to heading into 2024,” she said Wednesday on Fox News.

Protasiewicz’s win isn’t the first election victory since the midterms that Democrats credit, in part, to abortion rights.

A Democrat who campaigned on support for abortion rights flipped a Republican-held state Senate seat in Virginia Beach in January, as our colleague Paul Kane points out. Heather Williams, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee’s interim president, said defending abortion rights would be crucial to Democrats’ efforts to hold Virginia’s Senate and retake control of the state House in November.

Advertisement

“We know that abortion rights is going to be a top issue,” Williams said. “We know that Republicans [in the state House] used their very valuable time in a short legislative session to introduce legislation to ban it. The issue is not going away.”

Republicans press ahead

The first taste of voters’ anger over abortion came in August when Kansans rejected a ballot measure stripping abortion rights from the state’s constitution, followed by Democratic victories in special elections last year for House seats in New York and Alaska despite President Biden’s lackluster approval ratings.

Democrats credit the issue with helping them to win competitive governor’s races last year in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Kansas and regain control of legislative chambers in several states, even as the party narrowly lost control of the House.

Advertisement

But those victories haven’t stopped Republicans in some states from plowing ahead with new restrictions.

Gov. Ron DeSantis supports. Florida’s Senate passed a bill on Monday to ban abortions after six weeks, which Republicansupports.

And Tricia Cotham, a Democratic state representative in North Carolina, switched parties on Wednesday, giving Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the state House.

Republicans already had a supermajority in the state Senate, raising the possibility that Republicans will pass new abortion restrictions over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

If Republican lawmakers pass such legislation, it could hurt their chances of reclaiming the governorship in 2024 by driving Democratic-leaning voters to the polls, said Pat McCrory, a former Republican governor whom Cooper defeated in 2016.

“It could have an impact on turnout,” McCrory said. “And 1 or 2 percent [changes] in turnout can have an impact on elections in our state.”

Anderson Clayton, the North Carolina Democratic Party chairwoman, said Democrats would emphasize abortion rights in the governor’s race next year regardless of the legislation Republicans passed.

Advertisement

“I think that we have to — I don’t think that there’s a way that we can talk about Mark Robinson without talking about the fact that he wants to ban abortion completely in our state, even in the case of rape or incest,” Clayton said, referring to the GOP lieutenant governor, who’s expected to run for governor next year.

Is Wisconsin a harbinger?

Not everyone views abortion as a winning issue for Democrats.

John Brabender, a Republican strategist who ran the political campaigns of former Pennsylvania senator Rick Santorum, a staunch opponent of abortion, pointed to Johnson’s reelection last year after as evidence that abortion isn’t the primary driver for voters.

“I think for people wanting to see this as a major precursor to 2024 is remarkably naive,” Brabender told Patrick, Colby, Hannah and Dylan.

And abortion rights might be trickier for some Democrats to run on in governors’ races this year in Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi — all conservative states in which nearly all abortions are banned.

Advertisement

Brandon Presley, the likely Democratic nominee in Mississippi, has described himself as “pro-life.” On the other hand, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat running for reelection who supports abortion rights with “reasonable restrictions,” has denounced the state’s abortion ban. And Kentucky voters rejected a ballot measure last year to add antiabortion language to the state’s constitution.

More ballot-measure battles are coming.

Advocates are working to gather more than 400,000 signatures to get a proposed constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights on the ballot in November in Ohio, where a six-week abortion ban has been temporarily blocked by the courts. And they’re discussing in which states to try to get similar measures on the ballot in 2024.

“I would say those decisions are going to be made this spring in large measure,” said Sarah Standiford, Planned Parenthood Action Fund’s national campaigns director.

From the courts

Meet the man who paid for Clarence Thomas’s vacations

New this morning: For more than two decades, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted luxury vacations virtually every year from Harlan Crow, a Dallas businessman and Republican megadonor, ProPublica’s Joshua Kaplan, Justin Elliott and Alex Mierjeski report, citing documents and interviews.

Advertisement

Thomas “has vacationed on Crow’s superyacht around the globe. He flies on Crow’s Bombardier Global 5000 jet. He has gone with Crow to the Bohemian Grove, the exclusive California all-male retreat, and to Crow’s sprawling ranch in East Texas. And Thomas typically spends about a week every summer at Crow’s private resort in the Adirondacks.”

“These trips appeared nowhere on Thomas’ financial disclosures. His failure to report the flights appears to violate a law passed after Watergate that requires justices, judges, members of Congress and federal officials to disclose most gifts, two ethics law experts said. He also should have disclosed his trips on the yacht, these experts said.”

Thomas did not respond to ProPublica’s questions.

In a statement, Crow acknowledged that he’d extended “hospitality” to Thomas and his wife, the conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas , “'over the years,' but said that Thomas never asked for any of it and it was ‘no different from the hospitality we have extended to our many other dear friends.’”

“We have never sought to influence Justice Thomas on any legal or political issue,” Crow added.

What we're watching

Tennessee’s Republican supermajority is expected to vote today to expel three of their Democratic colleagues from the state House of Representatives as punishment for leading a gun control demonstration in the House chamber.

Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson — known as “The Tennessee Three” — brought the session to a halt for nearly an hour last week following a deadly rampage at the private Covenant School in Nashville that left three 9-year-old students and three adults dead. Tennessee state reps.and— brought the session to a halt for nearly an hour last week following a deadly rampage at the private Covenant School in Nashville that left three 9-year-old students and three adults dead.

On the Hill

McCarthy meets the president of Taiwan

‘We’re united’: Hours after Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and a bipartisan group of lawmakers met with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in California, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-Tex.) said Wednesday night that he had landed in Taiwan with a bipartisan delegation.

Joining McCaul on the trip: Reps. Young Kim (R-Calif.), Ami Bera (D-Calif.), French Hill (R-Ark.), Madeleine Dean (D-Pa.), Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.), Michael Lawler (R-N.Y.) and Nathaniel Moran (R-Tex.).

Advertisement

McCarthy’s meeting with Tsai on Wednesday marked “the culmination of an eight-year effort to raise Taiwan’s international profile and strengthen relationships with countries that share democratic values with Taipei, even if they do not have formal diplomatic ties. Central to that strategy has been normalizing high-level exchanges with the United States,” our colleagues Marianna Sotomayor, Christian Shepherd, Ellen Nakashima and Amy B Wang report.

“After his meeting with Tsai, McCarthy said he believed the bond between the United States and Taiwan was stronger than ever before.” “Taiwan is a successful democracy, a thriving economy and a global leader in health and science,” he said. “The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world, and it is critical to maintain economic freedom, peace and regional stability.” McCarthy said he believed the bond between the United States and Taiwan was stronger than ever before.”

“Taiwan is a successful democracy, a thriving economy and a global leader in health and science,” he said. “The friendship between the people of Taiwan and America is a matter of profound importance to the free world, and it is critical to maintain economic freedom, peace and regional stability.”

The campaign

‘War on drugs’ deja vu

‘We’re losing a generation’: “An emotional debate [is] unfolding in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers move to crack down on drug crimes in response to growing anger and fear over the toll of a drug crisis killing thousands every month,” our colleague David Ovalle writes.

While prosecutors typically support such measures, “saying they are deterrents and hold to account people who sell illegal drugs, particularly fentanyl,” critics argue that “the harsh penalties don’t deter drug use, and unfairly punish people struggling with addiction who are often low-level dealers — harking back to the failed drug sentencing laws of the crack-cocaine era of the 1980s and 1990s .”

“The proposals are politically popular, including with some Democratic legislators who in recent years rolled back punitive state drug laws but are under pressure on rising crime and the unprecedented overdose epidemic.”

“The rash of state bills underscores the political urgency of a drug crisis that has grown more lethal and intractable over time — and perhaps, also, a sense of desperation on the part of legislators and law enforcement officials who have been unable to curb demand, or shut off the spigot of drugs to their communities.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Read about the 31-year-old Wall Street Journal correspondent whose parents fled the Soviet Union and is now detained in Russia.

I’m in tears. The pictures are starting to come in. This is from Temple Menorah in Miami Beach, Fl., which has set a seat for @evangershkovich on the synagogue’s bimah. Thank you Rabbi Elliot Pearlson. Please keep sending me pictures! #IStandWithEvan pic.twitter.com/UvkEd9f6S9 — Shayndi Raice (@Shayndi) April 5, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article