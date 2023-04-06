Democrats allege Comer has withheld evidence, misrepresented witnesses

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has teased to television audiences over the past month that four different people have appeared before committee investigators to provide information regarding his inquiry into whether President Biden and members of his family were involved in an influence-peddling scheme. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight On Fox News in March, Comer said he had even met with some of the “four individuals” personally, and in an interview with Breitbart News this week, he characterized the four individuals as “whistleblowers.”

But Comer’s media tour has confounded his Democratic counterparts on the committee. After inquiring with Comer’s staff about the reported new witnesses, they were assured that Comer’s statements “in fact referred only to two individuals” and “no new witness information ... had actually been provided,” according to a letter sent by the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.), to Comer on Thursday and obtained by The Washington Post.

House rules require that committee records are to be made available to every member of the committee — majority and minority. However, it is not unusual for committee staff members to handle whistleblowers cautiously and keep sensitive information on a tight hold.

The two individuals were Eric Schwerin, the president of Hunter Biden’s investment firm, and Kathy Chung, an executive assistant to Joe Biden during his vice-presidential years. Comer, however, maintained in subsequent interviews that the committee has met with four individuals and again referred to them as “whistleblowers.”

“As you are aware, Mr. Schwerin and Ms. Chung, the two individuals your staff specifically identified as the individuals they understood to have been referenced during your March 6 Fox News interview, are not whistleblowers,” Raskin wrote. “Your repeated statements about ‘four people’ suggest that either you have intentionally misrepresented the Committee’s investigative progress to your conservative audience or that key investigative steps have been deliberately withheld from Committee Democrats.”

In a statement responding to Raskin’s letter, Comer said that Raskin and Democrats have been “openly hostile towards our investigation into the Biden family’s financial transactions” and that “multiple individuals have approached the Oversight Committee as whistleblowers with a desire to share information confidentially.”

“As Ranking Member Raskin well knows, the Oversight Committee has a responsibility to protect whistleblowers,” Comer continued. “The Oversight Committee’s investigation remains focused on suspicious activity reports held by the Treasury Department and Biden family members’ and associates’ bank records we’ve obtained.”

In his capacity as chairman, Comer has directed much of the committee’s efforts at examining the Bidens, looking into the sources of foreign donations and financial support that Comer has claimed have come to members of the Biden family. Comer has also focused on the discovery of classified documents at Joe Biden’s home and the Penn Biden Center, and has sought to connect the two probes, while quietly halting the committee’s investigations from the previous Congress into former president Donald Trump.

Asked why the committee was not focusing on allegations of foreign influence against Trump and members of his family, Comer told CNN in January: “I think the influence-peddling with respect to the Trump administration will be a part of our overall investigation because both Democrats and Republicans have complained about this with the previous two administrations.”

Raskin in his letter also claims that Comer’s “evasive treatment of witness information” extends to the GOP’s “handling of physical evidence.”

He cited a lack of access to Hunter Biden’s laptop, which Comer has frequently invoked in letters, reports and media interviews. Raskin demanded that Comer share any information that Republicans have so far collected as part of the investigation.

“Rather than provide the Minority with equal access to this drive, you have directed us to obtain the information from other sources — including from a questionable public website or from John Paul Mac Isaac, the owner of the computer repair shop that allegedly obtained Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Raskin wrote.

Raskin also requested that Comer provide details about how majority staff members “received the hard drive, from whom it received the hard drive, and any additional information that will allow the Minority to evaluate its authenticity.” He also requested the names of the “four individuals” Comer has referenced in interviews.

A memo outlining Comer’s investigative tactics was also issued to Democratic members of the Oversight Committee on Thursday. In that memo, Raskin complained that Comer “issued these subpoenas privately, refusing to provide the Minority proper notice before issuance.”

“This memorandum serves to ensure that Committee Democrats have access to all relevant information, including the six document subpoenas issued to date,” Raskin concluded.

Comer issued a separate statement on Raskin’s memo to Democratic members, saying, “Ranking Member Raskin is playing lawyer for the Biden family instead of engaging in real oversight for the American people. When the facts don’t go the Biden family’s way, Ranking Member Raskin lodges baseless accusations.”

Comer has so far issued six subpoenas for bank records of business associates of Hunter Biden. He last month released financial records that showed that Hunter Biden and other Biden relatives received over $1 million from an associate shortly after the associate was paid a large sum of money from a Chinese energy company. The records did not reveal improper or illegal behavior, but Comer used them to raise questions about foreign influence on the Biden family.

