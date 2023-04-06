New Idaho law restricts adults from helping minors get abortions

Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Idaho Gov. Brad Little (R) signed a bill into law Wednesday that makes it a crime for an adult to help a minor obtain an abortion without parental consent, including by traveling to a state where abortion is legal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The new law brands such involvement from adults as “abortion trafficking,” which it makes illegal. With a near-total abortion ban already in place in Idaho, the law, passed by Republican state lawmakers, adds additional restrictions to prevent minors from going out of state in cases where their parents aren’t involved.

Abortion rights advocates have vowed to fight the law, opening another front in the battle over abortion rights in one of the states that moved swiftly to enact a ban after the June 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade. A court battle is also likely over whether Idaho medical providers are banned from giving a woman a referral for abortion in another state, something Planned Parenthood sued Idaho Attorney General Raúl R. Labrador over Wednesday.

Advertisement

Little signed the abortion law the day after approving a bill that bans gender-affirming care for transgender youths and makes it a felony for doctors to provide such care to minors. Together, the new laws criminalize help from adults for minors who seek gender- or abortion-related care. They come as Republican-run states across the nation tighten restrictions on abortion access and gender-affirming care.

The ACLU plans to sue to block the transgender-care law.

In both cases, Little has said the laws aim to protect children. The governor told lawmakers in a letter that the abortion bill “seeks only to prevent unemancipated minor girls from being taken across state lines for an abortion without the knowledge and consent of her parent or guardian,” not to block interstate travel or adult out-of-state abortions, the Idaho Statesman reported.

An adult convicted of breaking the law will face two to five years in prison, and the minor’s parents and siblings can sue, as can the person who impregnated the minor and other children of the minor.

Advertisement

Even in cases of rape, someone who helps a minor obtain an abortion can be charged, the Associated Press reported, though someone who raped the minor can’t sue under the law.

By criminalizing assistance for minors who want to conceal an abortion from their parents, advocates say, the bill is targeting young adults who may be most vulnerable — seeking an abortion because they are “in dangerous, abusive situations,” Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates West said on Twitter.

To avoid unconstitutional overreach, the law criminalizes the part of the trip that happens within Idaho: Anyone who helps a minor obtain an abortion or abortion pill by “recruiting, harboring, or transporting the pregnant minor within this state commits the crime of abortion trafficking,” House Bill 242 reads.

State Rep. Barbara Ehardt (R), one of the bill’s sponsors, has championed it as a “parental rights” bill.

Advertisement

“What we want to make sure of is that parents are the ones who are in charge of their children,” she told HuffPost.

Little’s office and Ehardt’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Washington Post on Thursday morning.

Idaho Senate Minority Leader Melissa Wintrow (D) has decried the bill, telling The Washington Post last week that it “cheapens the term ‘human trafficking’ and that’s shameful.”

“Human trafficking is a terrible crime where one person takes another person against their will,” said Wintrow, who did not immediately respond to a Thursday request for comment.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates West said on Twitter that the organization would fight the law.

“This legislation is despicable, and we’re going to do everything in our power to stop it,” the organization tweeted. “Idaho lawmakers have slipped under the radar with some of the strictest antiabortion laws in the country. Now, they’re using an incredibly serious term like trafficking to talk about young people traveling with trusted adults to access a legal procedure in another state.”

This story will be updated.

GiftOutline Gift Article