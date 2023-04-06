Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Good morning and welcome to The Climate 202! As a reminder, the newsletter won't publish tomorrow since we have a short week with Congress out. We'll be back in your inbox on Tuesday.

Biden wants the U.S. to ditch coal, but not the communities that depend on it

The Biden administration made two big announcements this week on quitting coal to fight climate change.

Yesterday, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed stronger limits on mercury and other toxic air pollutants from power plants — one of several rules that could prompt more U.S. coal plants to close. The day before, the White House unveiled new investments in clean-energy projects in communities where coal mines have already shuttered.

The twin moves underscore a challenge for President Biden: balancing the scientific urgency of phasing out fossil fuels with the political peril of alienating coal-dependent communities across the country. He faces competing demands from key constituencies, including environmentalists, labor unions and lawmakers from coal-rich states such as Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.).

A ‘political tightrope’

On one hand, environmentalists emphasize that the science is conclusive: To meet Biden’s goal of eliminating carbon emissions from the nation’s power sector by 2035, nearly all remaining coal plants will need to shut down by 2030.

On the other hand, the politics are tricky: Biden needs the support of Manchin, one of the coal industry’s biggest backers and beneficiaries on Capitol Hill, to get his nominees confirmed by the evenly divided Senate.

The president also wants to avoid angering coal workers and labor unions, a key Democratic constituency, as he prepares for an expected reelection bid in 2024.

These tensions amount to a “political tightrope” for Biden to walk, said Jason Walsh, executive director of the BlueGreen Alliance, a coalition of labor unions and environmental groups.

The EPA rules

The EPA yesterday proposed the most stringent limits on mercury and other power-plant pollutants since President Barack Obama first issued the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards in 2012.

From a public health perspective, the proposal could have significant benefits. Mercury, a potent neurotoxin, can cause developmental delays in babies and children.

On its own, the proposal is only projected to cause 500 megawatts of coal generating capacity — the equivalent of one medium coal plant — to retire by 2028, according to an EPA fact sheet.

Yet the proposal is part of a suite of EPA regulations aimed at curbing pollution from power plants, which rank as the nation’s second-biggest contributor to global warming. Taken together, these regulations could hasten the retirement of America’s remaining coal plants, which are already struggling to compete economically with cheaper natural gas and renewable energy.

U.S. coal output tumbled 35 percent from 2015 to 2021, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration

Coal accounted for 20 percent of U.S. electricity generation in 2022, trailing natural gas and renewables, the agency said.

“The economics and the pollution standards will work together to force hard decisions about when and whether to retire these plants,” said Mike O’Boyle, senior director for electricity at the climate policy firm Energy Innovation.

Careful rhetoric

However, Biden administration officials have been careful not to explicitly say their policies could doom coal companies and workers.

Their hesitance comes after Hillary Clinton’s controversial comment during her 2016 presidential campaign , when she , when she said at a town hall that “we’re going to put a lot of coal miners and coal companies out of business.”

The remark, which Clinton later said was a “misstatement” taken “totally out of context,” fueled conservative criticism that she was waging a “war on coal.”

Instead, the administration has sought to bring clean-energy spending to communities that stand to lose jobs and revenue because of coal’s decline.

Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service on Tuesday Inflation Reduction Act . Theandon Tuesday issued guidance on how developers of clean-energy projects can claim billions of dollars in “bonus” tax credits for projects in coal-reliant communities under the

The Energy Department also said Tuesday it would make $450 million available for clean-energy projects at the site of current or former coal mines.

Yet there have been some rhetorical missteps. Biden suggested in November that coal plants should be a thing of the past, drawing a sharp rebuke from Manchin, who called the comments “outrageous and divorced from reality.”

Muted criticism

On Wednesday, however, Manchin did not publicly weigh in on the new rule. Nor did the United Mine Workers of America, a powerful union that supported President Donald Trump’s repeal of the Obama-era Clean Power Plan, which sought to cut the power sector’s carbon pollution 32 percent by 2030.

Phil Smith, the top lobbyist for the United Mine Workers, said in an email that the union was still reviewing the rule and wouldn’t comment yet. A spokeswoman for Manchin did not respond to a request for comment.

Matto Mildenberger, a political scientist at the University of California at Santa Barbara, attributed the muted criticism to the administration’s efforts to extend olive branches to coal-reliant communities.

“I’m not sure that will be adequate to make ardent supporters of climate policy out of the people who live in these places,” he said. “But I do think the Biden administration is very cognizant of the need to think about what an equitable transition looks like.”

Pressure points

Harris to announce solar order in Georgia

Vice President Harris today will announce a commitment between South Korean solar cell manufacturer Qcells and Virginia-based Summit Ridge Energy to deploy 1.2 gigawatts of community solar power, marking the biggest community solar order in U.S. history, according to senior administration officials.

Harris will make the announcement during a visit to a Qcells facility in Dalton, Ga., as part of the administration’s “Invest in America” tour, said the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the plans. It comes after Qcells said it would invest $2.5 billion to triple its solar manufacturing capacity in Georgia.

Deploying 1.2 gigawatts of community solar will require the manufacturing of 2.5 million solar panels — enough to power 140,000 homes and businesses, according to the White House.

Agency alert

Biden to spend more than $500 million to fix aging water systems in West

The Interior Department on Wednesday announced it will disburse more than $580 million to repair aging dams, canals, fish hatcheries and other water infrastructure across 11 states, The Washington Post’s Josh Partlow reports.

The money, which comes from the bipartisan infrastructure law, will go to 83 projects and is intended to upgrade equipment and help conserve water in a drought-parched region. More than half the money — about $308 million — will be spent in California, which is locked in a standoff with the other six states in the Colorado River basin over how much to cut its usage of the river.

“As we work to address record drought and changing climate conditions throughout the West, these investments in our aging water infrastructure will conserve community water supplies and revitalize water delivery systems,” Interior Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau said in a statement.

The funding comes on the heels of an additional $4 billion from the Inflation Reduction Act that is yet to be allocated to help farmers deal with the impact of drought and reduce amounts of lost water.

Extreme events

‘Scary’ data on last ice age raises concerns about future sea levels

At the end of the last ice age, parts of a gigantic ice sheet covering Eurasia retreated at a startling 2,000 feet per day, according to a study released Wednesday that raised concerns about how quickly ice in Greenland and Antarctica could melt and raise global sea levels in today’s warming world, The Post’s Kasha Patel and Chris Mooney report.

The rate is the fastest measured to date, far outpacing the 160-feet-per-day retreat that has so far been measured in Antarctica. Greenland and Antarctica have already lost more than 6.4 trillion tons of ice since the 1990s, boosting global sea levels by at least 0.7 inches.

If air and water temperatures increase as projected and match those at the end of the last ice age, researchers say it could trigger a collapse of modern-day glaciers sooner than previously thought. That could be devastating for global sea levels.

In the atmosphere

Viral

Shout-out to the person who thought, "How can I illustrate an elderly deer?" and came up with this: pic.twitter.com/e4TpY2Tivw — Karin Brulliard (@karinbrulliard) April 5, 2023

Thanks for reading!

