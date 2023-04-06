Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today’s edition: The rising overdose crisis is spurring some states to seek harsher drug laws. The Department of Health and Human Services rolled out a final rule for Medicare Advantage plans. But first …

How might conservative states expand Medicaid? North Carolina offers five lessons.

“Today is a historic step toward a healthier North Carolina,” Gov. Roy Cooper (D) intoned last month, as he stood outside the governor's mansion and signed the state's Medicaid expansion into law.

It was also a day long coming — 3,924 days after the Supreme Court ruled that states could choose to expand Medicaid, and after 40 other states had already done so.

Advertisement

“The change here took place over nine years,” said Adam Searing, a Medicaid expert at Georgetown University who lives in Chapel Hill, N.C., and serves on its town council. “It was an evolution, not a revolution.”

The pace of Medicaid expansion has slowed down, with GOP lawmakers largely dug in. Ten states remain holdouts, disproportionately across the South. The consequences are significant: An estimated 3.5 million uninsured people would become eligible for coverage if their states expanded, most of them in Florida and Texas.

So what was the recipe for North Carolina's breakthrough? How did the state's Republicans — who fought on the battleground of public opinion and in the court of law — come around to supporting an expansion that some of them sued to stop?

The Health 202 spoke with experts and officials to discuss lessons from North Carolina.

Lesson #1: Secure political champions

While former governor Pat McCrory (R) weighed the idea as early as 2014, it wasn't until Cooper took office in 2017 that Medicaid expansion became a front-burner issue in a state where Republicans have controlled the legislature for more than a decade.

Advertisement

“The issue never dropped out of discussion [or] consideration for 6 years,” former health secretary Mandy Cohen wrote in a text message. “Leadership matters.”

Cooper, Cohen and others also credited how prominent Republicans went from skeptics to supporters. Phil Berger, who leads the state Senate, said he had originally questioned whether the federal government would continue to finance 90 percent of the cost of new Medicaid enrollees through the Affordable Care Act, a promise first made by the Obama administration.

“We have seen the federal government be controlled by Democrats, controlled by Republicans … and they haven't changed that 90-10 split,” Berger said on PBS earlier this year. “It makes perfect sense from a budgeting standpoint at this time.”

Lesson #2: Keep grass-roots pressure on

Cooper also said advocates never stopped making the case for expansion or working to educate voters about the implications.

“There was a lot of pressure from some of these rural hospitals and folks in some of these rural districts to do something about this,” said Searing, who argued that Republicans were also responding to the shifting political winds.

Advertisement

Two-thirds of people who live in non-expansion states want their states to expand Medicaid, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll last month.

Lesson #3: Talk about broader benefits, such as for mental health

Kody Kinsley, North Carolina’s health secretary, said officials emphasized how Medicaid expansion could help bolster care for residents dealing with mental illness or addiction.

“Mental health was a key driver that brought law enforcement to the table,” Kinsley said, adding that sheriffs, district attorneys and others have witnessed how some uninsured people have cycled through jails rather than receiving treatment. “People need health care, not handcuffs.”

Lesson #4: Make the financial case, not just the health case

Republicans who have resisted Medicaid expansion have frequently cited fears that it will tank state budgets.

Advertisement

“For these last few states, learning how to ‘speak budget’ may be the magic wand,” said Rodney Whitlock, a vice president at McDermott+Consulting and a former Senate Republican aide.

Kinsley said he stressed the financial case for North Carolina, including that the state would benefit from a $1.8 billion “signing bonus” to tackle behavioral health, rural needs and other issues.

“My argument to the legislature has been — as North Carolina’s board of directors, we’ve come to you with this opportunity, at no additional cost, to get billions of extra dollars,” the state health secretary said.

Lesson #5: Find compromises

Republican lawmakers praised North Carolina’s move toward Medicaid-managed care, saying that allowed for more budget predictability when pondering expansion.

They also credited last month’s deal to loosen the state’s certificate of need laws — changes that “will make North Carolina more attractive for providers, health-care facilities and hospitals,” Berger said at last month’s signing ceremony.

So what are the implications for holdouts?

Each state has its own distinct issues complicating expansion. Mississippi effectively bars a Medicaid ballot measure. A Democratic governor in Kansas is at a stalemate with her Republican legislature.

Advertisement

Robyn Hyden, who leads Alabama Arise, a group advocating for Medicaid expansion in that state, said she drew on lessons — and inspiration — from North Carolina.

“If they can do it, why can’t the rest of us?” “It provides hope to all of us,” said Hyden, whose group is also part of a coalition called Southerners for Medicaid Expansion

Hyden pointed out that even as North Carolina was finalizing its Medicaid expansion, her state’s House Health Committee held a hearing on Alabama’s own coverage gap — the first hearing she can recall on the issue in a decade. “I think that in and of itself is a huge step forward for Alabama,” she said.

State scan

‘War on drugs’ deja vu: Fentanyl overdoses spur states to seek tougher laws

State legislatures across the country are moving to crack down on drug crimes in response to an escalating overdose crisis fueled by fentanyl that kills thousands every month, our colleague David Ovalle reports.

In North Carolina, one of at least a dozen states this year that are considering tougher drug penalties, the Senate recently passed a measure that would expand prosecutors’ paths to bringing felony charges against anyone who gives a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Advertisement

So far, the proposals have been politically popular, including among some Democrats, who previously supported rolling back punitive state drug laws but are now under increasing pressure to take action against rising crime and a spike in fentanyl deaths. Prosecutors also typically support stiffer penalties, saying they are deterrents that hold people accountable for selling illegal drugs.

But critics argue that the measures don’t deter drug use and punish low-level dealers, who are often struggling with addiction themselves, without addressing the underlying reasons for the crisis — harking back to the failed drug-sentencing laws of the crack-cocaine era of the 1980s and ’90s. Instead, they say government resources should go toward reducing the flow of dangerous narcotics, as well as addiction treatment and other harm-reduction efforts, David writes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R):

Here we go!



You kill Texans with fentanyl.

You get charged with murder.



Senate passes bill opening door for prosecutors to charge fentanyl distributors with murder.https://t.co/BNInhfgoIG via @TexasTribune — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) March 16, 2023

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford (D):

Exactly why I’ve introduced Senate Bill 35, which lowers the amounts needed to prosecute fentanyl trafficking. Looking forward to working with stakeholders to refine this bill and getting it to the Governor’s desk for signature. https://t.co/Knvj9T467n — Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) February 24, 2023

Agency alert

Biden administration cracks down on Medicare Advantage coverage denials, marketing schemes

The Department of Health and Human Services finalized new regulations yesterday strengthening consumer protections for seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in privately run Medicare plans, including cracking down on coverage denials and marketing practices.

Advertisement

The details: Under the final rule, Medicare Advantage plans will be prohibited from rejecting coverage for procedures, prescription drugs and other treatments that would be covered if the beneficiary were enrolled in the traditional Medicare program. Insurers will only be able to issue a coverage denial if a health-care provider with relevant expertise has reviewed the request.

The rule also stipulates that prior authorization approvals must remain valid for as long as medically necessary to ensure that patients’ care isn’t disrupted. The new regulations will take effect January 2024.

In addition to the new guardrails around care denials, the federal government is banning advertisements that don’t mention a specific plan name or use words or imagery that are “misleading, confusing, or misrepresents the plan.”

Advertisement

Senate Finance Committee This comes after the called on the Biden administration last year to ramp up its oversight of the marketing tactics used by Medicare Advantage plans that the lawmakers said were “deceptive” — a characterization the industry disputes

CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure:

With this final rule, CMS is putting in place new safeguards that make it easier for people with #Medicare to access the benefits and services they are entitled to, while also strengthening the Medicare Advantage and Part D programs. — Chiquita Brooks-LaSure (@BrooksLaSureCMS) April 5, 2023

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Lawmakers press CMS for details on Medicaid redeterminations

More than a dozen Republicans on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee are pressing the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to release information about the agency’s work with state Medicaid offices as they restart eligibility checks for the safety-net program this month.

Key context: States have been prevented from culling their Medicaid rolls for the last three years. But those pandemic-era rules ended April 1, and states have begun the massive task of sorting out which beneficiaries are no longer eligible for Medicaid and terminating their enrollment.

In a letter sent this morning, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and other GOP lawmakers cited concerns that delays and errors in such redeterminations could lead to improper Medicaid payments. They are asking CMS to turn over all related documents and communications between the agency and state Medicaid offices by April 19 to ensure they are taking action to quickly and accurately conduct eligibility reviews. A CMS spokesperson confirmed that the agency received the letter and will respond directly.

Meanwhile …

The Department of Health and Human Services is reminding states of their civil rights obligations as they embark on the so-called Medicaid unwinding process.

In a letter to state health officials, Melanie Fontes Rainer, director of the department’s Office for Civil Rights, noted that federal law requires states to take reasonable steps to ensure that people with limited English proficiency and individuals with disabilities are able to access relevant information, forms and support services. Failing to do so could result in some enrollees’ coverage being terminated improperly, the agency said.

In other health news

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. , an anti-vaccination advocate and a member of one of the country’s top political families, Gregory Korte reports for Bloomberg News . , an anti-vaccination advocate and a member of one of the country’s top political families, filed paperwork yesterday to run for president as a Democrat. He has yet to make a formal announcement about his 2024 campaign,reports for

Idaho’s Republican governor, Brad Little, signed a bill into law yesterday banning minors from traveling out of state for abortions without parental consent. It will take effect in 30 days. banning minors from traveling out of state for abortions without parental consent. It will take effect in 30 days.

Republican governors in Indiana and Idaho have signed legislation prohibiting transgender youths from accessing hormones, puberty blockers or transition surgeries, joining a wave of red states seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for minors, Arleigh Rodgers reports for the Associated Press . from accessing hormones, puberty blockers or transition surgeries, joining a wave of red states seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for minors,reports for the

Tennessee’s Republican-controlled General Assembly gave final approval yesterday to a bill that would carve out narrow exemptions in one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans. The legislation now heads to Gov. Bill Lee (R), who has not commented publicly on whether he will sign it, the Tennessean’s Melissa Brown reports. to a bill that would carve out narrow exemptions in one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans. The legislation now heads to(R), who has not commented publicly on whether he will sign it,reports.

Health reads

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y’all next week.

GiftOutline Gift Article