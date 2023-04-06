Robert F. Kennedy Jr., anti-vaccine proponent, files to run for president

Kennedy, 69, parlayed his famous last name into years of advocacy as an environmental lawyer and best-selling author. He has become more known in recent years as one of the leading anti-vaccine advocates in the country, peddling false claims linking vaccines to autism. In 2019, Kennedy’s family publicly criticized him over his anti-vaccine activism. He gained even more notoriety during the pandemic as one of the nation’s most prolific spreaders of disinformation about coronavirus vaccines. He apologized in January 2022 for invoking Anne Frank to imply Jews had more freedoms during the Holocaust than Americans who chose not to get vaccinated have today.