Trump ally Jordan issues subpoena to former N.Y. prosecutor

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Donald Trump's fiercest allies in Congress, has issued a subpoena for a former prosecutor in the Manhattan district attorney's office, escalating the House GOP's attacks on a local jurisdiction as Republicans rally to aid the former president and defendant.

Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, subpoenaed former New York County special assistant district attorney Mark Pomerantz to appear before the committee for a deposition.

The move by Jordan comes two days after Trump was charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, as he wrote checks to his lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for $130,000 paid to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. Trump pleaded not guilty.

In his subpoena letter to Pomerantz, Jordan notes that Pomerantz wrote a memoir describing his eagerness to investigate Trump and accused him of being biased in his work as a special assistant district attorney, “to the point that you even resigned because the investigation into President Trump was not proceeding fast enough for your liking.”

“Pomerantz’s public statements about the investigation strongly suggest that Bragg’s prosecution of President Trump is politically motivated,” Jordan said in a statement.

Jordan has also been in an ongoing standoff with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, demanding materials related to his investigation into Trump’s hush money payments to Daniels. Bragg’s office has repeatedly rebuffed Jordan’s and other GOP lawmaker’s demands and accused them of “unlawful political interference” with a criminal investigation.

Though Jordan has also threatened to subpoena Bragg, he has not issued one yet to the Manhattan District Attorney.

Jordan’s demands of Bragg’s office have drawn sharp criticism from Democrats, who pointed out that the right-wing lawmaker had ignored a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Jan. 6 committee later voted to refer Jordan and other GOP lawmakers who had also defied its subpoenas to the House Ethics Committee.

In one of his last acts as president, Trump awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom — the nation’s highest civilian award — to Jordan in January 2021. The White House at the time praised Jordan, one of eight House lawmakers who were part of Trump’s defense team in his first Senate impeachment trial, for his work to “unmask the Russia hoax and take on Deep State corruption” and for his efforts to “confront the impeachment witch hunt.”

