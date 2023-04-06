Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On this day 1896, the first modern Olympic Games opened in Athens — 1,500 years after they were banned by Roman Emperor Theodosius I.

The big idea

Trump, Wisconsin and the eroding trust in the rule of law

High school level civics teaches us that the United States is a nation ruled by laws, not men and women — with apologies to John Adams for oversimplifying his quote about a republic.

But an alarming trend is that American voters — spurred on by intense partisan politics stoked, in particular, by former president Donald Trump — are losing faith in the people and institutions who enforce and define the country’s laws.

62 percent of Americans think that Trump’s indictment was “mainly motivated by politics.” That is also the stance Trump has taken, claiming that the district attorney who charged him and the judge assigned to preside over his case are both biased against him. Polling released last week by Quinnipiac University found thatThat is also the stance Trump has taken, claiming that the district attorney who charged him and the judge assigned to preside over his case are both biased against him.

Communities of color have long been wary of the criminal justice system — a 2019 Pew — a 2019 Pew survey found that 84 percent of Black adults say the system treats Black people less fairly than White people.

And politics’ influence on the courts that interpret laws is creeping into the public eye as well. Tuesday’s election for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court became the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history. Candidates, political parties and ideological groups poured in more than $30 million in hopes of deciding the fate of the state’s abortion ban.

“the candidates this year [campaigned] more like members of Congress than jurists.” As our colleague Patrick Marley wrote

Then there is the public’s view of the Supreme Court after it overturned Roe v. Wade last year. Following that ruling, Gallup found that trust in the judicial branch plummeted to an all-time low.

Just 47 percent of U.S. adults said they had “a great deal” or “a fair amount” of trust in the judicial branch of the federal government — a 20 percent drop from just two years earlier.

More than ever it appears the criminal justice and judicial system is inextricable from politics in the public’s view. That may very well be understandable given the actions of the actors involved, but it’s an alarming problem nonetheless.

The importance of faith in the system

In an interview for Duke Law’s publication “Judicature” last year, Judge Raymond J. Lohier Jr. of the United States Courts of Appeals’ second circuit made the argument for why the public’s lack of faith in courts matters.

“Any loss in confidence in what we do, or what the Supreme Court does, makes the rule of law somewhat more vulnerable and detracts from the legitimacy of what we do,” he said.

Brittany Kauffman, CEO of the University of Denver’s Institute for the Advancement of the American Legal System, echoed that sentiment to The Daily 202.

“If the public does not trust that the courts are capable of operating in a fair, impartial, efficient and effective manner, the perceived legitimacy of judicial decisions is in jeopardy,” she said. “Well-functioning courts depend on the trust and respect of the people.”

But when partisan actors funnel millions into judicial races like the one in Wisconsin, it becomes more difficult to believe that these bodies are truly apolitical and only interested in upholding the law, according to some experts.

“It is very, very hard to do that in an environment where you’ve just seen tens of millions of dollars spent on two people yelling at each other about how they’re going to decide cases before they're even heard them,” Charles Geyh, a professor at Indiana University’s Maurer School of Law, told The Daily 202.

Can faith be restored?

Paul Grimm, director of Duke Law’s Bolch Judicial Institute and a former U.S. District Court judge, told The Daily 202 that the most important piece of the puzzle here is civic education.

The public, he said, needs to be armed with enough knowledge about how the judicial and criminal justice system work — including its safeguards against corruption — so they can critically analyze allegations of bias like those promoted by the former president.

That, of course, is a tall order. People tend to find evidence to support beliefs they already hold.

Grimm said one key is to identify ways to get factual information to the public — and figure out how to ensure they consume it.

“The really hard part is to try to identify what are all the stress points that undermine public confidence in the judiciary and what can be done about them,” he said. “And that’s a huge, huge challenge.”

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Justice Thomas has accepted luxury travel for years from GOP donor, report says

“Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted luxury trips around the globe for more than two decades, including travel on a superyacht and private jet, from a prominent Republican donor without disclosing them, according to a new report,” John Wagner reports.

China hosts rare meeting of top diplomats from Saudi Arabia and Iran

“The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran met in Beijing Thursday, the highest-level meeting between senior diplomats from the two countries in more than seven years and the latest sign of easing tensions between regional powers whose enmity has fueled instability and conflict across the Middle East,” Kareem Fahim and Sarah Dadouch report.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., anti-vaccine proponent, files to run for president

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a controversial member of the storied Kennedy family who is known for his anti-vaccine views, has filed to run for president, according to a statement of candidacy submitted to the Federal Election Commission,” Azi Paybarah reports.

China accuses U.S. of using Taiwan as ‘ATM for American arms sellers’

“Beijing accused the United States and Taiwan of ‘serious wrongdoing’ after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and a bipartisan group of House lawmakers Wednesday, a historic gathering at which both sides reaffirmed their commitment to preserving freedom amid escalating tensions with China,” Christian Shepherd and Vic Chiang report.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Trump’s criminal case in New York may collide with the 2024 campaign

“Trump’s lawyers have until August to file challenges to the case accusing him of hiding a payment to an adult-film actress before the 2016 presidential election to keep her quiet about a sexual relationship she says she had with Trump years earlier. Those filings may coincide with the first Republican debate of the primary season, which is also scheduled for August,” Ann E. Marimow, Rosalind S. Helderman and Josh Dawsey report.

“One of Trump’s lawyers, Joe Tacopina, said Wednesday that he did not expect any significant developments before July.”

‘War on drugs’ deja vu: Fentanyl overdoses spur states to seek tougher laws

“In North Carolina, one of at least a dozen states this year that have considered tougher drug penalties, the Senate recently passed a measure that would expand prosecutors’ ability to bring felony charges against anyone who gives a lethal dose of fentanyl," David Ovalle reports.

But: “Critics … argue that the harsh penalties don’t deter drug use, and unfairly punish people struggling with addiction who are often low-level dealers — harking back to the failed drug sentencing laws of the crack-cocaine era of the 1980s and 1990s.”

… and beyond

‘You are completely alone’: Inside the infamous Russian prison holding Evan Gershkovich

“To understand what life is like for Mr. Gershkovich, the Journal spoke to former Russian and American prisoners at Lefortovo, lawyers who have regularly visited and historians who have chronicled the facility’s grim place in Russian and Soviet lore. They described a sterile facility engineered to keep inmates from ever seeing one another, an isolation that makes Lefortovo hard to endure,” Drew Hinshaw, Joe Parkinson and Brett Forrest report.

“Trevor Reed, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran who spent four days in Lefortovo last year, said it was the most sinister of the six prisons where he was held while serving three years of a nine-year sentence. He was convicted of assaulting a Russian police officer, a charge he denied.”

“Why don’t I hear anyone? Why don’t I see anyone?” he recalls asking himself.

Trump watch

Republicans vowed to grill Bragg about Trump, but it’s not so simple

“For weeks, top House Republicans and their lawyers have been grappling with how to move forward in their investigation of [Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg] amid legal and institutional concerns about overreach and how to enforce a subpoena in court,” the New York Times’s Luke Broadwater and Jonathan Swan report.

“The situation is a reminder for the new majority, which has promised aggressive inquiries into the Biden administration, that its gavels do not guarantee easy investigative breakthroughs.”

What happens next in People v. Donald Trump

Politico’s Erica Orden explains the upcoming deadlines in the first criminal case ever brought against a former president.

About one week from Tuesday : “ Prosecutors are expected to turn over to Trump’s defense team the first tranche of discovery materials , consisting of grand jury minutes and exhibits, as well as notes of witness statements for those who testified before the grand jury.”

Around June 10: “Prosecutors are expected to give the defense the second tranche of discovery materials, including materials they received in response to subpoenas, other witness materials and some police documents.”

The Biden agenda

EPA clamps down on mercury from coal power plants

“Biden administration officials are ramping up regulations on coal, seeking stronger limits on mercury and other toxic air pollutants from power plants as part of a wider attempt to crackdown on pollution and greenhouse gas emissions,” Timothy Puko reports.

Biden to spend more than $580 million to fix aging water systems in West

“The funding, from the bipartisan infrastructure law, will go to 83 projects across 11 states and is intended to upgrade equipment and help conserve water in a region that has been reeling from two decades of drought. More than half the money — some $308 million — will be spent in California, which is in a standoff with the other six states of the Colorado River basin over how much to cut its river use,” Joshua Partlow reports.

What Virginia voters think about the direction of the state, visualized

“Virginia voters are divided on their outlook more than a year after pivoting from a Democratic state government to a Republican governor and a split legislature, with 47 percent saying the state is heading in the right direction and 42 percent saying it is on the wrong track, according to a Washington Post-Schar School poll,” Gregory S. Schneider, Laura Vozzella and Emily Guskin report.

Hot on the left

Wisconsin Supreme Court election sends message on abortion rights

“Democrats plan to continue to rally voters around abortion rights, starting this fall with legislative races in Virginia, where the Republican governor has pushed for a 15-week abortion ban. Abortion could also loom large in some of the dozens of state Supreme Court races that will be held around the country next year,” Patrick Marley, Colby Itkowitz, Hannah Knowles and Dylan Wells report.

“It’s sure to play an outsize role in the 2024 presidential election, as well as House and Senate races, because Congress could consider a nationwide abortion ban.”

Hot on the right

‘The Tennessee Three’ thrust state’s politics onto national stage, could set precedent

“Tennessee’s Republican supermajority is poised to take the unprecedented move of expelling three Democrats as punishment for violating House decorum rules by using a bullhorn on the House floor to lead a protest calling for gun reform,” Vivian Jones reports for the Tennessean.

Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, Justin Jones, D-Nashville, and Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, from elected office after the trio brought the chamber to a halt for nearly an hour last week by speaking out of order following the deadly shooting at The Covenant School — a move House Speaker Cameron Sexton later likened to ‘an insurrection.’” “House members are expected to vote Thursday to remove Reps., D-Knoxville,, D-Nashville, and, D-Memphis, from elected office— a move House Speakerlater likened toan insurrection.’”

Today in Washington

At 4 p.m., the Bidens will leave for Camp David.

In closing

There’s no Trump mug shot, but there’s plenty of Trump mug-shot merch

“Donald Trump did not have his mug shot taken on Tuesday, but what do facts have to do with the marketplace of political ideas and/or merchandise?” Maura Judkis wonders.

“Within a day of the former president’s arraignment in New York, hundreds of Trump mug shots appeared on Etsy products. There were mug shots with Trump wearing an orange jumpsuit, or saluting, or flipping the bird. There were mug shots accompanied by words such as ‘Guilty,’ ‘Not Guilty’ and ‘Legend.’ Law enforcement might not have required a Trump mug shot, but America seemed to demand one.”

