Happy Thursday! The newsletter is taking another break until Tuesday. In the meantime, send news tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Germany tees up antitrust curbs against Apple, and chatbots could shake the status quo on libel claims. First:

Twitter's labeling of NPR a boon for foreign propagandists, critics say

Former Twitter staffers, Democratic lawmakers and social media researchers said the company's decision to label NPR as "state-affiliated media" dealt a blow to its standing on press freedom — and could give state media overseas an undue veneer of legitimacy.

The platform took the unusual step of adding the designation, typically reserved for publications editorially controlled by a government, to the independent news outlet’s profile on Tuesday, as my colleague Paul Farhi reported.

NPR chief executive John Lansing called it “unacceptable” and said the outlet was “disturbed” by the move.

NPR and the local member stations that license its content rely on federal funding through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, but the newsroom has long said that it is editorially independent — and that a vast majority of its funding comes from sponsorship deals and membership fees. Twitter did not provide any evidence to the contrary after making the change on Tuesday.

(Disclosure: I previously participated in two unpaid internships with NPR member station WHYY and anchored programs on a volunteer basis for another member station, WDIY.)

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) criticized Twitter over the change, the latest action under new owner Elon Musk targeting major news publications and reporters covering the site.

“Elon Musk is embarrassing himself with his transparent attempts to curry favor with far-right influencers,” Wyden told The Technology 202.

Nu Wexler, a former Twitter spokesman and tech industry veteran, said social media companies made conscious decisions in recent years not to apply the same state media labels for government-funded outlets that maintained editorial independence.

“Rolling back that policy is unfair to NPR, and a boost to notorious state-controlled propaganda outlets like RT in Russia and Xinhua in China,” he said. RT is a Russian state media outlet and Xinhua is China’s official state news agency. Both have been accused of spreading propaganda.

“This change seeks to legitimize state-controlled media outlets like RT and China Daily by equating them to public broadcasters like NPR,” Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of safety, told my colleague Cat Zakrzewski. “They aren’t the same.”

Wyden called it “an insult to the notion of a free press to conflate an editorially independent nonprofit organization like NPR with state-controlled propaganda mills” in Russia and China.

Republicans, who for years have pushed to defund NPR in part over allegations that it harbors a liberal bias, cheered the outlet’s new label on Twitter.

“I applaud Twitter for officially labeling the National Public Radio as a U.S. state-affiliated media entity,” said Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-Colo.), who has proposed legislation to defund NPR.

“Elon Musk’s label is accurate,” said Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Ohio). “I support the easy solution: Immediately defund NPR.”

In response to a conservative commentator’s tweet applauding the move — which read, “GET REKT @NPR” — Musk posted part of Twitter’s policy, which says: “State-affiliated media is defined as outlets where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.”

“Seems accurate,” Musk added. Up until early Wednesday, the policy explicitly cited NPR as an exception to the rule due to it being a state-financed media organization “with editorial independence,” archival data shows. But it was later updated to remove the NPR reference.

Twitter replied to a request for comment with an automated message showing a poop emoji, which Musk said last month is the company’s new default response to press inquiries.

The shift could have a direct impact on NPR’s reach: Twitter’s policy states it “will not recommend or amplify” accounts that receive the state media label.

“Twitter is still a critical place for people to find and understand the news, and if they can’t find NPR, then that's a problem,” Joe Bodnar, a research analyst at the German Marshall Fund who studies Russian disinformation and foreign state media, told me.

Although NPR’s visibility may now be limited under Musk, Bodnar said there’s some anecdotal evidence suggesting foreign state media accounts are gaining more traction.

“In the past, these accounts were really hard to find … but now … they’re actually popping up in my personalized ‘For You’ page, being amplified by Twitter to me,” he said.

German regulators tee up Apple antitrust curbs

German authorities set the stage for possible antitrust regulations against Apple, Rachel Moore reports for Reuters, citing an announcement Wednesday from Bundeskartellamt, the nation’s antitrust regulator.

Apple was designated as a “company of paramount significance for competition across markets,” Moore writes. Germany made the decision to prop up potential antitrust measures against the consumer electronics giant due to its significance in the U.S. and elsewhere.

Bundeskartellamt President Andreas Mundt said the company operates “a comprehensive digital ecosystem with a high significance for competition not only in Germany, but also in Europe and worldwide.”

Apple plans to appeal the decision.

“The (cartel office’s) designation misrepresents the fierce competition Apple faces in Germany, and it discounts the value of a business model that puts user privacy and security at its core,” an Apple spokesperson told Reuters.

U.K. regulators probe Microsoft, Amazon over cloud competition concerns

The United Kingdom on Wednesday accused Microsoft and Amazon of stifling competition in the cloud computing industry, Ryan Browne reports for CNBC.

Britain’s telecom watchdog Ofcom published findings saying Microsoft and Amazon set their data transfer fees higher than other providers, created interoperability restrictions and designed cost structures to incentivize consumers to use only their services for cloud-related needs. The provisional findings follow a September inquiry into the country’s cloud marketplace.

“The regulator proposed referring the case for further investigation by the Competition and Markets Authority, the U.K. regulator tasked with ensuring markets are healthily competitive,” Browne writes.

Microsoft said it will continue to engage with Ofcom following the published study. Amazon said that the results of the findings are “interim” and that the company will continue to work with the regulator ahead of the release of a final report.

ChatGPT falsehoods highlight a legal gray area on AI

Generative AI language models have gained immense popularity from their ability to craft legitimate-sounding answers to almost anything they are asked, but the unregulated tools risk shaking the status quo for legal rulings when it comes to chatbot-produced misinformation, our colleagues Pranshu Verma and Will Oremus write.

It’s unclear whether Generative AI tools have legal protections under Section 230, the liability shield that protects platforms from being sued for content posted by a third party on their sites. “From a legal perspective, ‘we just don’t know’ how judges might rule when someone tries to sue the makers of an AI chatbot over something it says,” Jeff Kosseff, a professor at the Naval Academy and an expert on online speech, told Pranshu and Will.

“Tech companies’ attempts to moderate their language models and chatbots might be used against them in a liability case to argue that they bear more responsibility,” Pranshu and Will write.

