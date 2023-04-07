The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery recovering from stroke

April 7, 2023 at 6:33 p.m. EDT
FILE - Arkansas state Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, speaks to reporters at the state Capitol in Little Rock, Ark., Feb. 1, 2021. Lowery, now Arkansas treasurer, is recovering in Maryland after having a stroke last month, his office announced on Friday, April 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Arkansas Treasurer Mark Lowery is recovering in Maryland after having a stroke last month, his office said Friday.

The treasurer’s office said Lowery had an ischemic stroke last month and had been receiving care a rehabilitation facility. He was released from the facility on Thursday and will be recovering with his daughter in Maryland, a statement from his office said.

“I can’t tell you all how much I appreciate the encouraging words, cards, and prayers I have received from friends and residents from around the state,” Lowery said in a statement his office released.

Lowery, a Republican, was elected state treasurer in November and took office in January. The Arkansas treasurer oversees the state’s investments. Before being elected treasurer, Lowery had served 10 years in the state House.

The treasurer’s office said Lowery’s chief of staff will work as a direct liaison to the treasurer during his recovery, and Lowery’s chief deputy will oversee the daily management of the treasury.

