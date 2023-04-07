Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

On the Hill

Rep. Dan Goldman: If Trump benefits politically from being indicted, ‘then so be it’

Five questions for … Rep. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.): Former president Donald Trump was indicted on Tuesday in a courthouse in Goldman’s district, which straddles Manhattan and Brooklyn. Goldman is also a former federal prosecutor in New York and served as lead counsel to House Democrats during Trump’s first impeachment trial.

We talked with him on Thursday morning to get his take on the indictment and some of the criticisms of it. This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

The Early: Sen. Mitt Romney (Utah), the only Republican to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial, said on Tuesday that he believed Bragg “has stretched to reach felony criminal charges in order to fit a political agenda.” Former Rep. Peter Meijer (Mich.), one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump in 2021, described the indictment as, “Not just weak sauce — the weakest of sauces.” What do you make of these criticisms from Republicans who aren’t Trump supporters?

Goldman: Nor, in my understanding, are they prosecutors. I think it’s very dangerous to start slinging around accusations of partisanship without having anything other than your conjecture about reading an indictment and a statement of facts. [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg declined to prosecute Donald Trump despite the recommendation of very senior prosecutors one year ago, and at the time Donald Trump's lawyer praised him for following the rule of law. Now that he has made a decision to indict Donald Trump, all of a sudden he's incredibly partisan and doing this only for political purposes. You can’t have it both ways.

The Early: One of the main legal criticisms of the indictment stems from the fact that Bragg must prove that Trump falsified business records with the intent to commit or conceal another crime in order to charge him with a felony. The indictment doesn’t make clear what that other crime was. Bragg has suggested that one possibility is that Trump violated federal campaign finance law, but it’s unclear whether a state prosecutor can invoke a federal crime due to pre-emption. What do you think of that criticism?

Goldman: I think the indictment more than sufficiently pleads the necessary elements of a crime. And to the extent that the defendant wants further clarity, there are ways of filing motions to get that, including a motion for a bill of particulars. So that can be worked out in the ordinary criminal process. I fully expect Mr. Trump and his able team of lawyers to challenge this indictment in every way they can.

The Early: Another criticism is that bringing a case will damage the credibility of the legal system. “Even if Mr. Bragg prevails, would a trial eight or more years after the underlying events, either at the height of the 2024 election or soon after, really be a win for the rule of law?” Jed Handelsman Shugerman, a law professor at Boston University and Fordham, wrote in a New York Times op-ed. What do you think?

Goldman: I think that conflates the rule of law with the political process and they should be entirely separated. It's very important to recognize that if Mr. Bragg were to have factored in the political response to his indictment, then he would not be following the rule of law. He would be making a political decision.

The Early: There are also criticisms rooted in politics rather than law. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) argued that Bragg had turned Trump into “a martyr.” Do you have any concerns about the case from a political perspective, rather than a legal one?

Goldman: Look, I think it will play out politically however it will play out politically. What’s important is that Mr. Bragg not take that into consideration in making his decision, because then that would be a political decision. If Donald Trump ends up somehow benefiting from being charged 34 times with felony charges, then so be it.

The Early: Do you think this case will have any effect on how Americans view potential future charges against Trump if prosecutors decide to indict him for trying to overturn the 2020 election or for obstructing the investigation into his handling of classified documents?

Goldman: All of these investigations predated his announcement that he was running for president and they have nothing to do with the next election. If Donald Trump’s argument that a candidate for federal office cannot be indicted because of so-called election interference, then that would give every candidate for federal office a get-out-of-jail-free card. And that includes me and that includes [Rep.] George Santos [(R-N.Y.)] and that includes any elected official [running for reelection].

The American people will [decide] their views on these cases based on the facts and the evidence as they're laid out in a courtroom. If Donald Trump is charged four times, then the American people will have to make a decision about whether this is all some crazy conspiracy to get four different grand juries to sign off on indictments, or whether Donald Trump by himself is a crash wave of criminality.

What we're watching

The Bureau of Labor Statistics will announce this morning how many jobs the economy gained (or lost) last month.

The report “is expected to show a 27th straight month of solid job growth,” our colleagues Abha Bhattarai and Lauren Kaori Gurley report. “And while the pace of job creation has slowed, the strength of the labor market three years into the coronavirus pandemic continues to befuddle experts.”

From the courts

Dems call for action after Thomas report. But what will they do?

Democrats reacted with outrage Thursday to a ProPublica report that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted luxury trips around the globe for more than two decades from a prominent Republican donor without disclosing them.

Some called for Thomas to be impeached. Some called for new ethics rules for the court to be put in place. Some called for investigations into whether he broke any public disclosure rules or laws.

The question now: What will Democrats actually do — and can they garner any Republican support for their proposals?

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) announced Thursday that the committee would take action.

Thomas’s “behavior is simply inconsistent with the ethical standards the American people expect of any public servant, let alone a Justice on the Supreme Court,” Durbin said in a statement.

“Today’s report demonstrates, yet again, that Supreme Court Justices must be held to an enforceable code of conduct, just like every other federal judge,” he continued. The “report is a call to action, and the Senate Judiciary Committee will act.”

But how will the panel act?

Durbin didn’t say, but it could involve holding a hearing, moving legislation such as Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse’s Supreme Court ethics bill or launching an investigation into whether any laws were broken, per Fix the Court executive director Gabe Roth.

Whitehouse released a statement Thursday evening urging lawmakers to hold a hearing and a vote on his bill.

He also pressed Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. to launch an ethics investigation into Thomas’s luxury trips, as well as “other outstanding allegations of misconduct.”

Fuel for the fire

The revelations about Thomas’s vacations come as the justices are under scrutiny for not having a clear set of ethics rules in place.

As Tobi and Dave scooped Monday, Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), chairman of the Senate Appropriations subcommittee that oversees the court’s budget, plans to try to use his spending bill to force the justices to adhere to an enforceable ethics code — similar to the one that applies to federal judges.

“Americans’ confidence in our highest court is tanking because of this kind of conduct,” Van Hollen said in a statement Thursday. “We need answers. And the Court needs a code of ethics.”

Still, corralling senators to get behind the proposal could prove difficult. An aide to Senate Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Patty Murray (D-Wash.) said she supports ethics code legislation but declined to say whether Murray supported Van Hollen’s plan to use a spending bill to advance such a proposal.

And an increasing number of Republicans have grown cold on the idea. Sen. Susan Collins (Maine), the top Republican on the Senate Appropriations Committee, questioned Van Hollen’s plan to leverage funding, while the top Republican on Van Hollen’s subcommittee slammed the idea outright.

“It is not appropriate for Congress to threaten to defund the Supreme Court unless it adopts certain policies,” a spokesperson for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) said Thursday. “This is no different from court-packing proposals, which are also designed to force the Court to change its rulings and policies.”

White House Notebook

Biden has a soft spot for Camp David

White House reporter Tyler Pager files this week’s White House Notebook:

President Biden left the White House on Thursday afternoon for Camp David, where he will spend the Easter weekend.

Unlike his two predecessors, Biden is quite fond of the presidential retreat, but how the president spends his time in the woods of Catoctin Mountain Park is largely a mystery.

No press is allowed on the property, and the White House does not release any photos or readouts of the president’s time there.

The only exception has been if major events unfold — such as the weekend when the Taliban took control of Kabul and Biden convened meetings from the retreat.

And that is by design.

“At Camp David, it’s eerily quiet,” Michael Giorgione, who served as commander of Camp David for Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush and is the author of the book “Inside Camp David.” “No press. No flyovers. Many families like that and need that getaway. It’s even a peaceful place to work.”

This weekend’s trip marks Biden’s 23rd visit to Camp David since becoming president, according to Mark Knoller, a former CBS News correspondent who keeps statistics on presidents’ public appearances.

As of Thursday, he has spent all or part of 77 days at the presidential retreat in Frederick County, Md., Knoller said.

At the same point in their presidencies, Barack Obama had made 16 trips to Camp David for a total of 37 days. Trump made eight visits, totaling 18 days.

Biden has described life at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue as “a gilded cage,” and aides say he prefers to spend the weekend at one of his Delaware homes or at Camp David, where he is often joined by family.

The White House declined to share if the president takes advantage of any of the many activities available at Camp David, which has a game arcade, archery, skeet shooting, a chipping and putting green, a pool, a gym and a basketball court.

Mario Kart and swag

In fact, the only insight into the president’s activities at Camp David come from his granddaughter’s social media accounts.

And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head... pic.twitter.com/uzafnSSWaH — Naomi Biden (@NaomiBiden) February 14, 2021

During Presidents’ Day weekend in 2021, Naomi Biden, the president’s eldest granddaughter, posted a picture on Instagram of her and her grandfather playing a Mario Kart video game.

“Secret Service made an exception and let him drive himself,” she wrote in a caption of a photo showing her and her grandfather seated next to each other playing the arcade game.

She added: “A little rusty but he still won (barely).”

That same weekend, she posted a photo on Twitter of Biden wearing a Camp David hat: “We bought him some swag since it’s Presidents’ Day weekend and he’s ‘literally’ President,” she said.

In a subsequent tweet, she posted another photo of the back of the hat which had “POP” engraved, writing, “And just to make sure the job title doesn’t get to his head …”

Despite all his time at Camp David, one time-honored tradition Biden has yet to follow: a summit with international leaders.

“It’s been over six years since a president has brought one,” Giorgione said of world leaders at Camp David. “It's the biggest gap by far. It's a missed opportunity.”

Follow all of Tyler’s reporting here and give him a follow on Twitter while you’re at it.

The Media

Viral

Two out of the three Democratic lawmakers who protested the Tennessee legislature’s refusal to pass gun-control legislation after a Nashville school shooting last week that killed six people were expelled by the state House’s Republican supermajority on Thursday.

"We had a member pee in another member's chair in this chamber — no expulsion. In fact, they're in leadership in the governor's administration" excuse me what?? https://t.co/hmr3xfVSfO — Amy B Wang (@amybwang) April 6, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

