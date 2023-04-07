Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. This is Caroline, your D202 researcher, in today for Olivier. He’ll be back next week. On this day 1994, a civil war erupted in Rwanda that would become the worst genocide since World War II. Over about 100 days, Hutu militias massacred an estimated 500,000 to 1 million civilian Tutsis and moderate Hutus.

Your weekly roundup of nonpolitical political stories

Assisted-living homes are kicking out Medicaid-using seniors. Denver is reversing course on police in schools. Some churches are getting involved in campaigns. At-risk young people might want to schedule a screening for colon cancer. Here’s your weekly dose of nonpolitical (but, of course, still political!) stories.

The Daily 202 generally focuses on national politics and foreign policy. But as passionate believers in local news, and in redefining “politics” as something that hits closer to home than strictly inside-the-Beltway stories, we try to bring you a weekly mix of pieces with significant local, national or international importance.

But we need your help to know what we’re missing! Please keep sending your links to news coverage of political stories that are getting overlooked. (They don’t have to be from this week, and the submission link is right under this column.) Make sure to say whether we can use your first name, last initial and location. Anonymous is okay, too, as long as you give a location.

Assisted-living homes reject Medicaid, evict seniors

Dozens of assisted-living residents have recently been evicted in Wisconsin as facilities stop accepting payment from Medicaid programs, our colleague Christopher Rowland reports. And industry representatives say the practice is growing more common.

“While federal law protects Medicaid beneficiaries in nursing homes from eviction, the law does not protect residents of assisted-living facilities, leaving them with few options when turned out. In Wisconsin, residents who entered facilities on Medicaid, as well as those who drained their private savings after moving in and subsequently enrolled in Medicaid, have been affected,” Christopher explains.

About 4.4 million Americans have some form of long-term care paid for by Medicaid, and a wave of 73 million baby boomers is hitting an age where they are likely to need more day-to-day care.

The politics: How society should care for its most vulnerable is among the thorniest issues policymakers face.

Denver schools backtrack on policing

Police officers returned to Denver public schools late last month after being ousted in 2020 following the murder of George Floyd due to concerns officers in schools could lead to more students being arrested — especially those of color and kids with disabilities.

Steve A. of Woodland Park, Colo., flagged this story from the Colorado Sun, noting that the bright blue city of Denver appears to have changed its tone on policing in schools as it attempts to grapple with rising crime. The move was announced a day after a high school student shot two school administrators and then killed himself, Tatiana Flowers reports.

“This intersection of in-school policing and the rise of gun violence in educational settings is filled with conflict that was on full display this week. Some people who strongly supported eliminating police presence in Denver Public Schools in 2020 changed their positions after the shooting,” Tatiana wrote.

The politics: How to keep kids safe in schools is one of the most troubling and contentious issues of our time.

Churches and politics

An anonymous reader flagged this Texas Tribune and ProPublica collaboration from late last year about churches violating federal law by intervening in political campaigns.

“Under the law, pastors can endorse candidates in their personal capacities outside of church and weigh in on political issues from the pulpit as long as they don’t veer into support or condemnation of a particular candidate. But the law prohibits pastors from endorsing candidates during official church functions such as sermons,” Jessica Priest, Jeremy Schwartz and Chris Morran report.

Jessica, Jeremy and Chris found that while pastors often said their support from the pulpit was not the same as endorsing a candidate, experts disagreed. They found 20 examples of apparent violations, which can lead to a church’s tax-exempt status being yanked.

The politics: This is an issue we’re sure to hear about more as the 2024 campaign season ramps up and candidates vie for the religious vote.

Colon cancer is on the rise in young people

Colorectal cancer diagnoses have been declining among people older than 50. But they’re rising in young people; about 13 percent of those diagnosed in 2023 are expected to be people under 50. That’s a 9 percent increase in cases in that age group since 2020 — and the cancers diagnosed in younger people are becoming more aggressive.

Daryl M. of Lafayette, La., pointed us toward a New York Times article on the issue. This is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, and the risk of getting it increases with age. Experts recommend that you start getting screened for colorectal cancer at age 45 (unless you have a family history of the disease or early warning signs, which you can read more about in the article.)

According to the American Cancer Society study, four in 10 Americans 45 and older were not up to date on their screenings as of 2021, and only 20 percent of those between 45 and 49 were up-to-date.

The politics: What role might the government and, in particular, state and federal health agencies play in addressing this issue? Public awareness campaigns? More research funding?

Labor market adds 236,000 jobs in March, powering economy on

“Employers churned out 236,000 jobs in March, shoring up the economy through a period of increasing financial instability and inflation, as a resilient labor market continues to prop up the economy against all odds,” Lauren Kaori Gurley and Abha Bhattarai report.

Justice Thomas responds to report he accepted luxury travel from GOP donor for years

“As friends do, we have joined [Harlan Crow and his wife] on a number of family trips during the more than quarter century we have known them,” Thomas said in a statement. “Early in my tenure at the Court, I sought guidance from my colleagues and others in the judiciary, and was advised that this sort of personal hospitality from close personal friends, who did not have business before the Court, was not reportable.”

Schumer, McConnell demand release of Wall Street Journal reporter

“In a rare joint statement, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Friday demanded the immediate release of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who has been detained in Russia since he was arrested during a reporting trip last month,” Amy B Wang reports.

Democrats allege Comer has withheld evidence, misrepresented witnesses

“House Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has teased to television audiences over the past month that four different people have appeared before committee investigators to provide information regarding his inquiry into whether President Biden and members of his family were involved in an influence-peddling scheme,” Jacqueline Alemany reports.

“But Comer’s media tour has confounded his Democratic counterparts on the committee. After inquiring with Comer’s staff about the reported new witnesses, they were assured that Comer’s statements ‘in fact referred only to two individuals’ and ‘no new witness information … had actually been provided,’ according to a letter sent by the committee’s ranking Democrat, Rep. Jamie B. Raskin (Md.), to Comer on Thursday and obtained by The Washington Post.”

Probe widens into federal watchdog over missing Jan. 6 Secret Service texts

“A nearly two-year investigation into allegations of misconduct by the Department of Homeland Security’s chief watchdog expanded this week to include his role in missing Secret Service text messages from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol,” Lisa Rein reports.

Tennessee leads charge in passing laws targeting LGBTQ rights

“As GOP lawmakers nationwide have pushed a historic wave of legislation targeting LGBTQ rights this year, Tennessee is in the vanguard of the movement after years of passing similar legislation and emerging as one of the most restrictive states in the nation on the issue,” Kimberly Kindy reports.

‘Win-win’: Washington is just fine with the China-brokered Saudi-Iran deal

“Top diplomats for Saudi Arabia and Iran were in Beijing on Thursday to finalize a deal that would reopen embassies, resume direct flights between their two nations and restart security and trade agreements. It’s the latest sign that Beijing is not content with being solely a regional behemoth, but rather a major global power,” Politico’s Alexander Ward reports.

But the Biden administration, which has openly worried about China’s growing clout in the Middle East, has . And while some in Washington, D.C. fear that China is filling a vacuum left by the United States, most see only upside to Beijing’s regional foray.” met this development with a shrug . And while some in Washington, D.C. fear that China is filling a vacuum left by the United States, most see only upside to Beijing’s regional foray.”

Ukraine war plans leak prompts Pentagon investigation

“Classified war documents detailing secret American and NATO plans for building up the Ukrainian military ahead of a planned offensive against Russian troops were posted this week on social media channels, senior Biden administration officials said,” the New York Times’s Helene Cooper and Eric Schmitt report.

“The Pentagon is investigating who may have been behind the leak of the documents, which appeared on Twitter and on Telegram, a platform with more than half a billion users that is widely available in Russia.”

Biden vetoes GOP-led effort to undo new clean water rules

“President Biden issued the second veto of his presidency Thursday to protect a rule issued by his administration that set new bounds for which bodies of water are protected under the Clean Water Act,” Mariana Alfaro reports.

Biden administration says schools may bar trans athletes from competitive teams

“The Biden administration on Thursday proposed new regulations that would allow schools to bar transgender athletes from participating in competitive high school and college sports, but disallow blanket bans on the athletes that have been approved across the country,” Laura Meckler reports.

Afghanistan evacuation should’ve happened sooner, White House concedes

“The White House said Thursday that it now prioritizes the early evacuation of Americans during security crises overseas, offering a tacit admission of fault two years ago in Afghanistan as the Biden administration provided Congress with long-awaited internal assessments of its chaotic response to Kabul’s impending collapse,” Dan Lamothe and Karen DeYoung report.

White House pulls its punches over GOP judicial nomination blockade

“Biden aides are refusing to weigh in on whether Senate Democrats should continue to allow Republicans to use a procedural tool to clog the judicial nomination pipeline after Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said she would not return the so-called blue slip on district court nominee Scott Colom,” Politico’s Jennifer Haberkorn reports.

The state of the U.S. labor market, visualized

“The March jobs report marked the 27th straight month of solid job growth. While the pace of job creation has slowed, the strength of the labor market three years into the coronavirus pandemic continues to befuddle experts,” Lauren Kaori Gurley and Abha Bhattarai report.

Clarence Thomas has reported receiving only two gifts since 2004

“‘Justice Thomas Reports Wealth of Gifts’ was the title of a December 2004 front-page story in the Los Angeles Times, detailing how Clarence Thomas had received gifts worth tens of thousands of dollars over the prior six years — far more than the other justices on the Supreme Court at the time,” Emma Brown and Shawn Boburg report.

“The story appears to have marked a turning point for Thomas and his public disclosures of gifts. Since the news account was published 18 years ago, Thomas has reported receiving just two gifts, according to a Washington Post review of his financial disclosure forms posted online by nonprofit groups Fix the Court and OpenSecrets.”

In New York swing district, Trump indictment isn’t moving Republicans

“After former president Donald Trump’s indictment, many Republican officials and other supporters rallied around him, with some arguing the latest controversy will bolster his standing in the GOP and propel him back into the White House,” Camila DeChalus reports.

“But just outside the city where Trump was arraigned Tuesday, Republican voters in this competitive House district say while they think the indictment is ‘politically motivated,’ it isn’t the deciding factor in whether they will support Trump in 2024.”

Biden is at Camp David with no public events on his schedule.

How 30,000 eggs go from an N.C. farm to the White House Easter Egg Roll

“On Monday, thousands of children in their springiest finery will descend on the lush green grass of the White House’s South Lawn for the annual Easter Egg Roll. A costumed Easter Bunny is one of the usual VIPs, along with the president and first lady (and typically a few celebrities, too),” Emily Heil writes.

“But the star of the show? Why, that will be the eggs themselves, of course.”

