What happens next after Tennessee House expelled two Democrats?

April 7, 2023 at 12:13 p.m. EDT
Tennessee state troopers block protesters in front of a stairwell leading to the legislative chambers in Nashville on Thursday, as Tennessee Republicans discussed ousting three House Democrats. (George Walker IV/AP)
Tennessee Republicans punished two Democratic lawmakers who interrupted statehouse proceedings by joining protesters calling for gun control after a mass killing last week, voting Thursday to expel them from the state House of Representatives.

In a historic demonstration of partisan retaliation, the Republican-led chamber kicked out Reps. Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis 10 days after three children and three adults were shot and killed in an elementary school. Republicans said the lawmakers had breached the chamber’s rules and decorum.

The Republican-led Tennessee House voted April 6 to expel Reps. Justin Jones (D) and Justin Pearson (D) after they joined a gun-control protest last week. (Video: Hadley Green, Jackson Barton, Julie Yoon/The Washington Post)

The expulsion fit into a broader effort by Republicans in some statehouses to expand their power, experts told The Washington Post. The vote also exhibited racial overtones: The chamber voted on whether to expel three Democrats who joined the protest, but only kicked out Jones, who is of Black and Filipino descent, and Pearson, who is Black. Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, who is White, was allowed to keep her seat by a single vote.

Jones and Pearson could be given their seats back by local officials, who control filling the vacant spots. Here’s what we know about what happens next.

