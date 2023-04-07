What happens next after Tennessee House expelled two Democrats?

In a historic demonstration of partisan retaliation, the Republican-led chamber kicked out Reps. Justin Jones of Nashville and Justin Pearson of Memphis 10 days after three children and three adults were shot and killed in an elementary school. Republicans said the lawmakers had breached the chamber’s rules and decorum.

Tennessee Republicans punished two Democratic lawmakers who interrupted statehouse proceedings by joining protesters calling for gun control after a mass killing last week, voting Thursday to expel them from the state House of Representatives.

The expulsion fit into a broader effort by Republicans in some statehouses to expand their power, experts told The Washington Post. The vote also exhibited racial overtones: The chamber voted on whether to expel three Democrats who joined the protest, but only kicked out Jones, who is of Black and Filipino descent, and Pearson, who is Black. Rep. Gloria Johnson of Knoxville, who is White, was allowed to keep her seat by a single vote.