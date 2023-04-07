With liberals in charge, Wisconsin Supreme Court could rule on these issues

The state Supreme Court approved election maps last year that gave Republicans nearly two-thirds of the seats in the state legislature and six of the state’s eight congressional seats. Liberal groups plan to file a lawsuit this summer in hopes of getting more neutral lines. The majority is sure to establish new districts — the liberals already on the court dissented over how the court drew the lines, and Protasiewicz called the maps “rigged” during her campaign. Whether the justices could put new districts in place for the 2024 election is less certain because they would need to act by the spring.