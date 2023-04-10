Casey announces bid for fourth Senate term in Pennsylvania, boosting Democrats

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) announced Monday that he will seek a fourth term next year despite a recent health scare, providing a boost to Democrats in one of a bevy of battleground states that the party is defending as it tries to maintain its narrow majority in the Senate.

“Folks, I’m running for re-election,” Casey said on Twitter. “There’s still more work to do to cut through the gridlock, stand up to powerful special interests, and make the lives of hardworking Pennsylvanians easier.”

Casey, 62, a moderate Democrat and close ally of President Biden, underwent surgery for prostate cancer in February. His office said at the time that he would not require further treatment and was expected to make a full recovery.

Casey’s decision to seek reelection had been telegraphed in recent weeks as he took several steps to prepare for another bid, including the hiring of a campaign manager and planning for fundraisers.

Advertisement

Democrats played well in Pennsylvania last year. John Fetterman captured an open Senate seat in a race against Republican celebrity physician Mehmet Oz, and Josh Shapiro easily won the governorship against Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano.

The Senate race was among the most expensive in the country in 2022.

Democrats, who currently hold a 51-to-49 advantage in the Senate, are preparing to defend seats next year in an unusually large number of battleground states, including Arizona, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin. Incumbent Democrats also are defending seats in Republican-leaning Ohio and Montana, while the party awaits word of whether Sen. Joe Manchin III (D) will seek reelection in heavily GOP West Virginia.

During his last Senate run in Pennsylvania, Casey defeated Republican Lou Barletta by double digits. He is not expected to face a serious primary challenge.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee is trying to persuade Dave McCormick, a business executive who lost to Oz in last year’s primary, to run. Mastriano, after losing the governor’s race last year by 15 percentage points, is expected to announce a Senate run for next year.

Mariana Alfaro contributed to this report.

GiftOutline Gift Article