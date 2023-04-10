Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Two judges gave conflicting rulings on mifepristone. What to watch for next.

It’s going to be a complicated and unprecedented next few weeks for the status of a key abortion pill.

What happened: Two federal judges issued contradictory opinions Friday night, thrusting the drug into legal uncertainty. U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk in Texas blocked the federal government’s decades-old approval of mifepristone, though he paused his ruling from going into effect for a week. But in Washington state, another federal judge reached the opposite conclusion, determining the medication is safe and effective, and should remain available in 17 states and D.C.

Now, abortion providers are scrambling to determine what the conflicting rulings may mean for the future. The Food and Drug Administration is in an unparalleled legal bind. And the Biden administration is planning to appeal the ruling and ask for the drug’s approval to remain pending the outcome of the case.

For this week, there are no immediate changes to the status quo — a message abortion clinics are rushing to tell patients and their staff. But if Kacsmaryk’s ruling ultimately goes into effect nationwide at some point, it could have massive implications for abortion access. Even before the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, medication abortion accounted for more than half of all abortions in the country and was used to terminate several hundred thousand pregnancies every year.

The Post’s Caroline Kitchener:

Breaking: Judge Kacsmaryk has stayed the FDA approval of mifepristone, the abortion pill that has been approved for over two decades. This is slated to take effect in seven days. pic.twitter.com/D9chXEjmWG — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) April 7, 2023

Dueling rulings

Kacsmaryk, a devout Christian with a history of antiabortion views, released his 67-page opinion on Good Friday. He sided with conservative groups seeking to reverse the FDA’s approval of mifepristone in 2000 as safe and effective, which was the first time a judge suspended the decades-old approval of a medication over the objections of the FDA and the drug’s manufacturer.

“The Court does not second-guess FDA’s decision-making lightly,” Kacsmaryk wrote. “But here, FDA acquiesced on its legitimate safety concerns — in violation of its statutory duty — based on plainly unsound reasoning and studies that did not support its conclusions.”

Medical providers and legal experts have countered that “robust evidence” gathered over two decades shows the drug is safe and effective. And in a twist, a separate federal judge agreed on Friday night.

Shortly after Kacsmaryk released his opinion, U.S. District Judge Thomas Rice in Spokane, Wash., ordered the FDA to retain access to the medication in 17 states, along with D.C. Those states are behind a separate lawsuit arguing the agency had imposed too many restrictions on mifepristone. Ultimately, Rice didn’t order the FDA to roll back any rules around the pill, but said the “status quo” must remain. Those states are behind a separate lawsuit arguing the agency had imposed too many restrictions on mifepristone. Ultimately, Rice didn’t order the FDA to roll back any rules around the pill, but said the “status quo” must remain.

Providers scramble

Shortly after the decisions came down, Melissa Grant fired off an email to her staff: “It is business as usual for us for at least the next 7 days.”

Her message encapsulates the last 60 hours for abortion providers, like Grant’s network of clinics and telehealth services. They’re grappling with ensuring the word gets out that nothing is changing this week, while attempting to assess what the future could look like, Caroline Kitchener and your Health 202 host report in a story Saturday.

The dueling decisions set off a tangle of legal queries, left advocates scratching their heads and abortion providers turning to their legal teams.

Like other providers interviewed, Grant — the chief operations officer of Carafem — had a host of questions. “If the FDA does ultimately state that they will no longer have approval of medication abortion through mifepristone, what does that look like? Does that mean that medication abortion can no longer be manufactured? Does it mean it can no longer be mailed? Does it mean that it's recalled?” she asked.

What abortion services look like beyond next week could vary from clinic to clinic if Kacsmaryk’s ruling isn’t paused. Some clinics are vowing to continue prescribing mifepristone unless the FDA directs them to stop. Others said they’ll switch to a different medication abortion regimen used widely around the world, while some said they’d focus instead on surgical abortions.

“The bottom line is that Judge Kacsmaryk does not give our physicians orders,” said Tammi Kromenaker, director of Red River Women’s Clinic in Minnesota, where physicians do not expect to change protocols until getting FDA guidance.

President Biden:

Today, a federal district judge in Texas ruled that a prescription medication available for over 22 years, approved by the FDA, and used safely by millions of women should no longer be approved in the U.S.



Here's why this matters. And how my Administration is going to fight it. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 8, 2023

Threat to the FDA

The contradictory opinions are putting the FDA in uncharted legal territory, imperiling its authority to approve and regulate medications, legal scholars told David Ovalle, Laurie McGinley and me.

The pair of rulings could mean a fast-track to the conservative-majority Supreme Court. If the nation’s highest court were to uphold Kacsmaryk’s decision, the FDA’s authority to vet and approve drugs — considered the gold standard around the world — could be permanently undermined.

“This opens the door to the courts’ second-guessing any FDA approval — especially for drugs for controversial areas like gender-affirming care, or PrEP for HIV prevention,” said Ameet Sarpatwari, an expert on pharmaceutical policy and law at Harvard Medical School.

But in the short term … “The big picture — the FDA’s in a huge mess,” said Greer Donley, an associate professor of law at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. “At this point, the FDA is going to have to try to figure out what to do with these two different orders.”

And political pressure from some liberals, especially heading into a presidential campaign season, could build on the FDA to make use of its enforcement discretion and keep mifepristone on the market even if the Texas decision goes into effect. Some Democrats, such as Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), already made that case before Kacsmaryk’s ruling and again in the hours afterward. Yet, some legal experts say they would be surprised if the Biden administration defied a federal judge.

Reproductive wars

Three things you need to know about the abortion pill rulings

From details about the Texas federal judge’s long-held antiabortion beliefs to the political reaction, here’s three critical questions about the case and its potential to wind up at the nation’s highest court.

What do we know about Kacsmaryk?

Kacsmaryk came to the federal bench with a long history of activism rooted in his religious beliefs, and he’s been shaped by his antiabortion views. He was deeply affected by the death of his stillborn daughter in 2006, and that deepened his belief that life starts in the womb, Caroline reports.

As he prepared to issue his ruling, Kacsmaryk was subdued and seemed to lack his usual joy, two friends who recently spoke with him told Caroline. The decision was clearly weighing on him and at times the judge seemed lonely, they said, adding that Kacsmaryk was also particularly concerned about security threats.

In his opinion, he referred to fetuses as “unborn humans” or “unborn children,” and doctors who provide abortions as “abortionists.” Both are terms often used by the antiabortion movement.

Kacsmaryk’s friends maintain that he carefully considered all of the arguments on both sides of the lawsuit before handing down his ruling. They assert that the judge has a deep respect for the rule of law and wouldn’t let his personal beliefs interfere in his decision, Caroline notes.

What was the political reaction?

Predictably, Democrats were outraged about the ruling. They spent the weekend warning about the repercussions of the decision, The Post’s Tyler Pager and Hannah Knowles report. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called the ruling “awful, extreme and unprecedented.”

But they weren’t unified on how hard the FDA and the administration should push back against the order. While Wyden said the FDA has the ability to ignore Kacsmaryk’s ruling, other Democrats worry open defiance could make it harder to get the ruling reversed and would still leave the door open to a future GOP administration rescinding approval of abortion pills, Politico’s Alice Miranda Ollstein reports.

Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.) voiced some of these concerns in a call with reporters over the weekend. “This outrageous decision had nothing to do with the facts or science or the law,” she said, according to Politico. “But the key thing that needs to happen right now is making sure this decision is quickly appealed and reversed in court.”

Republicans, even some who had supported the lawsuit, were largely silent. Former vice president Mike Pence, who is considering a presidential run, stood out among the GOP on Friday night for his quick praise of the abortion pill ruling. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) characterized the Texas ruling as a “victory.” This morning, House Energy and Commerce Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) and Rep. Brett Guthrie (R-Ky.), who leads the health subcommittee, wrote in a statement that “we must remain committed to the fundamental principle that every life is worth living.”

Our colleague Dan Diamond:

After a few hours, I've received statements or seen tweets from 26 Senate Democrats, opposing the Texas ruling.



I've only seen one statement from a Senate Republican celebrating the ruling: this tweet from Mississippi's @SenHydeSmith. pic.twitter.com/Irm21ib5QH — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) April 8, 2023

Will the case reach the Supreme Court?

The conflicting rulings from Kacsmaryk and Rice set up an extraordinary legal battle that will almost certainly be decided by the increasingly polarized Supreme Court, The Post’s Perry Stein, Robert Barnes and Ann E. Marimow report.

If so, the cases would present the nation’s highest court with its biggest test on abortion access since its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade last June. One justice to watch would be Brett Kavanaugh, who voted with the majority to overturn Roe but wrote in a concurring opinion that he didn’t view the decision as limiting abortion options in states that wanted to provide them, our colleagues note.

Our top weekend reads from The Post

Sugar rush

Thanks for reading! See y'all tomorrow.

