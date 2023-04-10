Greece: Top judge quits in legal dispute over elections

ATHENS, Greece — A vice president at Greece’s Supreme Court resigned Monday in a legal dispute over an attempt by the government to ban a far-right political party from participating in a general election next month.
The Greeks Party was founded two years ago by a jailed former lawmaker of the extreme right Golden Dawn party. Parliament in February approved a legislative amendment to ban it from fielding candidates in elections.
The party appointed a new leader last week to try to bypass the ban, prompting the government to submit a new amendment, broadening the scope of the ban. It is also calling for a plenary session of the Supreme Court to consider the ban, instead of a regular session.
Tzanerikos publicly objected to the new amendment, describing it as government interference in the judiciary.
Participation of the Greeks Party could have a significant impact on the May 21 election, narrowing coalition options, with opinion polls showing that no outright winner is expected.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, whose center-right New Democracy party is leading in the polls, is seeking a second term.