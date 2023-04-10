Doctors express 'cautious optimism' on Berlusconi's health

ROME — The condition of former Italian premier Silvio Berlucsconi, hospitalized in intensive care for a lung infection, is progressively improving, allowing for “cautious optimism,” his doctors said Monday.
Monday’s new health bulletin, signed by Berlusconi’s doctors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, said they observed a “progressive and constant improvement” in his condition.
They added that antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory treatments are “producing the expected results, allowing us to express a cautious optimism.”
Over the past few days, Berlusconi has been constantly visited by relatives and friends, who expressed optimism over his recovery.
Berlusconi has a history of heart problems, and in 2020 he was hospitalized with COVID-19 and pneumonia.