In today's edition

On the Hill

Senate 2024 contests begin to take shape

It’s been a news-packed holiday week and the issues at play will have lasting political implications.

That’s why we thought it's a good time to take a look at the state of play for the 2024 Senate elections — we’ll do the same for the House later this week. Of course it’s early. Of course everything could change.

But here’s where things stand as of now:

Donald Trump’s indictment related to hush payments to an adult film actress will have major consequences, not just on the presidential race but down ballot, too.

And a Texas judge banning the abortion medication mifepristone and the subsequent legal challenges — just days after Janet Protasiewicz, who campaigned on abortion rights, won a high-profile Wisconsin Supreme Court race — is the latest reminder that abortion is very much a motivating factor at the polls.

Deja vu?: In the 2022 election, Trump’s grip on the Republican Party and voters’ anger over the rollback of abortion rights helped Democrats maintain their Senate majority and helped limit Republicans’ House majority to five seats.

The Senate GOP’s advantage

But Senate Republicans will be blessed with almost the best possible map next year.

They’re defending just one potentially competitive seat: the one held by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), who is favored to win.

Democrats, on the other hand, must defend eight seats in red or purple states. Yes, eight: West Virginia, Montana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Nevada and Michigan.

Outstanding incumbents

The races are not yet set.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) is keeping people guessing about his plans and said he doesn’t need to decide until the end of the year. Democrats are (im)patiently waiting for Manchin to decide. He is probably the only Democrat with any chance of winning in a state Trump carried by 39 points.

In Arizona, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, an independent who left the Democratic Party in December, has not announced if she’ll run for reelection while Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego has already launched an aggressive campaign against her.

The Wall Street Journal ’s Eliza Collins reported Friday that Sinema is making moves to run.

Sinema is actively raising money and brought in $2 million in the last quarter, a sign that she is considering a run as a third-party candidate, a person familiar with her fundraising numbers said.

Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.), meanwhile, tweeted this morning that he’ll run for reelection.

While it won’t change the balance of the Senate, one interesting retirement watch is Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sanders will be 82 on Election Day. Another is Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). He has bucked his party over and over again. Would he win a primary? Does he want to keep fighting for the old GOP?

Republican recruitment

Senate Republicans’ priority is to recruit candidates who can win general elections and avoid bruising primaries — unlike in 2022 — and National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Steve Daines (Mont.) is working to persuade preferred candidates to run, a person familiar with the matter said.

In Pennsylvania, the NRSC is working to convince businessman Dave McCormick, who lost to Mehmet Oz in last cycle’s Senate primary, to run. He is still on the fence, according to one of his advisers, who added that the NRSC promised to help him financially in the primary should he run.

Doug Mastriano, a Republican who lost the governor’s race last year by 15 points, is expected to announce a Senate run soon.

In Arizona, Republicans’ preferred candidate is still unclear in what is expected to be a very crowded race.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is expected to announce imminently, but the GOP primary is likely to be crowded. Kari Lake, who refused to accept that she lost the governor’s race last year, is considering running. So is Blake Masters, who lost to Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) last year. Jim Lamon, who came in second behind Masters, is also considering running. is expected to announce imminently, NBC News reports, but the GOP primary is likely to be crowded., who refused to accept that she lost the governor’s race last year, is considering running. So iswho lost to(D-Ariz.) last year., who came in second behind Masters, is also considering running.

The GOP field is far from settled in Ohio and Michigan, too. Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is running for reelection, while Democrats appear to have coalesced Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) to run to succeed retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Mich.).

The Trump factor

Republican operatives suggested that if Trump is at the top of the ticket, he won’t hurt Republican Senate candidates down ballot because the top three Republican pick up opportunities — West Virginia, Montana and Ohio — are red states that Trump will win easily.

But Trump could definitely influence the primaries, potentially pitting Senate Republicans against the former president. Then there is the deep-pocketed conservative group Club for Growth, which could cause trouble for both Trump and Senate Republican leaders.

In Montana, Rep. Matthew M. Rosendale, a far-right House member who is not Senate Republicans’ favorite candidate, is expected to run for Senate again. (Democratic Sen. Jon Tester beat him in 2018.)

Politico Rosendale showed up at Trump’s post-indictment Mar-a-Lago event last week but reported that he has no plans to endorse in the Republican presidential primary. The Daily Beast framed Rosendale’s quandary as a candidate caught in the feud between Trump and the Club, not wanting to upset either and hoping to get the money from the Club and the base support that come with a Trump endorsement.

West Virginia is another Republican primary where Trump and the Club could be at odds — but Trump and the NRSC could find themselves on the same side.

The Club for Growth backed Republican Rep. Alex Mooney for Senate over term-limited Gov. Jim Justice, who is expected to get Trump’s endorsement and is backed by Senate Republicans.

The abortion factor

In Wisconsin last week, an 11-point win for Protasiewicz in a state that Joe Biden won by less than a point and that Trump won in 2016 shows the continued strength of abortion as a voting issue.

Additional action by states and courts could put the issue front and center in races across the country.

Senate Democrats are likely to make abortion an issue even in states in which abortion rights are relatively secure because of the Senate’s role in confirming judges.

District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, who handed down the abortion pill ruling, was confirmed by the Senate 52 to 46 in 2019, along a mostly party-line vote. Only Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) crossed parties to oppose him.

Legislatures and activists in states are likely to keep the issue front and center, too.

In Ohio, a constitutional amendment that would lead to the expansion of Ohio’s restrictive abortion law could be on the ballot this November. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis could sign a six-week abortion ban in the coming days or weeks.

In Montana, the legislature is prepping to send abortion restrictions to the governor to be signed into law. The Republican North Carolina legislature is expected to try to pass abortion restrictions this year over Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto.

What we're watching

In Tennessee: Nashville’s Metropolitan Council and the Shelby County Commission will hold special meetings this week to decide whether to reappoint two Democratic Tennessee lawmakers who were removed from office after protesting the state legislature’s refusal to pass gun-control legislation.

Monday: The Metropolitan Council to appoint an interim representative to ousted Rep. Justin Jones ’s House District 52 seat. The will meet today to appoint an interim representative to ousted’s House District 52 seat.

Wednesday: The Shelby County Commission will decide whether to reappoint Rep. Justin Pearson to his House District 86 seat. Theto his House District 86 seat.

At the White House

President Biden is heading to Ireland on Tuesday for the first time as president.

He’ll start in Belfast, where he’ll meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday and mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement that largely ended the Troubles. Then he’ll fly south to Dublin, where he’ll meet with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and President Michael Higgins, followed by a banquet at Dublin Castle.

Many presidents have had Irish ancestry, but Biden is more Irish than most. He’ll make time to visit his ancestral homes of Ballina in County Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in County Louth, as he did when he visited Ireland in 2016 as vice president.

Biden’s visit also marks the 60th anniversary of John F. Kennedy’s visit to Ireland, the first by an American president.

Let’s hope Biden isn’t mobbed like Kennedy was during his visit at a garden party at Irish President Eamon de Valera’s residence. “One woman roared, ‘Jack, Jack, shake my hand,’” the Irish Times’s Tom McCaughren reported at the time. “When he did, she turned away and adjusted her hat, and expressed her utter satisfaction to her friends and to others on whom she had trampled.”

In the agencies

An abbreviated accounting of the leaked Pentagon documents

Several classified Pentagon documents detailing the United States’ intelligence activities have been leaked online, resulting in a Justice Department investigation.

The documents “outline information about the Ukrainian and Russian militaries, and include highly sensitive U.S. analyses about China and other nations. The materials also reference highly classified sources and methods that the United States uses to collect such information,” our colleagues Dan Lamothe, Ellen Nakashima, Alex Horton, Dalton Bennett, Samuel Oakford and Evan Hill report. It’s unclear who posted the material online, but the documents have been posted on Discord, 4chan, Telegram and Twitter.

“It is the freshness of the ‘secret’ and ‘top secret’ documents, and the hints they hold for operations to come, that make these disclosures particularly damaging,” wrote the New York Times’s David E. Sanger.

Here are some of the revelations:

Russia nearly shot down a British spy plane near Ukraine. “The near miss occurred on Sept. 29 off the coast of Crimea, the heavily fortified Ukrainian peninsula that Russia seized in 2014 and has used to base its Black Sea naval fleet and launch attacks elsewhere in Ukraine,” “The near miss occurred on Sept. 29 off the coast of Crimea, the heavily fortified Ukrainian peninsula that Russia seized in 2014 and has used to base its Black Sea naval fleet and launch attacks elsewhere in Ukraine,” Dan writes . If the Russian fighter jet had shot down the British spy plane, the U.S. and its NATO allies could have been drawn into the Ukraine war.

The U.S. is spying on its allies and foes: The documents reveal “where the CIA has recruited human agents privy to the closed-door conversations of world leaders; eavesdropping that shows a Russian mercenary outfit tried to acquire weapons from a NATO ally to use against Ukraine; and what kinds of satellite imagery the United States uses to track Russian forces,” The documents reveal “where the CIA has recruited human agents privy to the closed-door conversations of world leaders; eavesdropping that shows a Russian mercenary outfit tried to acquire weapons from a NATO ally to use against Ukraine; and what kinds of satellite imagery the United States uses to track Russian forces,” per our colleagues Shane Harris and Dan . The documents also outline Russia’s propaganda campaign in African countries to turn “public support against leaders who support assistance to Ukraine and discredit the United States and France.”

A casualty of war

Meanwhile, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues, citizen diplomacy between U.S. and Russian cities has suffered, threatening to upend decades-long relationships, our colleague Jane Gottlieb reports.

“These sister-city relationships, nonpolitical by design, have withstood crises before. They weathered Russia’s 2008 invasion of Georgia and its 2014 takeover of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, continuing even amid the increasingly harsh crackdowns of President Vladimir Putin’s government. Yet Putin’s full-scale assault on Ukraine forced far greater soul-searching. Some scholars see the U.S. groups’ dilemma as a reminder that geopolitics simply cannot be avoided at times.”

