Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1912, the Titanic set off from the English port of Southampton on its first — and only — voyage. The big idea Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Trying to make sense of Macron's latest interview French President Emmanuel Macron just wrapped up a visit to China. On his way home, Macron gave an interview to a small group of journalists — and made comments about Taiwan that have put him at loggerheads with some prominent American foreign policy voices.

There’s a lot of interesting stuff in Macron’s conversation with reporters from Politico and the French business publication Les Echos. But there’s also some — how to put this politely? — less interesting material.

Both Les Echos and Politico headline with the same broad notion: Macron’s very public focus on European “strategic autonomy.” It’s been a theme of his for years, so when he warns of Europe perhaps becoming “vassals” of the United States if Sino-American tensions erupt into actual conflict … ehhh. We’re not in [Gallic shrug] territory, but it’s not a stop-the-presses moment.

That’s not to say there aren’t interesting elements in Macron’s latest riff on the goal of European self-reliance.

Europe’s ‘strategic autonomy,’ the interesting bits

It’s natural for American readers (and lawmakers) to see Macron’s comments as desiring independence from U.S. influence — especially since Europe depends heavily on American security guarantees (via NATO, for instance) and the presence of U.S. forces on the continent.

But if you listen closely, you can hear his message about autonomy applies to Beijing as much as it does to Washington.

Specifically, he warned of “[t]he day you no longer have choices on energy, on the way to defend yourself, on social networks, on artificial intelligence because you no longer have the necessary infrastructure,” according to Les Echos.

Also, The Daily 202 has chronicled complaints from Macron and other U.S. allies about President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. So it’s interesting to hear the French leader predict “a European IRA” coming online as a direct response to fears the new U.S. incentives for green-vehicle manufacturing (and volatile energy prices) could hollow out European industries.

Europe’s ‘strategic autonomy,’ the less interesting bit

A conversation about European “strategic autonomy” from a military perspective seems almost surreal at a time when few NATO countries in Europe are meeting the alliance’s self-imposed goal of spending at least two percent of gross domestic product on defense. Most aren’t expected to do so by 2024, the time frame they agreed to at their 2014 summit.

And it’s impossible to imagine a purely European Union-driven military response to Russia’s expanded war in Ukraine.

“Strategic autonomy,” Macron said in Les Echos, involves “we have similar views with the United States, but whether it’s about Ukraine, relations with China, or sanctions, we have a European strategy.”

Macron warned he doesn’t want to get locked in a “bloc versus bloc” dynamic with the United States on one side and China on the other, and said Europe must not get caught up in “crises that would not be ours.”

Taiwan. Uh-oh.

And that’s where Macron got into some trouble.

“Is it in our interest to see an acceleration [of tensions] on Taiwan? No,” he said. “The wors[t] thing would be to think that we Europeans must become followers on this topic and take our cue from the U.S. agenda and a Chinese overreaction.”

And, he underlined, “Europeans cannot resolve the crisis in Ukraine; how can we credibly say on Taiwan, ‘watch out, if you do something wrong we will be there’? If you really want to increase tensions that’s the way to do it.”

Macron seemed to be making the United States and China moral equivalents here. And he expressed no particular sympathy for Taiwan in the face of threats from Beijing, which has declared itself “ready to fight” after three days of large-scale military exercises around the island.

In a Twitter thread, the spokesman for the French embassy in Washington, Pascal Confavreux, lamented “overinterpretations” of Macron’s comments and underlined the president saw “no equidistance” between China and the U.S., “our ally with whom we share our values.”

Our position on #Taiwan has not changed either. What the Pres is saying: if we cannot end the conflict in #Ukraine, what credibility will we have on Taiwan? We seek to engage with China for peace&stability in Ukraine. And the Taiwan issue obviously came up in his talks w/Pres Xi. — Pascal Confavreux (@P_Confavreux) April 10, 2023

Over to you, Ivo Daalder, foreign policy adviser to President Barack Obama and former ambassador to NATO:

Macron doesn’t want Europe to get “caught up in crises that are not ours,” like Taiwan. But he is perfectly fine with relying on US security commitments to address crises like Ukraine in Europe. That’s not “strategic autonomy.” That’s strategic nonsense. https://t.co/psI8G6c97Y — Ivo Daalder (@IvoHDaalder) April 9, 2023

Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, also had some blistering words for Macron’s take on Taiwan, a democratically self-governed island Beijing has vowed to take over, by force if necessary.

“Maybe we should basically say ‘we’re going to focus on Taiwan and the threats that China poses and you guys handle Ukraine?’” Rubio said in a two-minute video statement.

We need to find out if @EmmanuelMacron speaks for Europe



After his 6 hour meeting in China he told reporters that Europe should create distance with the U.S. & should not get involved in supporting America over China when it comes to Taiwanhttps://t.co/xoFmUGkumH pic.twitter.com/Ps718bXSyn — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 9, 2023

“If our allies’ position, if in fact Macron speaks for all of Europe, and their position now is they’re not going to pick sides between the US and China over Taiwan, maybe we shouldn’t be picking sides either?” Rubio said.

As president of France, Macron is surely influential. But he doesn’t speak for Europe. And, if you take the editor’s note at the bottom of Politico’s piece at face value, his office isn’t too sure they want all of his words out there.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

At least five people killed in Louisville shooting, police say

“Five people are dead and a shooter ‘neutralized’ in downtown Louisville, police said Monday morning. A police officer has been injured, according to a lieutenant colonel from the Louisville Metro Police Department. There is no active danger, authorities said,” Brittany Shammas reports.

Biden says he plans on running, edging closer to a 2024 announcement

“'I plan on running, Al, but we’re not prepared to announce it yet,' Biden told Al Roker of NBC’s ‘Today’ show during an interview at the White House ahead of the annual Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn," John Wagner and Tyler Pager report.

Casey announces bid for fourth Senate term in Pennsylvania, boosting Democrats

“Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. (D-Pa.) announced Monday that he will seek a fourth term next year despite a recent health scare, providing a boost to Democrats in one of a bevy of battleground states that the party is defending as it tries to maintain its narrow majority in the Senate,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

Two friends were denied care after Florida banned abortion. One almost died.

“Of all the pregnancy complications affected by abortion bans, pre-viability PPROM is one of the most widespread, according to doctors interviewed for this story. The condition is common enough that one day after [Anya] Cook was turned away from the hospital, the same thing happened to one of her closest friends. Shanae Smith-Cunningham, 32, was 19 weeks into her pregnancy when her water broke,” Caroline Kitchener reports.

How sexually abused girls are still ending up in jails and prisons

“The number of girls arrested on charges of prostitution or ‘commercialized vice’ has greatly decreased since the previous report, with the most recent arrest data, from 2020, showing at least 110 minors being charged with that offense. But the report’s authors say they think that statistic is highly inaccurate, in part because of the very reforms for which they advocated,” Jessica Contrera reports.

There are almost no legal protections for the internet’s child stars

“Young people and online safety advocates are seeking regulations for the industry and the enactment of labor protections for those under age 18 creating monetized social media content. And while there are growing signs that lawmakers are interested in taking up the issue, only two states, Washington and Illinois, have considered bills in recent months, with one of those efforts failing to advance,” Taylor Lorenz reports.

… and beyond

New details on intelligence leak show it circulated for weeks before raising alarm

“One of the most significant leaks of highly classified U.S. documents in recent history began among a small group of posters on a messaging channel that trafficked in memes, jokes and racist talk,” the Wall Street Journal’s Yaroslav Trofimov, Sharon Weinberger and Robert McMillan report.

“The documents, which appear to have numbered in the hundreds, stayed among the members of the tiny group on the Discord messaging platform until early March, when another user reposted several dozen of them to another group with a larger audience.”

DeSantis pushes toughest immigration crackdown in the nation

“Expected to pass within weeks because Republicans have supermajorities in both chambers, the bills are part of what Mr. DeSantis describes as a response to President Biden’s ‘open borders agenda,” the New York Times’s Miriam Jordan reports.

“The bills would expose people to felony charges for sheltering, hiring and transporting undocumented immigrants; require hospitals to ask patients their immigration status and report to the state; invalidate out-of-state driver’s licenses issued to undocumented immigrants; and direct the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to provide assistance to federal authorities in enforcing the nation’s immigration laws.”

The latest on covid

Pandemic risk

Research with exotic viruses risks a deadly outbreak, scientists warn

“A Post examination found that a two-decade, global expansion of risky research has outpaced measures to ensure the safety of the work and that the exact number of biocontainment labs handling dangerous pathogens worldwide, while unknown, is believed by experts to be in the thousands,” David Willman and Joby Warrick report.

“In scores of interviews, scientific experts and officials — including in the Biden administration — acknowledged flaws in monitoring the riskiest kinds of pathogen research. While the pandemic showcased the need for science to respond quickly to global crises, it also exposed major gaps in how high-stakes research is regulated, according to the interviews and a review of thousands of pages of biosafety documents.”

The Biden agenda

White House plans support for drugstores, pharma in abortion pill battle

“The White House is planning to re-up discussions with abortion pill manufacturers and U.S. pharmacy chains on ways to push back against efforts to ban mifepristone, two sources with knowledge of the matter said, as it appeals a Texas court ruling suspending the approval of the drug,” Reuters’s Nandita Bose reports.

Biden’s economic chief draws doubts over her Fed past

“Lael Brainard arrived at the White House less than two months ago — after nearly a decade on the board of the Federal Reserve that included a stint as chair of the central bank’s financial stability committee,” Politico’s Ben White reports.

“But while those may be excellent credentials for leading a response to the biggest financial upheaval since the 2008 crash, Brainard’s past at the Fed is constraining her from taking a more public role, according to four people close to the White House and financial reform advocates.”

Biden’s digital strategy: an army of influencers

“President Biden’s not-yet-official bid for re-election will lean on hundreds of social media ‘influencers’ who will tout Biden’s record — and soon may have their own briefing room at the White House,” Axios’s Sophia Cai reports.

The science behind California’s extremely wet winter, visualized

“Atmospheric rivers and cold winter storms have pummeled California since December, deluging the state with rain and building up extreme snow totals. The state’s snowpack is one of its largest ever, with the southern Sierra sitting at more than 300 percent of normal level,” Diana Leonard and Dylan Moriarty report.

Hot on the left

With liberals in charge, Wisconsin Supreme Court could rule on these issues

“Wisconsin has a Democratic governor and a Republican legislature, so many of its most consequential disputes are resolved by the state Supreme Court. Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a liberal, beat former justice Daniel Kelly, a conservative, by 11 points. When she is sworn in on Aug. 1, liberals will take a 4-3 majority, ending a 15-year run of conservative control of the court,” Patrick Marley reports.

Here’s a look at some of the issues that could come before the court (click through for details):

Abortion, redistricting, 2024 results, voting rules, voter ID, veto power, union rights, school vouchers, public records, Republican electors, lame-duck laws, transgender students, court transparency, a new chief justice, judicial ethics and attorney sanctions

Hot on the right

‘Not going to be bullied’: Why DeSantis went after Trump, then retreated

“The episode underscored the stark challenges DeSantis faces in confronting Trump, as the governor gears up to enter the presidential race. The governor’s recent struggles to find his footing on the national stage, where he is a relative novice, stands in contrast to the dominance he has established in Florida, confidently battling the political left and other foes and winning reelection by nearly 20 points in the fall,” Hannah Knowles, Josh Dawsey and Isaac Arnsdorf report.

“His response to Trump’s indictment reflects the trial and error in his approach as well as his reluctance to declare open warfare against the top-polling Republican candidate. Rather than open a new phase of combativeness with Trump, DeSantis is lying low again, at least for the moment.”

Today in Washington

At 1:45 p.m., Biden will receive the President’s Daily Brief, with Vice President Harris attending.

In closing

‘I plan on at least three or four more Easter egg rolls’

Thanks for reading. See you tomorrow.

