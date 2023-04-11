Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The CO2 Coalition handed out pro-carbon comic books at a teachers convention. They got kicked out.

To science teachers attending a recent convention, the comic book about “Simon the solar-powered cat” seemed unremarkable at first. The story began with Simon, an orange-and-white cat, begging for more food in typical feline fashion.

But on Page 5, the story took this turn: A “friendly scientist” explained that Simon subsisted not on kibble, but on carbon dioxide. The scientist concluded that CO2 was a “miracle molecule” that fueled all life on Earth by helping plants turn sunlight into food. What it didn't mention? That carbon emissions are causing catastrophic climate change.

That message, and the comic book, were the brainchild of the CO2 Coalition, a group that rejects the scientific consensus that carbon emissions are warming the planet. The coalition claims it distributed about 700 comic books to teachers at the National Science Teaching Association’s convention in Atlanta last month before being kicked out of the event.

“We were overwhelmed by the positive response from the teachers at the convention,” Gregory Wrightstone, executive director of the CO2 Coalition, said in an interview. “In fact, by the second day, we had handed out all of the comic books we had brought.”

The episode, details of which have not previously been reported, raised concerns among scientists and education experts that the teachers could spread climate misinformation to their students.

The vast majority of climate scientists agree that humans are causing global warming by emitting massive amounts of CO2 and other greenhouse gases. Humanity must rapidly reduce these emissions, scientists say, or face catastrophic consequences such as dramatic sea level rise over the next few decades.

“By focusing 100 percent on this idea that plants need CO2, they’re intentionally misleading people by avoiding the real problems of CO2, which they didn’t talk about at all,” said Andrew Dessler, a climate scientist at Texas A&M University.

‘It’s not helpful'

Members of the Virginia-based CO2 Coalition, which describes its mission as informing policymakers and the public of the “important contribution made by carbon dioxide to our lives and the economy,” obtained a booth at the NSTA convention. They spent the first day distributing three comic books and accompanying lesson plans to some of the roughly 6,500 attendees.

All of the books featured three young sisters named Sophia, Ariana and Elyssa (the owners of Simon the cat) and their neighbor, a scientist named Mr. Gordon. In a book titled “Once upon a time: A true story about the miracle molecule carbon dioxide,” Gordon tells the sisters that CO2 has net benefits for the planet.

While it is true that CO2 helps plants grow, its accumulation in the atmosphere will have net negative effects for plants and people alike, Dessler said. Telling kids they need CO2 to survive, he said, “is like telling a drowning person they need water to survive. It’s not helpful.”

On the second day of the convention, an NSTA official asked members of the CO2 Coalition to stop distributing their materials or leave, according to a YouTube video uploaded by the coalition.

“You can take down your literature or you can go home — it’s your choice,” NSTA Chief Operating Officer Ryan Foley says in the video. When Wrightstone refuses to comply, Foley responds, “All right, then you’re being kicked out. You should pack up and get out.”

When coalition members requested a booth at the convention, they signed a contract certifying that their materials were consistent with the association’s position statement on the teaching of climate science, NSTA Executive Director Erika Shugart said in an email. But then they violated the contract, she said.

The comic books, she said, were at odds with the position statement, which recognizes the “overwhelming scientific consensus” that the “Earth’s climate is changing, largely due to human-induced increases in the concentrations of heat-absorbing gases” such as CO2.

Meanwhile in Jersey

The coalition’s efforts targeted science teachers specifically. But in one state, every class teaches about climate change — even gym class.

New Jersey in 2020 became the first state to adopt learning standards obligating teachers to instruct kids about climate change across grade levels and subjects. Since then, teachers have taken some creative approaches.

Suzanne Horsley , a wellness teacher at Toll Gate Grammar School in Pennington, N.J., said she has directed students to toss balls of yarn representing CO2 molecules to their peers stationed at plastic disks representing forests.

Carolyn McGrath , an art teacher at Hopewell Valley Central High School in Pennington, said that during the United Nations climate summit in Egypt last fall, she taught her students about the impact of climate change on African artworks and cultures.

And Shannon Falkner, an English teacher at Chatham High School in Chatham, N.J., said her freshman English students have written climate fiction, or “cli-fi.” Some students have penned dystopian tales about flooded cities, while others have offered more hopeful stories about the nation’s transition to renewable energy.

You can read our full story about the CO2 Coalition’s efforts and the state of climate instruction in the United States here.

In the states

States are racing to plug abandoned oil wells. It’s a monumental task.

The Biden administration has set aside billions of dollars to plug hundreds of thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells, which can contaminate groundwater and leak potent planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. But experts warn that the nation is only scratching the surface on the daunting issue, The Washington Post’s Brady Dennis reports.

Although states are getting a massive infusion of cash to plug these wells, it will only begin to chip away at the problem, said Adam Peltz, a director and senior attorney at the Environmental Defense Fund. He said that simply locating the wells is difficult since many are ancient or buried in wooded areas or under buildings. Plugging them has also proven to be physically intense, time-consuming and expensive.

States have documented more than 120,000 abandoned wells within their borders. But in its most recent national inventory, the Environmental Protection Agency estimated that the number of undocumented wells could be in the millions, and that the methane leaking from them each year accounts for nearly 3 percent of the U.S. total. Methane is at least 80 times more powerful than carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

Agency alert

In big climate move, EPA set to unveil tough limits on auto emissions

The Environmental Protection Agency is set to unveil its toughest-ever emissions limits for cars and light trucks as soon as tomorrow, a move that could ensure that about two-thirds of all new passenger car sales are electric by 2032, according to three people briefed on the proposal who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a plan that has not yet been made public, The Post’s Timothy Puko reports.

The proposal includes four options, the most stringent of which would set emissions reduction targets so aggressive that automakers would have to boost electric vehicles’ share of the market to between 54 percent and 60 percent by 2030, according to two of the people.

Environmental groups see such an aggressive rule as crucial to meeting President Biden’s climate goals, since transportation is the nation’s largest source of planet-warming pollution. But the proposal could spark a fight with several automakers that argue the targets are unrealistic, and that they need more time and help to produce enough electric vehicles.

EPA and White House officials declined to comment on details, with one official saying “the proposal process is not yet final.”

Pressure points

A third of Americans back tough auto emissions rules, poll finds

Nearly 35 percent of Americans support setting stricter limits on tailpipe pollution to encourage carmakers to produce and sell electric vehicles, according to a poll released today by the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The survey also found that 41 percent of Americans would consider purchasing an electric vehicle as their next car, while 80 percent said the main barrier to buying a zero-emission car is lack of access to charging infrastructure.

“Policies that alleviate these concerns will be a key component of building support for an EV future,” Jennifer Benz, deputy director of the AP-NORC Center, said in a statement.

Other findings from Tuesday’s poll include:

Forty-nine percent of Americans support the federal government providing tax credits or other incentives for clean energy, such as those in the Inflation Reduction Act .

Democrats rank climate policy as the third most important issue out of six, behind the economy and health care. A majority of Republicans rank the environment as the least important policy issue.

The poll was conducted from Jan. 31 to Feb. 15 among 5,408 adults in all 50 states and D.C. The results have a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 1.7 percentage points.

In the atmosphere

Viral

SIBLING TEAMWORK: The more siblings a hatching sea turtle has, the less effort each must expend digging out of their sandy nest. This gives them all more energy to reach the sea faster together! 🐢 🐢 #NationalSiblingDay pic.twitter.com/vEMY73RFT9 — Oceana (@oceana) April 10, 2023

Thanks for reading!

