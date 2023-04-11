The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Chicago wins late August Democratic nominating convention in 2024

By
April 11, 2023 at 10:27 a.m. EDT
The Chicago skyline is as traffic moves along Interstate-290 on Feb. 23, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post)
Listen
1 min

Democrats have awarded the 2024 presidential nominating convention to Chicago, opting for the largest city in the Midwest over Atlanta, according to a Democratic official briefed on the decision.

The event will be held from Aug. 19 to 22 at the United Center, an arena with a capacity of nearly 21,000 that is home to the Chicago Bulls basketball teams and the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

The decision awarded a Democratic-dominated state, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker had lobbied heavily for the event and promised to fundraise for its costs. The other finalists were Atlanta, the largest city in an increasingly purple state with a Republican-controlled state government, and New York City.

Republicans have previously announced their nominating convention for July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Pick your early Democratic primary states with our 2024 lineup builder

Presidential candidates for 2024

Four Republicans have officially declared they are running for their party’s 2024 presidential nomination, and plenty of others are making moves. We’re tracking 2024 presidential candidates here.

Republicans: Donald Trump, Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy and Asa Hutchinson have announced they are running for president in 2024. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Republican presidential candidates for 2024.

Democrats: President Biden has yet to officially announce he is running but has said he intends to stand for office again in 2024. Activist and author Marianne Williamson, a long-shot candidate, has said she will seek the Democratic nomination. Here is The Post’s ranking of the top 10 Democratic presidential candidates for 2024.

Loading...