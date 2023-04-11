Chicago wins late August Democratic nominating convention in 2024

Democrats have awarded the 2024 presidential nominating convention to Chicago, opting for the largest city in the Midwest over Atlanta, according to a Democratic official briefed on the decision.
The decision awarded a Democratic-dominated state, where Gov. J.B. Pritzker had lobbied heavily for the event and promised to fundraise for its costs. The other finalists were Atlanta, the largest city in an increasingly purple state with a Republican-controlled state government, and New York City.
Republicans have previously announced their nominating convention for July 15 to 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
