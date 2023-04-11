Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Republican Party’s flirtation with defunding the FBI made its way to the highest levels of the party this month. Donald Trump has now explicitly called for pulling funding both from it and the Justice Department that oversees it, and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) has indicated that it’s on the table as well.

Democrats clearly smell a political opportunity, with Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) now signaling that he’ll force a symbolic vote on the subject. But how effective will it be?

Let’s review.

There is no question that recent events have polarized views of federal law enforcement.

Before Trump’s presidency, a 2014 Gallup poll showed about 6 in 10 of both Democratic-leaning and Republican-leaning voters thought the FBI was doing a good job.

But a partisan gap has since yawned, due to a series of investigations involving Trump. After the August search of Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago, the same poll showed 79 percent of Democrats thought the FBI was doing a good job, compared to just 29 percent of Republicans.

Despite the shifts, though, neither the FBI nor the Justice Department is anything approaching unpopular. And there’s little to no evidence of any widespread support for defunding either the FBI or the Justice Department. Indeed, the data we do have suggests that even many Republicans would balk.

In addition to the Gallup poll showing half of Americans thought the FBI was doing a good job, new Pew data shows they have a favorable view of the bureau by a wide margin, 52 percent positive to 36 percent negative. The broader Justice Department’s numbers were a little tighter, but still in net-positive territory at 49-41.

Beyond that, there’s the question of whether even Republicans are clamoring for such a step. The evidence suggests they’re not.

While the Gallup poll showed that just 29 percent of Republicans thought the FBI was doing a good job, the Pew poll showed that even 4 in 10 Republican-leaning voters remained positive about the FBI and the Justice Department. Similarly, a Fox News poll in December showed around half of Republicans had at least “some” confidence in the FBI.

Each suggested Republicans tilted more negative than positive on these agencies. But that’s not the same as saying they actually want to pull funding from them.

Happily, a poll has gotten at this more directly. The CBS News/YouGov poll — conducted after the Mar-a-Lago search — asked whether people would be more or less likely to vote for a candidate who called for defunding the FBI.

They were less likely, across the board. Overall, about half of Americans (49 percent) said they would be less likely to vote for such a candidate, while just 23 percent said it would make them more likely to support that candidate. Even Republicans tilted narrowly against, with 38 percent saying it would push them away and 32 percent saying it would pull them in.

These are not the numbers of a popular view, even in the GOP.

And for all of Jordan’s and the GOP’s underlying claims about the “weaponization” of the federal government and law enforcement — the basis for calls to defund — those haven’t really landed with the broader public. Data suggests that Americans have generally approved of the scrutiny that Trump has faced. And that includes the Mar-a-Lago search, which a Fox News poll showed Americans viewed as being “appropriate,” 56 percent to 39 percent.

Of course, all of this treats this effort as a potentially sincere policy proposal, which probably misses much of the motivation. In some measure the move is about working the refs and servicing the GOP base. To the extent that federal law enforcement knows that pursuing investigations of Trump will be arduous and that Trump and Jordan will float ideas like this, the thinking surely goes, maybe it will lead to the kind of reluctance that The Washington Post reports existed in the FBI ahead of the Mar-a-Lago search.

For now, though, Schumer will force Republican senators to pick a side on a symbolic resolution.

This is clearly a messaging exercise — and one Republicans will be reluctant to feed into. If it were a straight-up vote on defunding, you might see a more lopsided vote, given how few Republicans have echoed Trump’s call. (This has generally been the terrain of the Gaetzes, the Gosars and the Greenes of the party — at least until recently.)

But Schumer has added language that intentionally complicates matters for the red team. The resolution also involves declaring opposition to “partisan attempts by former President Donald J. Trump and his allies to degrade public trust in Federal law enforcement agencies for attempted political or legal benefit.” Republicans might disagree with Trump’s defunding call but not want to endorse that particular language. But if even a handful vote for it, that will say something as well.

Either way, defunding is something one party is much more keen to talk about right now. It’s just not the party whose 2024 front-runner actually proposed the idea, and that says a lot.

