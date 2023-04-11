The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

What’s next after Tennessee GOP expels two Democrats? Ask our politics editor.

Brianna Tucker and national politics reporter Sabrina Rodriguez will answer your questions on Tuesday, April 11 at noon Eastern

By
April 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. EDT
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises their hands outside the House chamber after Jones and Pearson were expelled from the legislature Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

I’m Brianna Tucker, a deputy politics editor for The Washington Post. I’ve covered Congress, climate and three election cycles, and I was tuned in during all 15 rounds of Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s path to the speakership. (Shout-out to C-SPAN.) I’m answering your questions every Tuesday about politics and 2024, and sharing the inside scoop from our reporters on the campaign trail.

Join me on April 11 at noon Eastern time for the next chat where I’ll be joined by national politics reporter Sabrina Rodriguez. Sabrina chronicles the evolving demographics in battleground states and the ways candidates, campaigns and interest groups seek to mobilize voter blocs large and small. She recently spent the day with the head of the North Carolina Democratic Party, 25-year-old Anderson Clayton (the youngest state Democratic chair in the country), and covered Latino voting power in Chicago’s mayoral race.

Send us your question below. The question box includes a space for your name, but this is optional. Your question may be edited for accuracy and clarity. Bookmark this page, and check back Tuesday for the live discussion.

Alexandra Pannoni, newsroom talent & community editor, produced this Q&A.

