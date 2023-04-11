Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Happy Tuesday! A belated happy anniversary to the greatest headline of all time. Send buzzy news tips to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com. Below: Lawmakers demand details about Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, and Washington primes itself for AI regulations. First: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Former FTC advisers urge swift action to counteract ‘AI hype’ As tech companies race to build out their artificial intelligence tools, two former Federal Trade Commission advisers are calling on regulators to step up their counteroffensive, arguing in a new report that concentration in the sector may exacerbate AI harms.

The report by the AI Now research institute urges federal officials to “swiftly” use tools already at their disposal, including antitrust powers, to tackle issues raised by the technology, laying out a road map for how to counteract the “AI hype” in Silicon Valley.

Authored by two former advisers to FTC Chair Lina Khan, Amba Kak and Sarah Myers West, the paper offers a glimpse into how key tech regulators may respond to Silicon Valley’s soaring interest in AI, galvanized in recent months by the popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT tool.

The remarks come amid both rising interest and concern throughout Washington about the power of AI, with defenders and detractors increasingly courting policymakers on both sides of the aisle, as my colleague Cat Zakrzewski reported.

The report puts concerns about the dominance of tech giants like Google, Microsoft and Amazon front and center.

It warns that “a handful of private actors have accrued power and resources that rival nation-states while developing and evangelizing artificial intelligence as critical social infrastructure.” (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

Those companies will have a leg up on competitors, the authors wrote, partly because they already control vast reams of data on consumers they can use to tailor their AI tools and they possess the “substantial computing power to train, tune, and deploy these models.”

“We are already seeing these firms wield their control over necessary resources to throttle competition,” the authors wrote, citing reports that Microsoft has threatened to cut rivals off from some of their search data if they do not stop using it to power their AI products. (The company told Bloomberg News that it has been in touch with those not in compliance with its rules.)

The paper is aimed at pushing back against what the authors described as the “rosy” and problematic rhetoric tech companies are trotting out as they go all-in on AI.

“The surge in AI hype that opened in 2023 has moved things backward, reintroducing the notion that AI is associated with ‘innovation’ and ‘progress’ and drawing considerable energy toward far-off hypotheticals and away from the task at hand,” they wrote.

The report warns in particular about rhetoric pitting the pace of AI development in the United States against that of China, which the researchers argued has been used to push for deregulation “in policy debates on competition, privacy, and algorithmic accountability.”

The report also calls for shifting the burden onto companies to prove that their AI products are not causing harm, rather than requiring regulators to ferret them out.

The authors urge against merely requiring companies to vet their tools through third-party audits, writing that such approaches “play directly into the tech company playbook by positioning responsibility for identifying and addressing harms outside of the company.”

And on the competition front, they suggest regulators consider how to “predict and prevent abusive practices before they manifest” when conducting merger reviews, something civil rights advocates have previously floated as a way to tackle racial biases in new AI services.

Khan tapped Kak, West and Meredith Whittaker, all veterans of the AI Now Institute at New York University, to serve as advisers in November 2021. The chair said it was part of an effort to “ensure our law enforcement and policy work are keeping pace with new market realities.”

Since the ChatGPT craze erupted in recent months, the agency has signaled it’s keeping a close eye on the sector, warning in a blog post in February that agency leaders are on the lookout for companies that make misleading or exaggerated claims about their AI products.

Warren, Ocasio-Cortez ask major SVB depositors about connections to bank

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Sunday asked 14 customers of Silicon Valley Bank to detail their relationships and business dealings with the bank leading up to its collapse, Hannah Miller reports for Bloomberg News.

The lawmakers asked major SVB depositors including streaming company Roku and gaming platform Roblox to detail how much money was deposited, as well as “the length of their relationship” with the bank, Miller writes.

Warren and Ocasio-Cortez are exploring reports which allege that SVB incentivized venture capital groups to provide the bank with hefty sums of unsecured, short-term funding. The bank collapsed last month when depositors moved to withdraw over $42 billion in one day.

“The two Democrats, who have been vocal critics of SVB and its executives, also want to know whether board members, executives or investors had received special benefits, such as lines of credits, from SVB,” Miller writes. The lawmakers requested a response by April 24.

Twitter changes NPR labeled to ‘government funded media’ following backlash

Elon Musk’s Twitter has designated the account of news service National Public Radio (NPR) with a new “government funded media” label, reversing a decision made last week where the outlet was labeled “state-affiliated media," our colleague Paul Farhi reports.

“The change, quietly made by the San Francisco-based company late Saturday, follows complaints from NPR and others that Twitter’s designation of NPR’s account as ‘state-affiliated’ last week was an effort by Musk to disparage the Washington-based news organization,” Paul writes.

Musk changed the label after an email exchange with an NPR reporter where the Twitter owner was told that NPR receives only 1 percent of its annual funding from the federal government. The previous state-affiliated stamp has tended to appear on government-backed propaganda outlets, such as those in China or Russia, the report notes.

Critics said the decision to cast NPR as a state-affiliated entity could legitimize the spread of foreign media propaganda, The Technology 202 reported last week.

Other outlets including Voice of America, PBS and BBC also received the new government-funded media label over the weekend, but the labels are not consistent, as Canadian Broadcasting Corp. News was not labeled in this manner.

BBC strongly objected to the label change, our colleague Leo Sands reported Monday. “The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the license fee,” the news service said.

Washington lawmakers, tech titans prime themselves for AI regulation debate

Some lawmakers are steeling themselves ahead of what they expect to be a fierce debate over the regulation of artificial intelligence technologies, following past failures to enact legislation to reign in other parts of the tech industry, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

“Consumer advocates and tech industry titans are converging on D.C., hoping to sway lawmakers in what will probably be the defining tech policy debate for months or even years to come,” Cat writes.

Lawmakers such as Rep. Ted Lieu (D-Calif.) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), who argue AI regulations will be needed, are hoping to avoid similar experiences in which Congress has been unable to pass full-fledged tech bills.

“AI is going to remake society in profound ways, and we are not ready for that,” Lieu said.

Some are skeptical about limiting AI development, arguing that a balance has to be found in order for the United States to stay competitive on the world stage, especially against China.

“We have to find a way to put those guardrails in place while at the same time allowing our tech sector to innovate and make sure we’re innovating,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-Wis.), who chairs a House panel that visited AI and tech companies in California last week.

