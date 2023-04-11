Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: Biden goes to Belfast … Republicans show little interest in pressing ethics code for high court … Schumer to hold vote rejecting Trump’s call to defund the FBI … Liberal groups ask Biden, Schumer to not rush to fill FTC vacancies … A hero’s welcome for Tennessee lawmaker … DeSantis’s next target: The Federal Reserve … but first …

On the Hill

Republicans aren’t eager to enter the fray over abortion pill

Democratic lawmakers have rushed to criticize a federal judge’s decision to ban the key abortion drug mifepristone, denouncing it on TV, on Twitter and, in the case of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), at a rally in Boston with Democratic Gov. Maura Healey.

Advertisement

Almost every Democrat in Congress — around 50 senators and 190 representatives — is expected to sign on to an amicus brief to be filed Tuesday backing the Biden administration’s appeal of the ruling, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the decision has not been made public.

Republicans have been much quieter.

Political discomfort

Just a handful of House and Senate Republicans have weighed in since Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk on Friday struck down the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of mifepristone, underscoring how uncomfortable many in the party are with talking about abortion more than nine months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

(Another federal judge, Thomas O. Rice, delivered a dueling ruling on Friday ordering the FDA to preserve “the status quo” and retain mifepristone access in 17 states and Washington, D.C., setting up a legal battle to be resolved in the appeals courts and the Supreme Court.)

Advertisement

Cheering the ruling could complicate Republicans’ argument that striking down Roe returned decisions about whether and how to limit abortion to the states.

Still, many Republicans are already on the record supporting bills to prohibit abortion nationwide after 15 weeks, introduced in September by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and Rep. Christopher H. Smith (R-N.J.).

Graham is one of the Republicans who have spoken up since Friday.

“I’m very pro-life, and I think being pro-life is a winning message,” Graham said Sunday on Fox News.

But Graham’s bill drew criticism last year from some Republicans who believed a national abortion standard would hurt the party’s chances in the midterms, and he hasn’t reintroduced it yet this Congress.

Just one of the nine Republican senators who co-sponsored it last year — Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) — has commented on Kacsmaryk’s ruling. Additionally, neither House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) nor Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have weighed in.

Penny Young Nance, the chief executive and president of Concerned Women for America, one of several antiabortion groups that backed Graham’s bill last year, urged Republicans to be more vocal in denouncing abortion pills, which are used for more than half of abortions, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Advertisement

“Republicans are foolish not to take the issue head on,” Nance said in a statement to The Early. “The FDA cut corners and politicized the process.”

Ignore the ruling?

Some Republicans who have weighed in on the decision focused on criticizing Democrats such as Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) for encouraging the Biden administration to ignore the ruling if it goes into effect. (Kacsmaryk stayed his ruling on Friday, preventing it from going into effect for several more days.)

“Democrats now threaten to ignore the courts when they disagree — that is not how [the] Constitution works,” Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) tweeted on Monday.

But the White House threw cold water on the idea on Monday.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters it would “set a dangerous precedent for this administration to disregard a binding decision,” even as she vowed that Biden would fight the ruling in court.

The Justice Department appealed Kacsmaryk’s ruling on Monday, “arguing that the challengers had no right to file the lawsuit since they were not personally harmed by the abortion pill,” our colleagues Perry Stein, Ann Marimow and Caroline Kitchener report.

Advertisement

“If the appeals court does not pause Kacsmaryk’s order while the appeal is decided — or is slow in making that decision — the Justice Department could go directly to the U.S. Supreme Court in an effort to keep mifepristone available for women seeking to terminate pregnancies,” Perry, Ann and Caroline write. “The high court will almost certainly hear the case eventually, either before or after the 5th Circuit rules.”

What we're watching

President Biden departs for Belfast today to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace agreement. The U.S.-brokered deal has been hailed as a model of diplomacy.

We are also watching to see if the latest mass shooting will spur Congress or state lawmakers to try to do anything about gun violence.

Austyn Gaffney, Maham Javaid and Karin Brulliard report. “One person was killed and another was injured in that incident, authorities said.” A gunman killed five of his former colleagues at a bank in Louisville and injured eight in the latest mass shooting. “Within hours, Louisville police were responding to a second, unrelated shooting at a community college less than two miles from Old National Bank,” The Post’sandreport. “One person was killed and another was injured in that incident, authorities said.”

From the courts

Republicans show little interest in pressing ethics code for high court

Democrats are moving forward with their plan to press the Supreme Court to adopt a binding ethics code following last week’s report from ProPublica revealing that Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips from a prominent Republican donor without disclosing them.

But it doesn’t look like a lot of Republicans are interested in going along.

There is nothing inherently partisan about seeking to pressure the court to adopt a stricter ethics regime. Still, Republicans have portrayed Democrats’ effort to use the budget process or other leverage to press the court to adopt an ethics code as an attempt to go after Thomas, a conservative hero nominated by President George H.W. Bush.

Advertisement

“Efforts by Senate Democrats to leverage Supreme Court funding and impose new, intrusive mandates on the Judicial Branch are a display of arrogance and partisanship,” Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said in a statement to The Early. “Disregarding separation of powers, they appear carefully designed to exact retribution on justices with whom Democrats disagree.”

Another committee member, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.), made a similar point:

The left is furious it lost control of the Supreme Court, and it wants it back by whatever means possible. The latest effort is a smear on Justice Thomas. https://t.co/0cYWS9Mq7z via @WSJopinion — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) April 8, 2023

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) didn’t appear to show much interest, either:

God Bless Justice Thomas and his family! — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 10, 2023

The Democrats’ plan

In a letter Monday to Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., all Democratic members of the Senate Judiciary Committee, including Chairman Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), pressed Roberts to investigate Thomas’s trips, adding that if “the Court does not resolve this issue on its own, the Committee will consider legislation to resolve it.”

Such legislation could include legislation proposed by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) or Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.).

The Democrats announced that the committee would hold a hearing on the matter “in the coming days.” It’s unclear when the meeting will happen or who will be called to testify.

On the Hill

NEW: Schumer to hold vote rejecting Trump’s call to defund the FBI

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) sent a letter to his colleagues this morning announcing a vote rejecting former president Donald Trump’s call to “defund” the FBI and the Justice Department, according to a copy of the letter provided to The Early.

Advertisement

“The former President and his allies in Congress must not subjugate justice and public safety because of their own personal grievances,” Schumer wrote. “The Senate must recommit that the United States is a nation of laws.”

The measure, which he’ll bring to the floor next week, is also a political opportunity. It will force Republicans to vote on a measure that would denounce what Trump has said and will also give Democrats an opportunity to vote in favor of law enforcement.

Trump called for the defunding the FBI and the Justice Department after he was indicted last week by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. He is also facing a federal investigation into his handling of classified documents after leaving office.

The resolution will condemn calls to defund the FBI and DOJ, “recognizes and appreciates the dedication and devotion” of the law enforcement agencies and “rejects partisan attempts by former President Donald J. Trump and his allies to degrade public trust” in federal law enforcement, Schumer wrote.

At the White House

Liberal groups ask Biden, Schumer to not rush to fill FTC vacancies

Two liberal groups are sending a letter to President Biden and Schumer today urging them not to rush to fill two vacant seats on the Federal Trade Commission.

Advertisement

No more than three FTC commissioners can be members of the same party, and all three current commissioners are Democrats after the lone Republican commissioner, Christine Wilson, stepped down last month. Typically, presidents defer to the Senate leader of the opposition party — McConnell, in this case — to recommend nominees.

“We write to remind you, however, that this has not always been the case in recent years: Under the Trump administration and the last Republican Senate Majority, the nominations of Democrats to independent agencies were routinely stalled or blocked for ideological reasons — forcing Democrats to spend undue political capital to ensure that seats were filled, or even leaving them vacant for years on end,” Demand Progress and the Revolving Door Project write to Biden and Schumer.

“Before expediting the nominations of Republicans to independent agencies, we urge you to prioritize confirming Democratic nominees whose nominations have been stalled by Republican obstruction,” they write.

In the States

A hero’s welcome for Tennessee lawmaker

One of two Tennessee state lawmakers expelled by Republican lawmakers for their gun-control protest was reinstated Monday and returned to the Capitol with a hero’s welcome.

Advertisement

After Monday’s vote, which took less than 15 minutes, Rep. Justin Jones “leaped from his seat to thunderous applause and cheers. Swarmed by TV cameras, he was followed by more than 1,000 supporters as he triumphantly left the council chamber. As they marched down Nashville streets, protesters chanted ‘our House’ and ‘this is what democracy looks like,’” our colleagues Tim Craig and Emily Wax-Thibodeaux wrote.

“On the steps of the capitol, Jones was joined by Rep. Justin Pearson, who the other expelled lawmaker, and spoke to the crowd through a bullhorn. ‘This is the rebirth and resurrection of a movement in Tennessee, not just today but in the days ahead,’ Jones said.”

The Shelby County Council is expected to vote on Pearson’s reinstatement Wednesday.

DeSantis’s next target: The Federal Reserve

‘No stranger to political attacks’: “The Federal Reserve’s moves to make banking smoother and more accessible are drawing political attacks from two likely 2024 presidential candidates, who allege that the central bank wants to surveil Americans’ finances, take away their guns or control how much gas they put in their cars,” our colleague Rachel Siegel reports.

“Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has argued recently that the Fed would use a digital currency ‘to impose an ESG agenda,’ referencing policies geared toward environmental, social and governance goals.”

“But that scenario bears no resemblance to the central bank’s slow exploration of digital currency.”

The Data

A tally of this year’s mass shootings, visualized: “There have already been 146 mass shootings in 2023 in the United States, more than any other year when compared with the same period,” our colleague Júlia Ledur reports. “The toll is immense. Less than four months into 2023, mass shootings have already killed 208 people and injured 564 this year in America.”

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

Spotted at the White House Easter Egg Roll

Voice of the ppl pic.twitter.com/j4S43uwj0Y — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) April 10, 2023

Thanks for reading. You can also follow us on Twitter: @theodoricmeyer and @LACaldwellDC.

GiftOutline Gift Article