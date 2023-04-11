Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announces Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) announced Tuesday that she has Parkinson’s disease, sharing her diagnosis on a day designated to raise awareness about the disease and relaying that she is doing well and feeling good despite the onset of some symptoms. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight “If there’s one thing that Democrats and Republicans can agree on, it’s that Parkinson’s disease sucks,” Wexton said in a video. “Today, on World Parkinson’s Day, I’m here to tell you that I’ve come to learn this firsthand. And that’s because I’ve learned that I, too, have Parkinson’s.”

Wexton, 54, shared that the disease — a progressive neurological condition that she described as a movement disorder — has primarily affected her speech over the past few months.

“You may notice I speak more quickly now,” she said. “It also has affected how I walk and keep my balance.”

Wexton was first elected to Congress from a competitive Northern Virginia district in 2018, defeating Republican incumbent Barbara Comstock. She prevailed last year in her most recent election with 53 percent of the vote, defeating Republican Hung Cao, as Republicans narrowly took control of the House.

Wexton said she has no plans to leave public life.

“I’m doing what I love, and what I’ve spent more than two decades of my life doing: helping others through public service, as a prosecutor, a judge, a state senator and now as your representative in Congress,” she said. “And I hope to keep serving you for many years to come.”

She said she is continuing to focus on her congressional duties, including crafting legislation, traveling around her district and hosting constituent service events.

