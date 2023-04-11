Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Welcome to The Daily 202! Tell your friends to sign up here. On this day in 1981, President Ronald Reagan returned to the White House after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital, recovering from an assassination attempt. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The big idea What we know (and don’t) about those Ukraine intel leaks It’s a classic national security whodunit: Who leaked a packet of American intelligence, largely tied to the war in Ukraine, but also covering U.S. concerns about China and the Middle East? Why’d the purloined secrets first appear on fringe internet sites? Are there more coming?

For now, the official government answers to these questions is: 🤷

“We don’t know what’s out there,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday. “We don’t know who’s responsible for this. And we don’t know if they have more that they intend to post. So we’re watching this and monitoring it as best we can.”

We also don’t know for sure what proportion of the documents is authentic. At least one version appears to have been altered. And some countries mentioned in the leak have denied the contents are accurate.

The first mainstream report on the leak came from the New York Times, on Good Friday. In the days since, many outlets including The Washington Post have pored over what appear to be photographs of highly classified documents, teasing out the secrets therein.

Here are a few things we think we know about the leaked information which, at least preliminarily, looks like the worst such breach in years.

News, beyond the fact of the leak itself

So far the disclosures have fed a steady diet of news — nothing cataclysmic, but some fairly important information.

“A Russian fighter jet nearly shot down a British surveillance plane last year,” my colleague Dan Lamothe my colleague Dan Lamothe reported Sunday , “an incident more significant than was previously disclosed and that could have drawn the United States and its NATO allies directly into the Ukraine war.”

Ukraine’s military risks falling “well short” of retaking Russian-occupied areas this spring, the ostensible goal of what is expected to be a major counteroffensive, my colleagues Alex Horton, John Hudson, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Samuel Oakford the ostensible goal of what is expected to be a major counteroffensive, my colleagues Alex Horton, John Hudson, Isabelle Khurshudyan and Samuel Oakford reported Monday

Abdel Fatah El-Sisi of Egypt, one of America’s closest allies in the Middle East and a major recipient of U.S. aid, recently ordered subordinates to produce up to 40,000 rockets to be covertly shipped to Russia,” my colleagues Evan Hill, Missy Ryan, and Siobhán O'Grady “Presidentof Egypt, one of America’s closest allies in the Middle East and a major recipient of U.S. aid,my colleagues Evan Hill, Missy Ryan, and Siobhán O'Grady reported Monday

core parts of Ukraine’s air defense systems could run short of ammunition later this month or in early May. In one of the more consequential news stories, the NYT’s Helene Cooper, Michael Schwirtz and Thomas Gibbons-Neff reported on one February assessment that

That’s just a sample.

Serious U.S. penetration of Russia

Over the weekend, my colleagues Shane Harris and Dan Lamothe pointed out one of the most interesting conclusions that can be drawn from the leaked information.

“The documents also demonstrate what has long been understood but never publicly spelled out this precisely: The U.S. intelligence community has penetrated the Russian military and its commanders so deeply that it can warn Ukraine in advance of attacks and reliably assess the strengths and weaknesses of Russian forces,” they reported.

Potentially serious damage

Shane and Dan also highlighted the prospects of significant damage to American intelligence-gathering capabilities.

The spooky acronyms (NOFORN, meaning something can’t be shared with foreign nationals) don’t tell the whole story. Instead, U.S. officials worry about disclosures that could help adversaries like Russia pinpoint American “sources and methods” — the way intelligence is obtained, like intercepted phone calls or human agents — and counter or kill them.

“The series of detailed briefings and summaries open a rare window on the inner workings of American espionage. Among other secrets, they appear to reveal where the CIA has recruited human agents privy to the closed-door conversations of world leaders; eavesdropping that shows a Russian mercenary outfit tried to acquire weapons from a NATO ally to use against Ukraine; and what kinds of satellite imagery the United States uses to track Russian forces, including an advanced technology that appears barely, if ever, to have been publicly identified,” they reported.

Allies aren’t screaming about U.S. spying on them

A decade ago, revelations the United States had spied on tens of millions of French citizens drew a furious response from Paris. And Germany expelled the CIA station chief in Berlin as part of an angry riposte to American spying that included eavesdropping on Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cellphone calls.

(Yes, allies spy on each other all the time, but revelations that undermine a democratically elected leader’s claim to be able to protect their citizens or their sovereignty come with a political price.)

This time? Crickets, so far, at least publicly, even though the leaked documents show America spying on Britain, Canada, Israel and South Korea, as Shane and Dan reported. (South Korea has said documents showing officials there hesitant to send arms to Ukraine are “altered” and “untrue,” my colleague Min Joo Kim reported Tuesday.)

Thus far, allies have held off from shows of outrage and seem to want to make sure the United States does not close off intelligence sharing and provides a formal damage assessment once an interagency investigation is done.

All of this could change, of course. Which is why one of the most important things to be said so far about the lead was Kirby’s reply when asked Monday whether the leak was “an ongoing threat,” with more documents to come.

“We truly don’t know,” he said.

Politics-but-not

What’s happening now

Chicago wins late August Democratic nominating convention in 2024

“Democrats have awarded the 2024 presidential nominating convention to Chicago, opting for the largest city in the Midwest over Atlanta, according to a Democratic official briefed on the decision,” Michael Scherer reports.

Congressional leaders gain access to classified documents from homes of Trump, Biden, Pence

“Congressional leaders in the House and Senate have been given access to the classified documents recovered from the homes of former president Donald Trump, President Biden and former vice president Mike Pence, according to two people familiar with the information who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive topic,” Leigh Ann Caldwell, Amy B Wang and Liz Goodwin report.

Biden administration considers rules for A.I. systems like ChatGPT

“The Biden administration on Tuesday took a step toward regulating artificial intelligence, as the overnight explosion of A.I. tools like ChatGPT spurs scrutiny from regulators around the globe. The Commerce Department asked the public to weigh in on how it could create regulations that would ensure A.I. systems work as advertised and minimize harms,” Cat Zakrzewski reports.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia announces Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

“Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) announced Tuesday that she has Parkinson’s disease, sharing her diagnosis on a day designated to raise awareness about the disease and relaying that she is doing well and feeling good despite the onset of some symptoms,” John Wagner reports.

Lunchtime reads from The Post

GOP eyes new work requirements for millions on Medicaid, food stamps

“House Republicans are eyeing new work requirements for millions of low-income Americans who receive health insurance, money to buy food and other financial aid from the federal government, reprising the party’s historic crusade against welfare as some lawmakers seek new ways to slash spending,” Tony Romm and Rachel Roubein report.

Popular handgun fires without anyone pulling the trigger, victims say

“The P320 is one of the nation’s most popular handguns. A variant of the weapon is the standard-issue sidearm for every branch of the U.S. military. Since its introduction to the commercial market in 2014, manufacturer SIG Sauer has sold the P320 to hundreds of thousands of civilians, and the gun has been used by officers at more than a thousand law enforcement agencies across the nation, court records show,” Champe Barton and Tom Jackman report.

More than 100 people allege that their P320 pistols discharged when they did not pull the trigger, an eight-month investigation by The Washington Post and “It has also gruesomely injured scores of people who say the gun has a potentially deadly defect., an eight-month investigation by The Washington Post and The Trace has found . At least 80 people were wounded in the shootings, which date to 2016.”

… and beyond

Lawmakers trade bank stocks while working on U.S. bank-failure fallout

“The disclosures, by a New York Republican and an Oregon Democrat, mark the latest instance of congressional stock trading intersecting with official business,” the Wall Street Journal’s Rebecca Ballhaus reports.

Nicole Malliotakis (R., N.Y.) bought stock in a regional bank before a subsidiary agreed to take over Signature Bank’s deposits Days before she bought the stock, she said she met with financial regulators to discuss the bank’s closure .” “Rep.(R., N.Y.) bought stock in a regional bank before a subsidiary agreed to take over Signature Bank’s deposits following its closure .”

Earl Blumenauer (D., Ore.) reported three trades in bank stocks as he co-sponsored legislation seeking to strengthen restrictions on financial firms in the wake of the “Rep.(D., Ore.)as he co-sponsored legislation seeking to strengthen restrictions on financial firms in the wake of the bank failures .”

How the Army quietly discharges soldiers charged with violent crimes

“More than half of the 900 soldiers who were allowed to leave the country’s largest military branch in the past decade rather than go to trial were accused of violent crimes, according to an analysis of roughly 8,000 Army courts-martial cases that reached arraignment. The figure is a significant increase from about 30% in the previous decade,” Vianna Davila, Lexi Churchill and Ren Larson and Davis Winkie report for the Army Times.

The latest on covid

White House launching $5 billion program to speed coronavirus vaccines

“The Biden administration is launching a $5 billion-plus program to accelerate development of new coronavirus vaccines and treatments, seeking to better protect against a still-mutating virus, as well as other coronaviruses that might threaten us in the future,” Dan Diamond scoops.

The Biden agenda

Biden signs resolution ending coronavirus national emergency

“President Biden signed a resolution Monday formally ending the coronavirus national emergency President Donald Trump enacted in March 2020,” Azi Paybarah reports.

House Republicans passed the measure ending the national emergency under the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn rules by federal agencies via a simple majority vote. House Democrats “Despite Biden telling Congress in January that he would end the health emergency in May,which allows Congress to overturn rules by federal agencies via a simple majority vote. House Democrats voted overwhelmingly against it.”

Why Biden’s return to Ireland, his ancestral homeland, may not be a storybook trip

“The four-day tour through Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland comes as the island grapples with the prolonged consequences of Brexit, ratcheting up tensions that threaten the very peace treaty Biden plans to celebrate,” Politico’s Adam Cancryn reports.

Rising stamp prices, visualized

“The U.S. Postal Service is raising mail prices for most users, pushing the cost of a first-class stamp from 63 cents to 66 cents,” Jacob Bogage reports.

“The new rates, which cover other mail items including periodicals and advertising mailers, are poised to take effect July 9 unless overruled by the postal regulator.”

Hot on the left

Elissa Slotkin is betting her Senate bid on gun control

“Slotkin knows the road ahead—with Democrats in the minority, an unhinged Republican Conference, and the specter of Trump 2.0 looming—will be a difficult one in the House. And she’ll be pushing for controversial legislation and running a Senate campaign to boot. Still, if she’s not exactly optimistic, she isn’t pessimistic either. ‘If you would’ve told me in 1986, when I was hiding the fact that my mom was gay, that one day gay marriage would be legal, one day it would be a nonissue on TV, I wouldn’t have believed you for the world,’ she said,” Daniel Strauss reports for the New Republic.

“‘I’m not going to say it’s soon, I’m not going to say it’s easy, but that is how the tide of history moves,’ she said. Back in February, her tone had been grim yet determined. ‘I think I’m the only congressperson to now have had two school shootings in their district,’ Slotkin said. ‘I hope I’m the only one.’”

Hot on the right

Does Clarence Thomas have a loophole problem?

“Circumvention was exactly what Thomas did. He took advantage of imprecise language permitting justices to accept ‘personal hospitality’ without reporting it,” Mona Charen writes for the Bulwark.

“That doesn’t add up to the sort of offense that merits impeachment, far less criminal charges, but it reeks and suggests a question: Why didn’t this give Thomas the willies? Most of us don’t know billionaires, far less billionaires who are eager to be our friends and benefactors, but we’ve all been in situations where we reject money or help because we don’t want to be beholden to someone, or worse, compromised.”

Today in Washington

Biden departed the White House this morning for Belfast, where he’s expected to arrive at 4:20 p.m.

In closing

It’s hard to get answers from anyone these days

