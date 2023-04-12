Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In today's edition, we'll cover the push for President Biden to designate a national monument near the Grand Canyon and the Interior Department's report on water cuts from the Colorado River. But first:

Three things to watch in the Environmental Protection Agency’s new vehicle rules

Today the Environmental Protection Agency proposed the strictest-ever emissions limits for nearly all vehicles on the nation’s roads, our colleague Timothy Puko reports.

It’s hard to overstate the climate impact of these proposals. Combined, they are large enough to avert the equivalent of two full years of nationwide carbon emissions, according to EPA estimates.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan will unveil two separate rules during a ceremony at EPA headquarters. The first will require automakers to slash greenhouse gas emissions from passenger cars and light-duty trucks, while the second will mandate emissions reductions from heavy-duty vehicles such as delivery trucks and school buses.

The first rule could lead to electric vehicles accounting for 67 percent of new passenger car and light-duty truck sales by 2032. That would be a massive increase from January, when EVs made up just 7 percent of new vehicle registrations in the United States.

But meeting these lofty goals could prove difficult. Major automakers are already struggling to shore up their supply chains for EV battery components, and some companies worry that there isn’t enough consumer appetite for EVs in the first place.

Here are three things (in no particular order) to watch when the proposals are rolled out, according to environmentalists, auto industry analysts, former EPA officials and others:

1. Will automakers meet dueling demands?

Car companies could have trouble complying with the competing demands of the EPA proposals and the EV tax credits in the Inflation Reduction Act, the landmark climate law that President Biden signed last summer, analysts say.

The overarching goal of the EPA proposals is decarbonization, or cutting carbon emissions to combat climate change.

But an underlying aim of the tax credits is deglobalization, or reducing America’s reliance on foreign countries for EV battery components.

Those two terms — decarbonization and deglobalization — might sound similar, but they have inspired very different mandates for automakers to meet.

The EPA proposals will require such steep emissions reductions that the only way to comply is to sell large percentages of EVs.

Yet far fewer EV models will qualify for the tax credits of up to $7,500 under the climate law, which imposed new requirements that EV batteries contain certain percentages of materials originating in North America.

By imposing these competing demands on car companies, the Biden administration risks slowing — rather than accelerating — America’s transition to EVs, said Kevin Book, managing director of the independent research firm ClearView Energy Partners.

“Everything, everywhere, all at once is a good movie title but a bad business plan,” Book told The Climate 202, referring to the Oscar-winning sci-fi movie.

2. Will the U.S. follow the E.U.?

Automakers might take solace in the fact that the EPA proposal for passenger cars will resemble rules in Europe, the biggest auto market after China.

In March, E.U. countries approved a landmark law that would require all new cars sold on the continent to have zero carbon dioxide emissions starting in 2035, and to have 55 percent lower CO2 emissions starting in 2030 compared to 2021 levels.

The E.U. law is projected to result in EVs accounting for 58 percent of new vehicles sold in Europe by 2030, according to an analysis by Transport & Environment , a Brussels-based advocacy group.

That’s similar to the EPA’s proposal for passenger cars, which could result in EVs accounting for 54 to 60 percent of new vehicles sold in the United States by the end of the decade, the group found.

“These are global companies, and the global market is moving toward electric vehicles,” Margo Oge, an EV expert who led the EPA’s Office of Transportation and Air Quality from 1994 to 2012, said on a Tuesday call with reporters.

3. Will consumers embrace EVs?

The new rules come despite two big obstacles to greater consumer acceptance of EVs: worries about high prices and sparse charging infrastructure.

The average new car sold for $49,507 in the United States at the end of last year, but the average EV sold for $61,448, according to Kelley Blue Book .

As of last year, there were about 46,000 charging stations in the country, compared to about 150,000 gas stations.

But there have been some signs of progress on both fronts.

Tesla and Ford have both International Council on Clean Transportation , most EV models are expected to reach price parity with gas-powered cars by 2030. andhave both moved to cut prices in recent months. And according to a study by the nonprofit, most EV models are expected to reach price parity with gas-powered cars by 2030.

Walmart Meanwhile, states have ramped up construction of charging stations using $7.5 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law. And last week, announced it will add EV charging to thousands of its U.S. stores by 2030.

“The biggest barriers have been cost and charging infrastructure, and those are things we expect to get much better,” Stephanie Searle, a director at the International Council on Clean Transportation, told The Climate 202.

Pressure points

Sinema, Grijalva urge Biden to create Arizona national monument

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Ariz.) and Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) joined tribal leaders yesterday to call on President Biden to designate more than 1.1 million acres around Grand Canyon National Park as a national monument.

Sinema and Grijalva have not always been political allies, but the pair teamed up Tuesday to endorse a push by several area tribes to establish the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument. “Baaj Nwaavjo” means “where tribes roam” in the Havasupai language, while “I’tah Kukveni” means “our footprints” in Hopi.

The monument designation would cement a 20-year moratorium on uranium mining near the Grand Canyon that was enacted in 2012. Grijalva argued during a virtual news conference that although uranium is the main fuel for nuclear reactors, mining for the metal would pose a significant risk of contamination.

Grijalva, the top Democrat on the House Natural Resources Committee, has introduced legislation that would withdraw the area from future mining claims. But the measure has little chance of passing the Republican-controlled House.

Agency alert

Colorado River cities and farms face ‘dire’ trade-offs with federal review

The Interior Department on Tuesday published an environmental review of operations at the Colorado River’s major reservoirs, laying out the painful decisions about water usage facing Western states after a two-decade drought and chronic overuse have left the reservoirs dangerously diminished, The Washington Post’s Joshua Partlow reports.

According to the draft document, the seven states in the Colorado River Basin could choose from the following extreme options:

Give priority to major farming regions in California and significantly reduce water supply in cities such as Phoenix and Los Angeles.

Distribute up to 2 million acre-feet of cuts in water usage — more than 15 percent of the river’s flow — in the same percentage across all users in Arizona, California and Nevada, contradicting legal water rights that date back more than a century.

Do nothing and let climate change run its course until the river reaches a point of no return.

The report is meant to push states to reach a voluntary deal on cutting their water use. But if that doesn’t happen, Interior has said it may impose unilateral cuts by the end of the summer.

EPA further targets cancer-causing gas from sterilizers

The Environmental Protection Agency on Tuesday announced a draft rule that would slash the use of a cancer-causing gas in facilities that sterilize medical devices, Alex Guillén and David Lim report for Politico.

The proposal would reduce emissions of ethylene oxide by 80 percent from 86 facilities around the country. Ethylene oxide can cause cancer in people who face chronic exposure.

The EPA last week proposed a separate rule that seeks to limit ethylene oxide emissions from chemical manufactures, rather than sterilizers. Combined, both rules are projected to prevent the release of 77 tons per year of ethylene oxide, Deputy EPA Administrator Janet McCabe told reporters Tuesday.

In a recent analysis, the Union of Concerned Scientists found that 14 million people live within five miles of commercial sterilizers and other major sources of ethylene oxide, and that more than 48 percent of those are people of color. Nearly 32 percent are poor.

In the atmosphere

