Biden’s Irish heritage on full display as he visits the Emerald Isle

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DUBLIN — As President Biden arrived in his ancestral homeland Tuesday, the country’s most prominent Irish American fully embraced the former even as he promoted the latter. “You know who designed the White House? An Irishman! No, not a joke,” Biden said during his first public remarks of the trip in Belfast. “Your history is our history. And, more important, your future is our future.”

Later he talked about how he is a proud Irishman even though his middle name, Robinette, and his last name have British origins. “So I don’t know what the hell is going on,” Biden joked.

And just a few hours after landing in Northern Ireland, Biden was off to the Republic of Ireland to begin his ancestral journey.

He was scheduled to look at the shores from which his ancestors, some of them shoemakers, departed in the mid-1800s. He was hoping to engage with some distant cousins. And he anticipated walking through streets of adoring crowds.

Advertisement

There have been many U.S. presidents with Irish ancestry — including Barack Obama, the nation’s first Black president, who came to Ireland in 2011 and raised a pint of Guinness — but there have been few, other than perhaps John F. Kennedy, whose Irishness is as closely tied to their identity.

Biden regularly quotes Irish poets, and his major speeches often cite passages from Seamus Heaney, William Butler Yeats or James Joyce. He says it was those poets whose work he recited to overcome a stutter as a boy.

“My colleagues always kid me about quoting Irish poets all the time,” Biden once quipped. “They think I do it because I’m Irish. I do it because they’re the best poets.”

But more often, he cites his Irish mother. (“My mother is an Irish Catholic woman with 6,000 expressions,” he has said, with perhaps a hint of hyperbole.)

While he has visited Ireland before, Biden has left little doubt that his first trip here as president is a powerful moment for him personally — a symbol of how far his family has come even as it retains ties to the old country.

Advertisement

Biden, who has suffered great loss with the deaths of two children and a wife, has connected his Irish background with feelings of longing, emotion and tragedy — and Ireland has often embraced him back.

When Biden won the presidential election in 2020, Ireland’s RTE network closed its nightly broadcast with a clip of Biden reading from Heaney’s “The Cure at Troy.”

“Everything between Ireland and the United States runs deep,” Biden said on St. Patrick’s Day in 2021, wearing a green tie and a carrying fistful of shamrocks in his coat pocket. “Our joys, our sorrows, our passion, our drive, our unrelenting optimism and hope.”

After his speech here in Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the more personal portion of his visit was scheduled to begin in County Louth, the home of his Finnegan ancestors.

He is planning on Friday to visit County Mayo, where his Blewitt ancestors are from and where he will deliver remarks about Irish Americans, describing their journey as not only a story of immigration but a reflection of the United States as a country of immigrants.

Advertisement

On Thursday, he is scheduled to address the Irish Parliament in Dublin, meet with political leaders and attend a banquet.

Traveling with Biden were his sister, Valerie Biden Owen, and his son Hunter.

“Just two of my family members who hadn’t been there before,” Biden said, when asked about family members traveling with him.

His past trips, including one in 2016 when he was vice president and had a similar itinerary, have also often included a large family entourage.

Biden often connects his Irishness to his outlook on immigration, noting that his ancestors boarded coffin ships in the Irish Sea to escape a famine in the 1840s.

“All of our ancestors, yours and mine, they came equipped with only one thing — the only thing they had in their pocket was hope,” he said in 2020.

The president has also cited his Irish heritage in his approach to policies he views as discriminatory.

Advertisement

“America has come a long way in addressing discrimination in the workplace since the days my ancestors faced ‘No Irish Need Apply’ signs,” he said in a 2008 speech calling for gender equity. “Yet discrimination today still exists.”

Biden’s stories can go deep into family lore, and sometimes he sprinkles in odd obscurities — as he did in 2021 during an address to Irish Americans when he began speaking of his Aunt Gertie.

“She did two things better than anybody else,” he said. “One is she was the best back-scratcher in the world. And two, no offense to the Greeks, but she made the best rice pudding in the world.”

Biden’s remarks that day were mixed with pride — noting, as he did on Wednesday, that the White House was designed by an Irishman, architect James Hoban — and suggesting that the Irish know struggles that the world is currently undergoing.

“We have a chance to reach out, kind of like our ancestors did, to reach out and help each other,” he said. “To reach out and help people who are in trouble.”

GiftOutline Gift Article