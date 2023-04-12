Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal court this week will hear arguments over Google's motion to dismiss a pair of blockbuster antitrust lawsuits targeting its sprawling search engine business, marking a critical juncture for U.S. authorities' efforts to bring the tech giants to heel.

Google is pushing for summary judgment in the two cases, brought by the Justice Department and a bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general respectively. If granted, it would head off a high-stakes trial and deal a massive blow to antitrust enforcers.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser, who is leading the state lawsuit against Google, called it the “most significant such case” since the landmark U.S. v. Microsoft Corp. antitrust case over two decades ago. And he said that if Google’s move succeeds, it would deprive the government of a chance to rein in anti-competitive harms they allege there’s already abundant proof of.

“We would be concerned in that situation that Google would be getting a free pass for conduct that we see as predatory, as designed to impair rivals, as undermining competition on the merits,” Weiser told my colleague Cat Zakrzewski and I in a phone interview last week.

In its lawsuit, the Justice Department alleges that the Silicon Valley giant has relied on a series of lucrative deals with competitors to cement its dominance in search, including contracts to feature Google’s search engine on web browsers like Apple’s Safari.

States, meanwhile, are taking a broader approach, alleging in addition that Google used anti-competitive tactics to organize how it displays results on search, including by requiring that third-party companies purchase ads to rise up its rankings. The cases, which have been largely consolidated, are part of a wider U.S. enforcement crackdown on Google.

Google has disputed the assertions, arguing in filings that it has never coerced competitors into integrating its search engine into their products, and that its deals with rivals show tech companies engaging in “competition on the merits” of their services. The company has also argued that it has made changes to its search rankings to improve the product.

“We look forward to showing the court how competition in Search is driving innovation for the benefit of consumers and businesses,” Google spokesperson Peter Schottenfels said in a statement.

Google’s play for an early knockout mirrors that of Facebook parent company Meta, which initially notched wins by getting a judge to toss two separate antitrust suits filed by state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission.

The FTC lawsuit, initially filed during the Trump administration, was amended and refiled in 2021 under Chair Lina Khan and has since been greenlit by a federal judge. And the states have appealed the decision to throw out their own case.

But enforcers are looking to avoid those early roadblocks this time around with Google.

“We believe we’ve offered evidence that makes plain that they have taken actions that can’t be explained by competition on the merits, that can only be explained as designed to exclude rivals,” said Weiser, who is slated to appear at the hearing Thursday.

Last month, Google also moved to dismiss a separate Justice Department lawsuit seeking to break up its alleged stranglehold on the online advertising market, the culmination of a years-long investigation into another crucial part of the tech giant’s business model.

The session this week is expected to be a narrower review of the case against Google and its arguments for dismissal, even as both sides prepare for a potential bruising battle if the case indeed goes to trial in September.

At the hearing, Weiser said they plan to argue that Google entered into deals to feature its search engine with competitors like Apple to “lock up that distribution channel” and that it has failed to operate results for ads on search “in a neutral and fair manner.”

Google’s Schottenfels said, “People choose to use Google because it provides helpful results, not because they’re forced to or can’t find alternatives.”

And the company seemingly flicked at recent rivals’ moves aimed at integrating artificial intelligence into search. “The last few months have shown how easy it is for people to access alternative search services and how much investment there is in this space,” Schottenfels said.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

House panel to vote on bill addressing alleged Huawei, ZTE threats

The U.S. House will vote next week on a bill that would address alleged threats posed by Chinese telecommunications companies Huawei and ZTE, David Shepardson reports for Reuters.

The bill titled the Countering Untrusted Telecommunications Abroad Act would direct the State Department to provide reports on U.S. NATO allies and other groups that use telecommunications services provided by Huawei and ZTE, according to the story.

“The legislation would also require publicly traded companies to disclose whether they have contracted to use Huawei or ZTE or services covered under the bill,” Shepardson writes, adding that Huawei and ZTE did not immediately comment.

The Federal Communications Commission has taken steps to limit the propagation of Chinese telecom carrier equipment in the United States. The companies have been deemed by some as a risk to national security out of fears their equipment can be used to spy on Americans or hack into sensitive U.S. infrastructure.

Biden administration commencing initiatives for AI regulation

U.S. federal agencies are beginning preliminary steps to regulate artificial intelligence technology, as popularity for large language models like ChatGPT and other AI tools continues to skyrocket, our colleague Cat Zakrzewski reports.

“The Commerce Department took its most significant action to address the emerging technology Tuesday, when it asked the public to weigh in on how it could create regulations that would ensure AI systems work as advertised,” Cat writes.

The Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration is weighing the possibility of deploying an auditing system to evaluate whether an AI technology is biased, harmful or has the potential to spread misinformation, according to the report.

Other agencies like the Federal Trade Commission have made efforts to examine AI. Sam Levine, the director of the agency’s consumer protection bureau, said the FTC is “inspecting the ways generative AI could exacerbate scams or fraud.”

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has previously developed a framework for the responsible use of AI tools.

“In a recent meeting in Silicon Valley between tech executives and lawmakers, participants floated the idea that the NIST might coordinate AI efforts across the government,” Cat writes, citing a person familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private conversations.

Video gamers refile legal challenge to Microsoft-Activision acquisition

A group of video game players re-upped a legal challenge to Microsoft’s pending purchase of video game company Activision Blizzard, following a U.S. judge’s decision last month to scrap their lawsuit, Mike Scarcella reports for Reuters.

“U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley dismissed the plaintiffs' first complaint in March after finding it failed to present enough information to back claims the acquisition would harm industry competition,” the report says.

The gamers were allowed to file an amended lawsuit, which includes “redacted assertions derived from Microsoft internal documents, including a strategy memo and other business reports that were ‘provided directly to the board of directors,’” Scarcella writes.

Microsoft denied the plaintiff’s claims. The company is under scrutiny from multiple governments for its planned transaction of Activision out of fears that the combined entity would stifle innovation in the video game industry.

The FCC made the following appointments for its new Space Bureau and Office of International Affairs:

Julie Kearney to be chief of the Space Bureau.

Ethan Lucarelli to be chief of the Office of International Affairs.

Ronald Repasi to be chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology.

Joel Taubenblatt to be chief of the Wireless Telecommunications Bureau.

