Harold Washington was elected Chicago's first Black mayor 40 years ago today. He died in office in 1987.

In today’s edition … What we’re watching: New CPI data … The latest on the legal and political battles over abortion … A son of Ireland returns … Tim Scott inches closer to 2024 … but first …

On the Hill

Two freshman lawmakers. Two very different reactions to gun violence in their cities.

Louisville and Nashville — two Democratic cities in ruby-red Southern states — are the latest communities scarred by mass shootings.

There has been the usual outrage expressed by elected officials and attempts to comfort people who lost loved ones.

But the two shootings offer a snapshot of the political divisions that keep Congress from doing anything substantive in response to what feels like an endless stream of shootings across the country.

Look at the two members of Congress who represent the areas of Nashville and Louisville where the shootings occurred. Both are freshman House members, but their responses could not have been more different.

A gun rights advocate

Rep. Andrew Ogles (R-Tenn.), a right-wing member of the House Freedom Caucus, represents the district that includes the Covenant School in Nashville, where six people, including three children, were killed late last month.

Ogles held a tightly controlled telephone town hall Tuesday night where a moderator screened and asked the questions on behalf of the participants. Still, three of the first four questions were on gun violence.

Ogles rejected the idea that guns are the problem and accused Democrats of politicizing the issue.

“The left and this White House is using the victims of this tragedy — three children and three adults — to pursue their agenda, which is to take your constitutional rights,” Ogles said.

A gun-control advocate

In Louisville, meanwhile, Rep. Morgan McGarvey, the only Democrat in Kentucky’s congressional delegation, made a passionate plea Tuesday for changes to gun laws.

“Fine, don’t make this political. People’s lives aren’t political. Public safety isn’t political,” McGarvey said in a news conference in Louisville. “Put those policies in place that put people first. People over guns. Kids over guns. Public safety over guns because that is what we need to address this problem.”

Ogles, who doesn’t regret sending a Christmas card in 2021 of his family holding long guns, compared the mass shooting to a homeless man buying an ax at a hardware store and attacking someone with it.

“I don’t think that guns are the problem. I think people with mental illness are a problem,” Ogles said, adding that no new funding for mental health is necessary. Instead, he said, funding should be redirected from the Education Department’s diversity and “critical race theory” programs and used for counselors in schools. (There is no direct federal funding for “critical race theory,” but President Biden’s budget does include money for “community schools,” which conservatives say prioritize CRT-like programs.)

Who or what is at fault?

McGarvey called for laws to remove guns from people who are dangers to themselves or others.

And he called for universal background checks, “taking weapons of war off our streets” and providing assistance for people with severe mental health challenges.

“Please if you are a person of faith and you want to give us your thoughts and your prayers, we want them, and we need them,” McGarvey said at a news conference. “But we need policies in place that will keep this from happening again so thoughts and prayers do not need to be offered to after another community (is) ripped apart from the savage violence coming from guns.”

Ogles said Democrats' policies are the root cause of the gun violence.

“I think an education system is more worried about a woke agenda and transgender issues,” Ogles said. “And I think what we’re seeing is a manifestation of failed Democrat policies, in the marketplace, in our schools, and unfortunately, some of these shootings.”

McGarvey, hours before Ogles’s town hall, said this:

“That is not a political issue, but it becomes one when Kentucky Republicans would rather ban books and pronouns and then make Kentucky a sanctuary state for weapons.”

It doesn’t sound like the shootings in their respective communities are going to help Ogles and McGarvey find common ground on how to prevent gun deaths.

The politics

Kentucky and Tennessee are solidly red with large rural areas and very few laws restricting guns.

Trump won Kentucky by 26 points and Tennessee by 22 points. Both states have two Republican senators and just one Democrat in their congressional delegations.

Both have become much redder since President Bill Clinton carried them in 1996 — but Republican gerrymandering helped drive Democrats from their delegations.

In 2009, five of Tennessee’s nine representatives were Democrats. After the Republican election wave of 2010, only two remained. Now there’s just one — Rep. Steve Cohen — after Republicans carved up Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper’s Nashville district into three Republican ones, one of which is held by Ogles.

“Culture trumps politics,” Cooper said on Tuesday. “Eventually politics can move culture, but there’s probably no issue that’s harder to solve than the gun issue.”

What we're watching

In the agencies: We’re awaiting new consumer price index data that the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release at 8:30 a.m., which will tell us whether inflation picked up or slowed in March.

The data is expected to show that prices rose about 5.2 percent over the past year, our colleague Rachel Siegel reports — a decline from February, when prices climbed 6 percent compared with a year earlier.

While inflation has fallen since hitting 9.1 percent in the summer, it’s still uncomfortably high.

The Federal Reserve plans to keep raising interest rates to fight inflation, but there’s no guarantee it will remain on a downward trajectory. Average gas prices, for instance, “have fallen since surging past $5 a gallon last year, but they could be on the upswing again after Saudi Arabia and other leading oil producers said they would slash output by more than 1 million barrels a day starting in May,” Rachel writes.

In Tennessee: The Shelby County Commission will decide today whether to reappoint Rep. Justin Pearson, one of two Democratic state lawmakers ousted for rallying for gun-control measures, to his Tennessee House district. Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones was reinstated by the Nashville County Commission on Monday.

The campaign

The latest on the legal and political battles over abortion

Since the Justice Department appealed U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s Friday ruling blocking nationwide access to mifepristone to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit, more than 300 lawmakers have signed on to amicus briefs in support of either party, while the White House has begun preparing for the two-pronged fight over mifepristone. Here’s the latest:

On the Hill

Sixty-nine Republican lawmakers have urged the right-leaning 5th Circuit to deny the Justice Department’s request to pause Kacsmaryk’s order until the appeal is decided. Antiabortion group Americans United for Life filed a brief on behalf of 11 senators and 58 House members, including Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.).

The brief, which identifies the lawmakers as “pro-life elected representatives,” argues that “chemical abortion drugs pose serious threats to the health and safety of women and girls.” (The large number of signatories is an indicator of where many in the GOP stand even though few Republicans have publicly commented on the decision.)

At the White House

Meanwhile, “the Biden administration, seeking to reassure abortion rights activists without provoking the courts, is privately promising an array of liberal groups that it will wage a fierce legal battle to preserve access to abortion medication, while also developing contingency plans in case those efforts fall short,” per our colleagues Meryl Kornfield, Rachel Roubein and Laurie McGinley.

“That effort to reassure activists comes as some liberal lawmakers are urging the administration to effectively ignore Kacsmaryk’s ruling, which the White House says it will not do.”

“The fast-paced maneuvering highlights the potential tensions between President Biden’s impassioned pledges to protect abortion rights and his equally forceful promises to respect the country’s institutions and legal system.”

At the White House

A son of Ireland returns

Keeping the peace: “Biden launches a three-day tour Wednesday of political and personal landmarks with remarks here celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which ended three decades of deadly sectarian violence among Catholics and Protestants in the area where Biden traces his family lineage,” our colleagues Matt Viser and Tyler Pager report. “But while Northern Ireland is no longer racked by violence, it is hardly a place of harmony.”

“Part of the challenge for Biden and the other luminaries visiting Belfast is reckoning with the shortcomings of the agreement in an area whose politics remain turbulent. While conditions are far better now than during the decades of constant lethal violence between Catholics and Protestants, deep divisions — and sometimes walls — remain between nationalists, who want a ‘United Ireland’ someday, and unionists, who want to remain ‘British Forever.’”

On today’s agenda: Biden will meet with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in Belfast before delivering remarks on the Good Friday Agreement at Ulster University. Afterward, he is expected to visit County Louth in the Republic of Ireland, where he will tour the home of his ancestors on the Finnegan side of his family.

The campaign

Tim Scott inches closer to 2024

Soft launch: Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is expected to launch a presidential exploratory committee today, “marking a big step toward officially entering 2024 White House race,” our colleagues Maeve Reston, Hannah Knowles and Dylan Wells report. The development was first reported by the Post and Courier’s Caitlyn Byrd.

What it does: “The exploratory committee will allow Scott’s team to ramp up fundraising and fund travel before he officially declares a bid,” Maeve, Hannah and Dylan write.

If Scott were to enter the race, he would face off against fellow South Carolinian and former U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley; tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson (who said he will launch his presidential bid later this month); and former president Donald Trump (who told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson that he , he would face off against fellow South Carolinian and former U.N. ambassador; tech entrepreneur; former Arkansas governor(who said he will launch his presidential bid later this month); and former president(who toldthat he wouldn’t drop out of the race if convicted of a crime).

The Media

Must reads

From The Post:

From across the web:

Viral

