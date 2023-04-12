Antiabortion group asks court to let Texas mifepristone ruling stand

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

An antiabortion group seeking to block access to a widely used abortion pill asked a federal appeals court late Tuesday to allow a lower court’s ruling that would pull the medication off the market to proceed. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Justice Department had on Monday appealed the ruling last week by a federal judge in Texas that suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval — in 2000 — for the drug mifepristone, which, paired with another medication, is used in a majority of abortions in the United States.

That ruling by U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, who was nominated by President Donald Trump and is known to have antiabortion views, was based on a “misguided assessment of the drug’s safety,” the Justice Department argued. Kacsmaryk’s ruling, the Justice Department said, “upended decades of reliance by blocking FDA’s approval of mifepristone and depriving patients of access to this safe and effective treatment.”

The federal government and the drug’s manufacturer have asked the right-leaning U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to say by Thursday at noon whether it will put the lower court’s ruling on pause, allowing the pill to temporarily stay on the market while the legal proceedings continue.

Any delay in blocking access to the pill would “perpetuate substantial harm on the public,” the antiabortion group, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, argued in the filing Tuesday shortly before a midnight deadline. The group has argued that the FDA acted unlawfully in approving the medication, and it alleges that the agency has “put politics above women’s health, demonstrating callous disregard for women’s well-being, unborn life, and statutory limits.”

President Biden said if the ruling blocking access to the pill is allowed to stand, “there will be virtually no prescription, approved by the FDA, that would be safe from these kinds of political, ideological attacks.”

Medication-induced abortions typically use mifepristone in concert with a second medication, misoprostol. The former induces an abortion and the latter prompts contractions that expel the embryo or fetus. In the wake of the Texas court’s ruling, abortion providers have scrambled to evaluate whether they should perform abortions using only misoprostol, which is used elsewhere in the world to perform medication abortions but is considered to be less effective than using the two drugs together. It can also cause more cramping and bleeding.

A representative for the Justice Department was not immediately available to comment.

Perry Stein, Rachel Roubein, Ann E. Marimow and Caroline Kitchener contributed to this report.

