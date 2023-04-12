Listen 13 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Donald Trump’s effort to secure the Republican Party’s presidential nomination for the third straight election is gearing up — in part as he begins a series of campaign rallies and in part as external factors have thrust him into the national spotlight. That means more commentary from Trump, in speeches, statements and interviews. And more statements from Trump means more of his at-times-baffling shorthands for various subjects he talks about a lot.

Remember: Trump comes from the world of sales. He’s developed a habit of distilling complicated things down to pithy summations, things that those interested in his product or immersed in the political economy he’s created will understand. For others, though, these things can be baffling. Why’s he talking about Joe Biden’s boxes in Chinatown? What’s the “laptop from Hell?”

This document aims to answer such questions. We reviewed four recent occasions in which Trump offered public commentary that included such shorthands and endeavored to explain them. (The four: his recent rally in Waco, Tex., a statement published on March 30, the comments he made after his arraignment on criminal charges in New York and his interview on Tuesday with Fox News host Tucker Carlson.)

Advertisement

As the campaign progresses and new shorthands are added to the mix, we may expand this list. As Trump gives more speeches, for example, he might bring back some of the shorthands that were common during his presidency. We’ll see. But if you’re looking to get some sense of what he’s talking about — and to understand how it’s often dishonest or incomplete — here you go.

“$85 billion in Afghanistan” (post-arraignment speech)

In his effort to cast the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan in as negative a light as possible, Trump has seized upon a false assertion about the value of materiel left behind. While some usable weaponry and vehicles were abandoned, the scale of what was left was probably closer to $24 billion.

“American Patriots are being arrested and held in captivity like animals” (speech in Waco) — also: “J6,” “the J6 choir”

Advertisement

Trump has increasingly embraced those arrested and imprisoned for the riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Encouraged by allies such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Fox News host Tucker Carlson, Trump has framed their detention as an effort by President Biden or the left broadly to punish the accused rioters for their political views.

A review of the charges at play, though, reveals that those in prison are largely there as they await trial on charges of violent behavior — or have already pleaded or been found guilty.

“took hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars out of China” (speech in Waco)

In an effort to demonstrate the strong hand he deployed against China, Trump has pointed toward the imposition of increased tariffs he approved as president. Those costs were largely incurred by those purchasing products from China — Americans.

Advertisement

“the boxes hoax” (March 30 statement) — also: “Mar-a-Lago raid”

In keeping with his pattern of describing any investigation into his actions as a “hoax,” Trump has cast the federal investigation into his retention of documents from his presidency using that term. Trump describes the FBI search that turned up scores of documents with classification markings (despite his attorney attesting that any such documents had already ben turned over) as a “raid,” again hoping to reinforce a sense of aggrievement.

“Biden has got 1,850 boxes” (interview with Carlson) — also: “removed many boxes to Chinatown”

One way in which Trump has attempted to downplay his retention of documents with classified markings is to suggest that documents found in the possession of Biden (and turned over to the government) are of a more severe scale or otherwise dubious. Trump and his allies have pointed to the “1,850 boxes” — a total turned over to the University of Delaware in 2012 and not believed to contain classified material — to suggest that Biden is somehow hoarding documents.

Advertisement

The “Chinatown” comment is more of a reach. A former Biden staffer told House Republicans during a deposition that boxes had been briefly stored in the D.C. neighborhood — but since Trump tries to cast Biden as beholden to China, the (traditional) name of the neighborhood is used to suggest nefariousness.

“the China virus” (speech in Waco)

Trump’s preferred moniker for the coronavirus. Once controversial, Trump has muted outcry through sheer repetition. Again, the goal is to depict the virus (and, therefore, the negative consequences for the U.S.) as someone else’s fault.

“made up by crooked Hillary Clinton” (interview with Carlson)

After the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election concluded, Trump's attorney general William P. Barr assigned a U.S. attorney, John Durham, to determine whether the probe was warranted.

Advertisement

After an investigation that lasted longer than the Russia probe itself, no evidence of malfeasance was demonstrated. But the Durham probe did provide a steady stream of conspiracy theories to the conservative media world, including the debunked idea that the entire Russia investigation was a function of 2016 Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton’s doing. It wasn’t.

“the dossier” (interview with Carlson)

A reference to the broadly debunked dossier of reports alleging contact between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia compiled by former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele. Trump and his allies allege that the dossier, research for which was funded by an attorney working for Clinton, was the trigger for the Russia probe. It wasn’t.

“Election Interference” (March 30 statement)

Since losing the 2020 election, Trump has entertained a wide range of explanations for how that loss occurred. One is that Democrats and the media established conditions under which he couldn’t win. This idea that the election was “rigged” has carried over into his depiction of the charges filed against him in Manhattan: this, too, is “election interference” aimed at preventing him from winning election. Broadly, though, the term simply describes any perceived effort to get in his way.

Advertisement

“unconstitutional changes to election laws” (post-arraignment speech)

One of the theories Trump presented for his loss was that voting rules were changed in violation of state laws, allowing more people to cast votes against him. This is not a strong argument for his popularity, but a law in place in Pennsylvania (passed by Republicans in 2019) was determined to be unconstitutional. At the time of the election, though, a jurist in the state noted that already cast votes shouldn’t be invalidated should the law fail to withstand scrutiny.

“33,000 emails” (post-arraignment speech)

One of Trump’s oldest shorthands: a reference to emails on Clinton’s private email server from her time as a Cabinet official. Her attorneys determined these messages were personal and did not need to be turned over to the government. Trump has been invoking the messages as a criticism of Clinton for nearly eight years.

Advertisement

“the FBI and DOJ in collusion with Twitter and Facebook” (post-arraignment speech)

An evolution of the right’s complaints about stunted coverage of a laptop owned by Biden’s son Hunter. After Elon Musk bought Twitter, documents about the FBI’s interactions with the company before the 2020 election were made public — and framed as though they were evidence of how the government was trying to swing the election. They weren’t.

“lying to the FISA courts” (post-arraignment speech)

One of the discoveries from an assessment of the Russia probe undertaken by the Justice Department’s inspector general was that a lawyer for the FBI had altered an email used in applying for a warrant from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court. This expanded outward in the conservative media.

“the golden escalator at Trump Tower” (March 30 statement)

Advertisement

Trump prefers to center references to his presidential campaign announcement in 2015 in terms of the escalator at Trump Tower that brought him to the event.

“Impeachment Hoax 1” (March 30 statement) — also: “Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine”

A reference to the impeachment investigation that began in late 2019, centered on Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into announcing an investigation into Joe Biden. Trump was impeached following a series of hearings in which it was demonstrated that he and his administration had withheld aid to Ukraine as they sought the announced probe.

The investigation was immediately cast by Trump as a new effort to undercut his presidency after the conclusion of the Russia probe. Since he’d dismissed that investigation as “Russia, Russia, Russia,” (see below) he began calling the impeachment “Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine.”

“Impeachment Hoax 2” (March 30 statement) — also: “Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine”

A reference to the impeachment investigation that began in January 2021, when the House impeached Trump for stoking the violence that erupted on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2021.

“the 51 intelligence agents” (post-arraignment speech)

When the New York Post first published allegations in October 2020 based on a laptop purportedly once owned by Hunter Biden, the sudden appearance of the material was reminiscent of the October 2016 release of documents stolen from a Clinton aide by Russian hackers. A group of former intelligence officials released a public statement noting the similarity. This has been cast by Trump as their having called the laptop material “disinformation,” which they did not.

“laptop from Hell” (post-arraignment speech)

Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop. The phrase “laptop from Hell” is popular on the right given the implication that it contains unconscionably damning or horrifying information.

“millions of votes illegally stuffed into ballot boxes” (post-arraignment speech) — also: “found at least 5 million instances on tape”

Last year, filmmaker Dinesh D’Souza released a film called “2000 Mules.” It claimed to show a pattern of illicitly submitted mail ballots — enough, D’Souza claimed, to swing the election. The point of the film was to tap into the demand for proof that the 2020 election had been stolen, so Trump has embraced it and its claims, including the unproven and indefensible assertion that “millions” of votes were cast by people who’d collected them. There’s simply no evidence of this at all.

“n-word” (interview with Carlson)

For unclear reasons, Trump has decided to repeatedly use the term “the n-word” to refer to “nuclear.” Presumably, he intends to make “nuclear” seem much more frightening than it otherwise is — an effort in service to his attempts to make U.S. support for Ukraine in its effort to rebuff Russia's invasion as involving the highest stakes.

“a perfect phone call” (interview with Carlson)

Trump used to use this expression to refer to the call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that was one of the initial triggers for the 2019 impeachment probe. (Trump likes to claim that the impeachment was only about the call, which isn’t true.) Now, he’s extended the phrase’s utility to refer to a January 2021 phone call in which he attempted to cajole Georgia officials into reversing their determination that he lost the state.

“radical Left” (March 30 statement) — also: “the communists and the Marxists”

Blanket terms for his perceived opponents. The descriptors are not rooted in accurately depicting anything as “radical” or “Marxist” but, instead, are hyperbolic pejoratives. His repeated descriptions of the National Archives and Records Administration, a document-retention agency, as “a radical left troublemaking organization” (as he put it last week) is a good example of how little meaning he ascribes to words like “radical.”

“RINOs” (post-arraignment speech)

Republicans-in-name-only. This is an old term, but Trump has expanded its use to include anyone who is a member of his party but disagrees with him.

“Russia, Russia, Russia” (March 30 statement) — also: “a fake Russia investigation,” “the Mueller Hoax”

Trump has always rejected the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election, a probe that included consideration (and, eventually, demonstration) of links between Russian actors and his campaign. That the probe was eventually undertaken by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III led Trump to name it “the Mueller hoax.” In his interview with Carlson, Trump credited the Fox News host with the formulation of the “Russia, Russia, Russia” dismissal.

“shifty Schiff” (speech in Waco)

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) was one of the leading voices against Trump during his administration and the first impeachment trial. So Trump gave him his own nickname.

“George Soros-backed” (post-arraignment speech)

George Soros is a well-known donor to various left-wing causes, including a group that worked to elect Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Trump and his allies have invoked Soros as the proximate reason Bragg won his election because it usefully taps into years of anti-Soros disparagement, itself intermingled with antisemitism.

“spying on my campaign” (March 30 statement)

One of the claims that spun out of the right's efforts to undercut the Russia probe was the idea that federal investigators had engaged in unwarranted surveillance of Trump's campaign. When John Durham alleged last year that data had been surreptitiously collected from Trump Tower, the claim was revived.

In reality, the data was part of an organized, external analysis that never significantly impacted the Russia probe and the surveillance involved investigating campaign staff with known links to Russia.

“weaponizing our justice system” (March 30 statement)

Trump has insisted that the investigations into his actions are part of a widespread effort to damage him personally and politically. He's woven together a complicated, unproven narrative in which federal and local investigators are going after him on false pretenses for political reasons. It's a more feasible approach than trying to defend himself on the myriad charges and probes individually

“Witch-Hunt” (March 30 statement) — also: “hoax”

Any investigation of Trump’s activity. Again, the idea is that any such probe is invalid and unfair. Independent investigators and at least one grand jury have seen things differently.

GiftOutline Gift Article