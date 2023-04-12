Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Today's edition: The Biden administration is declaring fentanyl-xylazine mix an "emerging threat." The number of abortions dropped by roughly 5,300 per month since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The Biden administration prepares a legal fight without running afoul of the courts

The Biden administration is seeking to reassure abortion rights activists without provoking the courts, promising to wage a fierce legal battle to preserve access to a commonly used abortion pill.

Since a federal judge Friday blocked approval of mifepristone, Biden officials have held a number of calls with abortion rights groups, according to three people familiar with the calls who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private discussions. Meanwhile, federal health officials have also been developing contingency plans for months, according to a former Food and Drug Administration employee who was in touch with agency officials.

Even so, some liberal lawmakers are urging the administration to effectively ignore the ruling from U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk. The White House has said it won’t do that.

All this underscores the potential tensions between President Biden’s pledge to protect abortion rights with his promises to respect America’s institutions and legal system. He’s won praise for his administration’s rhetoric after Friday’s rulings from some prominent abortion rights advocates, while some Democrats and legal scholars push for the FDA to use its broad discretion over enforcement policies if Kacsmaryk’s ruling stands.

The details

In calls with abortion rights groups, one of the main themes was that the administration was going to fight the ruling, according to one person who said it was an important message for those working on the ground to hear. That also echoes a message the administration has leaned into publicly.

Federal health officials have long been worried about the potential for such a ruling from Kacsmaryk. But a different judge in Washington state ordered the FDA to leave the current mifepristone regime in place for 17 states and D.C., further complicating the path forward.

“It’s a shock when you see [the ruling], but they knew this might happen,” said the former FDA staffer who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal agency discussions. The staffer added that while the agency’s plans are not clear, it has several options it can consider in an attempt to make mifepristone still available even if courts ultimately go against the government.

One possibility: Danco Laboratories, the manufacturer of the brand-name version of mifepristone, could file a new application to have the drug approved under the standard process.

What’s next

The drug’s suspension will take effect by Saturday if it’s not put on hold by a higher court, potentially confronting the administration with a legal and political crisis within days. If that happens, the drugmaker and abortion providers say they’ll likely be seeking information from the FDA.

“If we get to a situation where everyone has denied stays and Judge Kacsmaryk’s injunction has taken effect, I think there will be some difficult questions that Danco needs to address and some conversations that it will need to have with FDA around what happens next,” Jessica Ellsworth, counsel for Danco, told reporters Monday.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists said it’s planning to ask the FDA for federal guidance on prescribing mifepristone already in stock and how to handle mifepristone in the supply chain if Kacsmaryk’s decision stands, according to Rachel Tetlow, the association’s director of federal affairs.

The White House is rejecting calls by some more liberal lawmakers for the FDA to declare that despite the judge’s ruling, it’ll decline to pursue violations against drugmakers and distributors that provide mifepristone.

The administration’s argument: Such a move would pave the way for administrations in both parties to disregard any judicial opinion they don’t like.

But not all legal experts agree with some saying the agency has broad powers. “The FDA has a lot more flexibility than people appreciate," said Nathan Cortez, a law professor at Southern Methodist University. Cortez, who signed an amicus brief supporting the agency’s position that the pill was properly approved in 2000, pointed to the authority the agency exerted during the coronavirus pandemic to quickly make vaccines available to the public.

While you were sleeping…

An antiabortion group seeking to block mifepristone’s approval asked a federal appeals court late yesterday to allow a lower court’s ruling that would pull the drug off the market to proceed, The Post’s Bryan Pietsch reports.

A delay would “perpetuate substantial harm on the public,” the antiabortion group, the Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine, argued in the filing Tuesday shortly before a midnight deadline. Major medical groups and federal health officials have fiercely pushed back against this claim, sayng evidence accumulated over two decades shows the drug is safe and effective.

White House prescriptions

Biden administration declares fentanyl-xylazine mix an ‘emerging threat'

New this a.m.: The Biden administration today is labeling fentanyl mixed with a powerful animal sedative called xylazine an “emerging threat.” The new designation is aimed at prioritizing federal resources to boost testing and treatment, as well as stanching the illegal supply of the tranquilizer, The Post’s David Ovalle reports.

The new designation marks the latest effort by the Biden administration to crack down on xylazine, known on the streets as “tranq” — an animal sedative not approved for human consumption that causes severe flesh wounds and dazes users. Officials are also investigating how xylazine plays into opioid overdose deaths, noting there has been a surge in deaths linked to the tranquilizer.

This comes nearly two months after the FDA announced it was giving federal agencies the authority to stop shipments of the finished drug and its ingredients to curb the importation of the tranquilizer. White House drug czar Rahul Gupta told reporters yesterday that officials are still investigating how much of the xylazine supply is diverted from veterinarian stocks in the United States or comes from overseas, David notes.

Reproductive wars

Thousands fewer abortions performed monthly since the end of Roe, analysis finds

In the months following the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade last June, the number of legal abortions performed in the United States fell by about 32,260, according to a report released yesterday by the Society of Family Planning.

By the numbers: From July to December 2022, an average of 5,377 fewer pregnancies were legally terminated each month nationwide compared with the months before the ruling.

The number of abortions provided in the 13 states with near-total bans during that timeframe decreased to less than 10 per month in the six months following Dobbs .

In the states where abortions remain legal , the average number of pregnancies terminated ticked up slightly. States with the largest increases include Illinois, Florida and North Carolina.

While the number of abortions declined overall, those provided virtually through telehealth have increased steadily. In December, virtual clinics provided over 8,500 telehealth abortions where the procedure is permitted, more than double compared with last April.

In other abortion news …

On tap today: Nebraska’s legislature Jim Pillen (R), Aaron Sanderford and Paul Hammel report for the Nebraska Examiner . Nebraska’s legislature will debate legislation that would ban abortions in the state after fetal cardiac activity is detected at roughly around six weeks into pregnancy. The bill is expected to secure enough support for first-round passage, but it will have to clear three rounds in the chamber before it can be sent to Gov.(R),andreport for the

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) announced yesterday that the state will stockpile a five-year supply of misoprostol to meet anticipated demand for the drug, which is often used with mifepristone in a two-step medication abortion regimen but can also terminate a pregnancy on its own. which is often used with mifepristone in a two-step medication abortion regimen but can also terminate a pregnancy on its own.

More from Hochul:

As long as I'm governor, New Yorkers will have access to the care they need, when they need it.



I’m not going to let one extremist judge turn back the clock on abortion rights. pic.twitter.com/SYfyiSvUUo — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) April 11, 2023

Public health watch

China’s struggles with lab safety carry danger of another pandemic

In recent years, China has poured billions of dollars into lab construction and cutting-edge research with risky viruses on its quest to become a global biomedical superpower. But an investigation by our colleagues Joby Warrick and David Willman found that the country’s safety practices have failed to keep pace.

Now, Western officials, experts and lawmakers are raising alarms about what they describe as China’s vulnerability to serious lab incidents. They are warning that problems that allowed deadly pathogens to escape in the past could do so again — potentially triggering another pandemic.

The details: Ongoing equipment problems and inadequate safety training has resulted in lab animals being illegally sold after being used in experiments and contaminated lab waste being flushed into sewers, according to Chinese government reports which were bolstered by interviews. Experts say those problems are exacerbated by a secretive, top-down bureaucracy that sets demanding goals while reflexively covering up accidents and discouraging any public acknowledgment of shortcomings, Joby and David write.

Around the time of the coronavirus outbreak, China adopted legislation to improve its biosafety. But the lack of transparency makes it difficult to assess how those new standards are being implemented. Beijing has rejected criticism of China’s record on transparency and lab safety as hypocritical.

The bigger picture: Whether lab safety was a factor in the outbreak of covid-19 remains unclear. The U.S. intelligence community points to a possible accident at a Chinese lab as one of two ways that the pandemic may have started. However, Chinese officials have rejected the lab-leak hypothesis while also stymying independent investigations into the pandemic’s origins.

In other health news

The Justice Department will ask a federal appeals court to pause a federal judge’s ruling that insurers cover certain preventive services for free until its appeal is decided, according to a Justice Department spokesperson. invalidating Obamacare’s mandate that insurers cover certain preventive services for free until its appeal is decided, according to aspokesperson.

Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-Va.) announced yesterday that , saying that she is feeling good despite the onset of some symptoms. The 54-year-old said she’d continue her work in Congress, The Post’s John Wagner and Meagan Flynn report. she has Parkinson’s disease , saying that she is feeling good despite the onset of some symptoms. The 54-year-old said she’d continue her work in Congress, The Post’sandreport.

Syphilis rates reached their highest levels in more than 70 years in 2021, according toCenters for Disease Control and Prevention that underscores an alarming rise in sexually transmitted infections across the country. according to new data from thethat underscores an alarming rise in sexually transmitted infections across the country.

Health reads

