Happy Thursday! The world is better with more "Game of Thrones" content on the horizon. Send news tips via raven or to: cristiano.lima@washpost.com.

Below: Arkansas' children's online safety law is signed, and NPR quits Twitter. First:

AI experts urge E.U. to tighten the reins on tools like ChatGPT

A group of prominent artificial intelligence researchers is calling on the European Union to expand its proposed rules for the technology to expressly target tools like ChatGPT, arguing in a new brief that such a move could “set the regulatory tone” globally.

The E.U.’s AI Act initially proposed new transparency and safety requirements for specific “high-risk” uses of the software, such as in education or law enforcement. But it sidestepped so-called “general purpose” AI, like OpenAI’s popular chatbot, which can serve many functions.

In December, the European Council approved an amended version of the draft that would apply some of the same restrictions for “high-risk” AI to “general purpose” tools, widening its scope. But the draft has not yet been adopted and faces political hurdles over the expansion.

Now, as tech companies rush to integrate AI into more everyday products, a group of top AI scholars is calling on E.U. officials to treat tools like ChatGPT as “high risk,” too.

The brief, signed by former Google AI ethicist Timnit Gebru and Mozilla Foundation President Mark Surman, among dozens of others, calls for European leaders to take an “expansive” approach to what they cover under their proposed rules, warning that “technologies such as ChatGPT, DALL-E 2, and Bard are just the tip of the iceberg.”

While chatbots like ChatGPT and Microsoft’s Bard are currently generating significant attention, the group cautioned policymakers against focusing too narrowly on them, which “would ignore a large class of models which could cause significant harm if left unchecked.”

The brief was also signed by the AI Now Institute’s Amba Kak and Sarah Myers West, former advisers to Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan who penned a report Tuesday calling for greater scrutiny of how consolidation impacts AI harms, as we reported.

While Europe has yet to adopt its own AI rules, its process is still further along than in the United States, where federal policymakers are just starting to explore AI-specific regulations.

Kak, the former FTC adviser, said the E.U. “will likely be the first to enact an AI-specific omnibus framework” and in doing so “setting global precedent.”

Crucial to any new regulations, researchers wrote, would be to ensure that common-use AI tools are “regulated throughout the product cycle,” not just once users get a hold of them.

“The original development stage is crucial, and the companies developing these models must be accountable for the data and design choices they make,” they wrote.

And they urged European officials to drop language in parts of the proposal to allow AI developers to dodge by using legal disclaimers in their products. “It creates a dangerous loophole that lets original developers … off the hook,” they wrote.

Alex Hanna, director of research at the Distributed AI Research Institute, said in an email that exempting tools like ChatGPT and Bard would send “a strong signal that the EU does not want to focus on models which are already causing significant harm.”

Some European leaders are already pushing to expand the requirements for those tools. According to Politico Europe, two of the lead E.U. lawmakers on the AI Act in February “proposed that AI systems generating complex texts without human oversight should be part of the ‘high-risk’ list — an effort to stop ChatGPT from churning out disinformation at scale.”

But, according to the report, “The idea was met with skepticism by right-leaning political groups in the European Parliament,” creating political roadblocks for the push.

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton told Reuters in February the bloc’s proposal will aim to address concerns posed by new chatbots and other similar products.

“As showcased by ChatGPT, AI solutions can offer great opportunities for businesses and citizens, but can also pose risks,” he told the outlet. “This is why we need a solid regulatory framework to ensure trustworthy AI based on high-quality data.”

Arkansas governor signs social media age limit bill

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) on Wednesday signed a sweeping social media bill that sets a minimum age limit for users to enroll in a social media account, Brian Fung reports for CNN.

The bill titled the Social Media Safety Act requires social media platforms to verify their users’ ages and for individuals under 18 to get parental permission to sign up for a social media account. It is set to take effect in September.

Several carveouts were made in the days leading up to the bill’s signing. “Media companies that ‘exclusively’ offer subscription content; social media platforms that permit users to ‘generate short video clips of dancing, voice overs, or other acts of entertainment’; and companies that ‘exclusively offer’ video gaming-focused social networking features were exempted,” Fung writes.

Notable exemptions include Google-owned YouTube, which “appears to stem from the carveout for businesses that offer cloud storage and that make less than 25% of their revenue from social media,” Fung writes. Microsoft’s LinkedIn platform is apparently also exempt, since it functions largely as a business development and career platform.

Federal lawmakers in recent months have hit a standstill on passing comprehensive children’s privacy and social media safety legislation, prompting states to take actions of their own.

House GOP panel subpoenas FTC over Twitter investigation docs

The GOP-led House Judiciary Committee subpoenaed the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over its ongoing privacy investigation of Twitter, Ryan Tracy reports for the Wall Street Journal, citing a committee aide and documents viewed by the news outlet.

The subpoena, authorized by Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), said the consumer protection agency “has failed to comply with the committee’s March 10 request for all documents and communications related to the probe,” according to the report.

The FTC’s investigation of Twitter is linked to the company allegedly violating a 2011 settlement where the agency said the platform had failed to fully safeguard its users’ data.

“We have made multiple offers to brief Chairman Jordan’s staff on our investigation into Twitter. Those are standing offers made prior to this entirely unnecessary subpoena,” FTC spokesperson Doug Farrar told the Wall Street Journal.

NPR to cease using Twitter, citing Musk’s media labels

Media outlet NPR will cease activity on Twitter over claims that owner Elon Musk placed inaccurate labels on its main account, our colleague Paul Farhi reports.

NPR’s main account, which has nearly 9 million followers, was labeled a “state-affiliated media” outlet earlier this month before Twitter relaxed the label to “government-funded” this past weekend.

NPR, which receives some public funding but is managed independently, has called the labels misleading. The stamps have also been applied to similar outlets such as PBS and BBC.

“We are not putting our journalism on platforms that have demonstrated an interest in undermining our credibility and the public’s understanding of our editorial independence,” NPR said. “We are turning away from Twitter but not from our audiences and communities.”

Musk on Wednesday tweeted “Defund @NPR” in response to a screenshotted inquiry that appeared to be in his inbox from NPR tech reporter Bobby Allyn asking for a reaction to the news organization’s decision to quit the platform.

Rant and rave

Reactions pour in from Musk’s recent Twitter Spaces interview with BBC reporter James Clayton. Our colleague Faiz Siddiqui:

Elon Musk just said he's sleeping on a 7th floor couch in a Twitter library, sparred with a BBC journalist over prevalence of misinfo on Twitter (telling him "You just lied!"), declared his dog is CEO of the company and said "Covid is no longer an issue" https://t.co/BbSFxwX8vn — Faiz Siddiqui (@faizsays) April 12, 2023

Independent journalist David Gardner:

well, well, well, if it isn't the consequences of my own actions https://t.co/gUOYBYCwdm — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) April 12, 2023

New York Times tech reporter Ryan Mac:

Musk is going to his talking points and speaking on how Twitter emphasizes "unregretted user minutes."



It may sound nice for bankers and advertisers, but how does Twitter measure that metric? Is the co doing user research? Because it fired many of the folks who used to do that. — Ryan Mac 🙃 (@RMac18) April 12, 2023

