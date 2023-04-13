Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

🚨: The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit temporarily blocked U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk’s Friday decision limiting nationwide access to the abortion drug, our colleagues Perry Stein, Ann E. Marimow and Niha Masih report. But the court “declined to pause another part of the Texas ruling that said the Food and Drug Administration wrongly expanded access to the abortion drug,” they write. The Justice Department — which is representing the FDA — could still ask the Supreme Court to intervene to completely block Kacsmaryk’s ruling.

On K Street

Bill Barr’s next act

William P. Barr defended the Trump administration from lawsuits as attorney general. Now he’s poised to start suing the Biden administration as the head of a new group dedicated to fighting government regulations.

The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, a trade group started last year, has tapped Barr to lead its new Center for Legal Action. He’ll head a team of lawyers working to scuttle new rules and regulations that the group’s member companies view as overly restrictive.

Those rules include the Biden administration’s efforts to fight climate change by forcing companies to disclose climate-related risks and encouraging agencies to take climate into account when deciding whether to grant federal permits.

An aggressive approach

The strategy echoes the one employed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the venerable Washington trade group that has sued agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Federal Trade Commission, the Environmental Protection Agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau since Biden took office. (It also sued the Trump administration over its immigration policies.)

In an interview Wednesday, Barr said he hopes to build a legal team as big as the Chamber’s, which numbers about 10 lawyers, as well as relying on outside counsel. While the two groups are aligned on many issues, Barr said the members of his group might be more willing to take an aggressive approach to fighting the federal government.

The companies “don’t want to go along with the flow, because the flow’s headed in a bad direction,” Barr said. “They want to be more active in trying to turn things around.”

The American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce has recruited about 11,000 members since Terry Branstad, a former Iowa governor who went on to serve as President Trump’s ambassador to China, started it last year, according to Gentry Collins, the group’s chief executive. He declined to disclose its members or its budget.

A Chamber rival?

When it launched, the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce positioned itself as a rival to the Chamber and other trade groups. Branstad said in a statement that he was starting the group because businesses “have not been well-represented in Washington.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), who has (R-Ark.), who has criticized the U.S. Chamber in the past for being too “woke,” praised Barr’s group in a statement this week, calling it “a great ally for free enterprise in Washington and across the country.”

Barr said he didn’t view his group as a rival to the Chamber but said that we may “we may end up having more latitude in certain areas.”

“It’s almost like the difference between going from an old established law firm, with all the existing clients and interests and so forth, as an institution versus setting up a new law firm,” he added.

Asked about the American Free Enterprise Chamber of Commerce in January, Neil Bradley, the U.S. Chamber’s executive vice president, told The Early that he “welcomes “anyone who wants to come work to defend the free enterprise system and American businesses.”

Regulations are biggest game in town

With Republicans in control of the House, the Biden administration is increasingly focused on implementing the laws passed during President Biden’s first two years in office and crafting regulations that don’t require congressional approval.

Barr’s group plans to combat many of them using the weapons of regulatory warfare: congressional testimony, amicus briefs and filing lawsuits.

Jay Clayton, who served as SEC chairman during the Trump administration, said he hoped Barr’s group would challenge the SEC’s climate rule if the final regulation looks at all like the proposed one.

A controversial stint as AG

Barr’s assault on the administration’s rules is likely to infuriate Democrats, who derided him during the Trump administration for being too partisan and for underplaying the findings of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report on whether Trump obstructed the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But Barr said his group plans to fight overzealous regulations under presidents of both parties— even if Trump wins reelection next year.

“If Trump were to win, I think there’d be some areas probably that would still pose a difficulty,” Barr said.

Barr, who previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, has criticized Trump repeatedly since leaving office, most recently on ABC News on Sunday when he called Trump “a weak candidate” whose legal troubles all but assured he would lose.

“It should be evident to people that I don’t have problem opposing Trump when I think he’s wrong,” Barr said.

What we're watching

In Florida: The GOP-controlled Florida House is expected to take up a bill banning abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

In Ireland: Biden will meet with Irish President Michael Higgins and Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in Dublin on the second full day of his trip overseas. Later, Biden will address the Irish Parliament before attending a dinner banquet.

On the Hill

Dianne Feinstein requests that Senate temporarily replaces her on Judiciary Committee

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced Wednesday that she would give up her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee amid calls for her resignation from two House Democrats, Reps. Ro Khanna (Calif.) and Dean Phillips (Minn.).

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he would honor her decision. “Per Sen. Feinstein’s wishes, Majority Leader Schumer will ask the Senate next week to allow another Democratic Senator to temporarily serve on the Judiciary Committee,” the statement reads.

Feinstein’s Wednesday night announcement follows reports that “multiple Democrats close to her, as well as top-ranking congressional aides, are growing increasingly concerned that she may never come back to Washington” following her diagnosis with shingles, . that “multiple Democrats close to her, as well as top-ranking congressional aides, are growing increasingly concerned that she may never come back to Washington” following her diagnosis with shingles, per Politico’s Christopher Cadelago, Jennifer Haberkorn and Katherine Tully-Mcmanus

Feinstein, who at 89 is the oldest senator, was hospitalized for shingles treatment in early March, drawing criticism that she has contributed to a confirmation slowdown of Biden’s judicial nominees, our colleagues Mariana Alfaro and Liz Goodwin report

In her statement, Feinstein said she initially expected to return to the Capitol by the end of March but was “delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis.” It’s unclear if or when Feinstein will return to the Capitol.

Her announcement came hours after Khanna tweeted that “it’s time for [her] to resign.”

It’s time for @SenFeinstein to resign. We need to put the country ahead of personal loyalty. While she has had a lifetime of public service, it is obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties. Not speaking out undermines our credibility as elected representatives of the people. — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) April 12, 2023

The campaign

The making (or persuading) of a candidate?

David McCormick, a Republican who is considering a run for Senate in Pennsylvania, held one of his final events on his book tour at the swank downtown Philadelphia headquarters of the Cozen O’Connor law firm Wednesday night.

McCormick was coy about his intentions on running for Senate for the second cycle in a row. “Obviously we’re thinking about it again,” he said. But he delivered a campaign-like speech to the crowd of influential Republican donors and influencers.

McCormick, a former chief executive of the hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, barely lost the Republican Senate primary to Mehmet Oz in 2022. If he runs, he’d likely face a primary opponent — perhaps Doug Mastriano, the far-right conservative who lost the governor's race last cycle.

Senate Republicans, including the National Republican Senatorial Committee, have been encouraging McCormick to run again, believing he has the best shot of beating Democratic Sen. Robert P. Casey Jr. in the general election.

The political and financial stature of the hosts of the McCormick’s book event Wednesday night is a solid sign that he is strongly considering it. His wife, Dina Powell, an executive at Goldman Sachs and former top adviser to Trump, attended. Republican donor and former Trump official Jim Schultz was a host of the event as well as Republican National Committeeman Andy Reilly. Former Rep. Patrick Meehan (R-Pa.) attended and former Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.) emceed it.

“America is in decline, but decline is not inevitable,” McCormick said, sounding like a candidate.

In the agencies

The latest on the Discord leaks

Dozens of highly classified U.S. military and intelligence documents have been leaked online, sending shockwaves across the U.S. government, and launching a Justice Department investigation. Here’s the latest:

The man behind the leak

They call him ‘OG’: A young gun enthusiast, known by some as “OG,” who works on a “military base” and leads an online group of mostly two dozen men and boys on a Discord server, is behind the massive leak of U.S. government secrets, our colleagues Shane Harris and Samuel Oakford scooped.

Why he did it: OG “claimed to know secrets that the government withheld from ordinary people” and “wanted to ‘keep us in the loop,’” a member of his Discord server – Thug Shaker Central – told Shane and Samuel. OG “seemed to think that his insider knowledge would offer the others protection from the troubled world around them.”

How the documents left OG’s group: OG “expected the others to read closely the classified information he had shared. When their attention waned, he got angry,” Shane and Samuel write. Then, OG changed tactics, sharing photos of the documents.

Feb. 28: A “teenage user from the Thug Shaker Central server began posting several dozen photographs showing classified documents on another Discord server affiliated with the YouTuber ‘wow_mao.’”

More documents

Our Washington Post colleagues have reviewed a collection of images of the classified documents posted on Discord, some of which are previously unreported. They found that U.S. intelligence shows that Russia-Ukraine peace talks are unlikely. “The grinding war between Ukraine and Russia is expected to bleed into 2024 with neither side securing victory yet both refusing to negotiate an end to the conflict,” our colleague John Hudson reports.

More Discord Leaks reads

The Media

