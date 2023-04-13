Florida legislature passes ban on abortion after six weeks of pregnancy

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida legislature voted Thursday to pass a Republican bill that would ban abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, cutting off what has become a critical access point for abortion care in the South since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The vote was 70 to 40. The state Senate approved the measure earlier this month. The bill now heads to the desk of Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who has signaled that he will sign it.

Florida’s current law allows abortions up to 15 weeks of pregnancy, a time period in which the vast majority of abortions take place. The six-week ban — which includes exceptions for rape, incest, medical emergencies and “fatal fetal abnormalities” — would outlaw the procedure before many people know they’re pregnant.

Patients from across the South have been traveling to Florida for abortions since the Supreme Court decision in June, which triggered abortion bans across the region. Over 82,000 people got abortions in Florida in 2022, more than almost any other state. Nearly 7,000 of those traveled to Florida from other states, a 38 percent increase from the year before.

Those numbers have been an impetus for stricter restrictions, Florida Republicans say.

“I’m going to fight,” Rep. David Borrero (R), one of the bill’s sponsors, said on the House floor Thursday afternoon. “As many sessions as it takes, as many votes as it takes … until every single person from the moment of conception to the casket has constitutional rights.”

Because so many people live in Florida, a six-week ban there could put intense strain on clinics in states where abortion is still legal.

“If people from Florida are now going to be flooding into the Carolinas and Illinois … that is taking spots that Alabamians and Mississippians need right now,” said Robin Marty, director of operations at West Alabama Women’s Center, a clinic that provided abortions before Roe was overturned. “That’s a crisis that’s going to ripple all across the entire country.”

The bill will take effect 30 days after one of a few scenarios occurs — most likely, 30 days after the state Supreme Court issues a decision on the constitutionality of the 15-week ban that is already in effect. That decision is expected within the coming months.

Florida Democrats have argued fiercely against the legislation, staging several protests in the lead-up to the bill — including one that ended in several top Democrats being arrested.

“In the course of just two generations, we’ve seen our rights won and lost,” Florida Senate minority leader Lauren Book (D) said on the Senate floor in early April, hours before she was arrested at an abortion rights protest. “It’s up to us to get them back. No one is going to save us but ourselves.”

There was a stronger than usual police presence at the Florida Capitol Thursday morning. People in the rotunda shouted down to lawmakers as they entered the House chambers, shouting, “Shame! Shame!”

House Democrats introduced dozens of amendments during debate, including one that would have added an exception for several pregnancy complications that have been impacted by abortion bans. The amendment would have explicitly allowed doctors to induce or perform an abortion if a woman presents at a hospital with pre-viable PPROM, a life-threatening health condition that can lead to severe hemorrhage or infection.

Rep. Robin Bartleman (D), who proposed the amendment, discussed a story published in The Washington Post earlier this week, about two women who experienced pre-viable PPROM and were turned away from the hospital because of the state’s abortion ban, Anya Cook and Shanae-Smith Cunningham.

“If you know about Anya and Shanae who live in Broward county, you know that Anya had a much wanted pregnancy,” Bartleman said. When her water broke at 15 weeks, she added, “the hospital decided to send her home and she delivered the fetus in a toilet, alone. She lost so much blood.”

Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka (R), who sponsored the six-week ban, said the medical exception already included in the bill covered that kind of situation.

“If anyone tells you differently, they are misinformed,” she said, before the amendment was defeated by a vote of 33-80.

The legislation also provides $25 million in annual state funding for crisis pregnancy centers, organizations that aim to dissuade people from getting abortions.

Earlier this year, Book and other Democrats had hoped that Senate President Kathleen Passidomo — a moderate Republican lawyer from Naples — would prevent the state from moving towards a six-week ban. Passidomo has appeared hesitant to implement a strict abortion ban, initially saying Florida should not go further on abortion until its state Supreme Court issues a ruling on the 15-week ban, a decision that is still pending.

But Passidomo came around to the legislation earlier this year, voicing her public support for the six-week ban soon after it was introduced in early March — a move that shocked both Republicans and Democrats in Tallahassee.

“This is what happens when you have no backbone to stand up to the scary GOP guy running for president,” Book said in an interview with The Post.

Abortion rights advocates say the Florida ban has flown largely under the radar, usurped by coverage of the abortion pill ruling issued by a Texas judge that withdrew FDA approval of mifepristone. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary order late Wednesday allowing mifepristone to remain on the market, but reinstating strict restrictions on the drug.

“All the blue states and coasts have focused on, ‘Oh god, what if we lose access to mifepristone,’” said Marty, the director at the Alabama clinic. “They’ve forgotten that the last safe place in the South is about to go down.”

As the debate progressed on Thursday morning, the House temporarily called a recess when protesters tossed small round stickers down from the public gallery and then gathered outside the room yelling “Hands off our bodies!” and “Stand up, fight back!” Nearly a dozen Democratic lawmakers joined the three dozen protesters in the lobby to chant and sing “Lean on Me,” a song that has become an anthem for abortion bill protesters in Florida.

The recess ended after 15 minutes. House Speaker Paul Renner said “I appreciate all the passionate debate,” but “inside the chamber, I treat it like a courtroom, and we will have decorum.”

