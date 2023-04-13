Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Federal Trade Commission is updating its ‘Green Guides.’ Here’s what that means.

The Federal Trade Commission is soliciting public comments on its “Green Guides," which seek to prevent companies from making deceptive environmental claims, as it updates them for the first time in a decade.

And environmental groups are flooding the commission with requests for these guides to crack down on several types of “greenwashing,” the practice of making a company or product seem more sustainable than it really is.

If the commission makes some of those changes, corporations could be barred from making misleading claims about everything from carbon offsets to composting — or risk fighting legal battles and paying steep fines.

The FTC has already prosecuted two major retailers for alleged greenwashing. Under settlement agreements last year, Walmart agreed to pay a $3 million civil penalty and Kohl’s agreed to pay $2.5 million for advertising “bamboo” products that were actually made of rayon, a semi-synthetic fiber.

However, limited funding and resources have prevented the FTC from taking further enforcement actions — something updated Green Guides wouldn’t change. Agency leaders have implored Congress to provide more funding, and environmental claims have to compete for attention on the FTC’s agenda, which is dominated by probes of big tech companies.

Here are some of the changes to the Green Guides that environmental groups have requested, along with some of the pushback from business interests worried about the impact on free speech:

Limiting Big Oil’s climate ads

For years, many environmentalists have urged the FTC to explicitly bar oil and gas companies from running ads that could mislead consumers about their efforts to address climate change.

In 2021, for instance, three environmental groups filed a complaint with the FTC against Chevron, accusing the oil giant of running ads that overstated the company’s investment in renewable energy and commitment to cutting emissions.

The complaint from Earthworks, Global Witness and Greenpeace USA noted that the ads touted Chevron’s investments in “ever-cleaner” and “clean” energy, but they neglected to mention that the company spent less than 0.2 percent of its capital expenditures on renewables.

The FTC did not end up taking action against Chevron in response to the complaint. But the commission would be empowered to act in the future if the Green Guides mandated that oil companies include certain context in their climate ads, such as details on their continued investments in fossil fuels, said Josh Eisenfeld, corporate accountability communications manager at Earthworks.

“The problem with environmental claims is the devil is in the details,” Eisenfeld told The Climate 202. “And we don’t often see details in advertising.”

Across the Atlantic, advertising regulators have already taken a tougher stance.

Advertising Standards Authority last year HSBC , saying they were “misleading” about the banking giant’s efforts to cut emissions. The United Kingdom’slast year banned two ads from, saying they were “misleading” about the banking giant’s efforts to cut emissions.

European Commission that would require companies to back up their climate-friendly claims with evidence. And in March, the proposed draft rules that would require companies to back up their climate-friendly claims with evidence.

A Chevron spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Curbing claims of ‘green’ gas and hydrogen

Climate activists have also called on the FTC to prevent natural gas utilities from claiming, without proof, that gas is environmentally friendly.

These activists note that the main component of natural gas is methane, a potent greenhouse gas whose climate warming power is more than 80 times that of carbon dioxide during its first 20 years in the atmosphere.

“The public deserves honesty about growing levels of pollution from the ‘natural’ gas system,” Caleb Heeringa, campaign director at Gas Leaks, said in a statement.

Other advocates have set their sights on hydrogen. The Inflation Reduction Act offers tens of billions of dollars worth of subsidies for “green hydrogen,” even though some companies are using fossil fuels to produce the hydrogen, releasing an enormous amount of greenhouse gases in the process.

“There’s a lot more research that’s needed on the possible impacts for consumers before hydrogen is promoted as a green alternative,” Jenifer Bosco, a senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center, told The Climate 202.

The American Gas Association, a trade group that has promoted the environmental benefits of gas and hydrogen, has not yet submitted a public comment on the FTC proposal. Association spokesman Adam Kay declined to comment until the group has done so.

Addressing concerns about free speech

In its own public comment, the National Federation of Independent Business warned the FTC that any effort to “chill certain commercial speech by marketers” could violate the First Amendment.

Over the past several decades, the federation noted, the Supreme Court has extended increased First Amendment protection to commercial speech, although not to the same degree as political or artistic expression.

Still, the high court has long excluded false or misleading commercial speech from such protection.

A federation spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Pressure points

Here’s the biggest hurdle facing America’s EV revolution

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled its toughest-ever limits on car emissions in a bid to rapidly accelerate the nation’s transition to electric vehicles. But America’s EV revolution could stumble because of the country’s broken and dysfunctional public charging system, The Washington Post’s Shannon Osaka reports.

Most EV drivers charge their vehicles at home. But for those without a place to plug in at home, there are not enough public charging stations in either rural or urban areas across the country. And even where there are chargers, many are broken, incompatible with different EV models or inaccessible unless drivers install a particular app on their phone.

The result is chaos for drivers who simply want to plug in — and a logistical nightmare for regulators. Until the nation sorts out a stable method to manage public charging infrastructure, it will be difficult to imagine electric car sales growing as fast as the Biden administration hopes.

Climate in the courts

Judge blocks Biden’s water rule in 24 states

A federal judge in North Dakota on Wednesday temporarily blocked the Biden administration’s new water protection rule in 24 states, Bobby Magill reports for Bloomberg Law.

Judge Daniel L. Hovland of the U.S. District Court for the District of North Dakota issued a preliminary injunction to stop the rule, which expanded the definition of waterways that the Environmental Protection Agency has authority to regulate. Hovland ruled that the 24 states, led by West Virginia, had proved that the rule “poses a threat to their sovereign rights and amounts to irreparable harm.”

The regulation is now blocked in more than half of the country. In March, a federal judge in Texas issued a separate preliminary injunction against the water rule in Texas and Idaho. A Kentucky federal judge declined to halt the rule’s implementation there this month.

The 24 states affected by Wednesday’s ruling are West Virginia, Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming.

Twitter’s new limits may block your next tornado warning

The National Weather Service and broadcast meteorologists have often used automated tweets to warn their followers about tornadoes, flash floods and thunderstorms. But recent changes imposed by Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, could limit these tweets during dangerous weather events, The Post’s Scott Dance reports.

Twitter recently warned users it would only allow 1,500 free automated tweets per month, and users would need to pay a $100-a-month fee to send more. Weather Service officials said they expect a limit of 50 automated tweets during any 24-hour period — a mark its accounts routinely exceed during dangerous weather — and that Twitter officials told them no exceptions would be made.

Manually preparing such tweets “would take minutes for forecasters,” the officials said in a statement, adding that for every single warning, “seconds could make the difference between life and death.”

Twitter announced on 3/29/23 that it will begin limiting automated tweets. Should this implementation occur, the automated watch/warning/advisory graphics shared on this account may not be posted. Have multiple ways to receive weather information and alerts.#CAwx — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) April 6, 2023

In the states

Trucks are still carrying tainted waste out of East Palestine. One spilled this week.

A tractor-trailer carrying contaminated soil out of East Palestine, Ohio, overturned Monday and spilled about 20,000 pounds of dirt, the Environmental Protection Agency said, heightening local residents’ concerns about the area’s long-term safety, The Washington Post’s Justine McDaniel reports.

The incident comes as workers are still removing soil and water tainted by the toxic chemicals that were released from burning train cars during the Feb. 3 derailment in East Palestine. The EPA did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday, but local officials said the spill has been contained and did not pose a threat to waterways.

Community advocates and environmentalists said the spill raises fresh questions about how hazardous materials are transported across the country. Meanwhile, East Palestine resident Tammy Tsai said the truck spill was just another incident in a cleanup that she thinks has been mishandled.

“They just tell us everything’s fine,” she said. “No one will answer our questions.”

In the atmosphere

Viral

Wallaby cuteness to make your day. All the fluffy cuteness brought to you by #AustraliaZoo. 💜 pic.twitter.com/wcgc1VUZ5W — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) April 12, 2023

