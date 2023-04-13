Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A federal appeals court has delievered a mixed ruling for abortion rights advocates

A federal appeals court late Wednesday temporarily blocked a decision by a judge in Texas to suspend approval of a key abortion medication nationwide.

But it’s not a total victory for abortion rights advocates: The court left in place the part of the ruling which criticized the FDA’s loosening of restrictions around the popular pill in recent years.

What that means: The drug mifepristone will remain on the market for now, but prior restrictions that could limit access to the medication will be reimposed, including preventing the drug from being mailed directly to patients and changing the approved use of the pill from up to 10 weeks into pregnancy back down to seven weeks.

Though mifepristone will remain available, the appeals court order — if left in place — means major changes to how and when abortion pills can be obtained.

The Biden administration could appeal the order from the right-leaning U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit to the Supreme Court. Responding to the ruling this morning, White House Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the Biden administration is going to “continue to fight in the courts. We believe that the law is on our side and we will prevail,” our colleagues Perry Stein, Ann E. Marimow and Niha Masih note.

The Post’s Caroline Kitchener:

If nothing changes between now and Friday at midnight, mifepristone will only be approved for use up to 7 weeks, instead of 10, and will not be allowed to be sent in the mail — two changes that will transform access to the abortion pill. — Caroline Kitchener (@CAKitchener) April 13, 2023

The details

On Friday evening, U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk blocked approval of a key abortion medication, though he paused his ruling from going into effect for seven days. The Justice Department quickly appealed the Texas decision and sought for the 5th Circuit to keep the order on hold while the case winds its way through the courts.

Late Wednesday, the 5th Circuit said a preliminary review suggested that a statute of limitations barred the conservative groups’ challenge to the 2000 approval of mifepristone. In 2016 and in the years afterward, the Food and Drug Administration loosened some restrictions around the medication to make it more widely available, and the federal appeals court said challenges to those moves were “timely.”

Those changes included increasing the gestational age where mifepristone can be used up to 10 weeks, allowing other health care providers other than doctors to prescribe the medication and allowing the medication to be mailed to patients instead of being picked up at a doctors’ office.

The appeals court rejected the federal government’s argument that mifepristone is comparable to ibuprofen. “We disagree because FDA’s own documents show that mifepristone bears no resemblance to ibuprofen,” the opinion states. The order used some terms common within the antiabortion movement, such as referring to medication abortion as “chemical abortion.”

Major medical associations and federal health officials say “robust evidence” gathered over two decades shows the drug is safe and effective.

What’s next

The 5th Circuit order leaves open some key questions. As we write this, many abortion providers and legal experts are waking up to digest the news, which was released while many were sleeping. We’ll start to get answers to these questions throughout the day.

For one, a Washington state judge on Friday had ordered the FDA to leave the current mifepristone regime in place for 17 states and D.C. that filed a different lawsuit. This new order appears to contradict that ruling from U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice.

How will providers react? They’ve been gaming out scenarios in the event mifepristone was no longer approved, discussing switching to a different medication abortion regimen or beefing up surgical abortions. But the new order, if left in place, would instead change how they practice medicine.

“With the Fifth Circuit stay, providers can still prescribe off-label (as long as not prohibited by state law), meaning they can go later than 7 weeks and get rid of extra appointments. Getting around the in person requirement is trickier,” David S. Cohen, a professor of law at Drexel University, tweeted.

In other abortion pill news …

The Post’s health team has a deep dive out today unpacking the flawed science cited in the Texas abortion pill ruling.

“A Texas judge’s decision to invalidate federal approval of a key abortion drug cites research based on anonymous blog posts, cherry picks statistics that exaggerate the negative physical and psychological effects of mifepristone, and ignores hundreds of scientific studies attesting to the medication’s safety,” our colleagues Lauren Weber, Laurie McGinley, David Ovalle and Frances Stead Sellers report.

For instance: An author of a Finnish study cited in the opinion disputed the judge’s characterization of his research, which Kacsmaryk summarized as revealing that the “overall incidence of adverse events is ‘fourfold higher’” in medication abortions than surgical abortions.

The judge also cited studies about the mental health of women who have obtained abortions, and some statistics came from a study based on several dozen anonymous blog posts from abortionchangesyou.com, according to the footnotes in his ruling. Adam Unikowsky, a partner at Jenner & Block who has argued before the Supreme Court, wrote in his legal newsletter that bloggers are a self-selected group that’s far from a representative sample.

The government’s appeal Monday underscored that “serious adverse events are exceedingly rare, just as they are for many common drugs like ibuprofen.” But Christina Francis — chief executive of the American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists and a plaintiff in the lawsuit — said the drug safety data used by the FDA is flawed because it relies on reporting by abortion providers.

White House prescriptions

White House looks to shore up privacy protections for abortions

The Biden administration is proposing to strengthen existing patient privacy laws to offer stronger legal protections for those who obtain an abortion in a state where it’s legal to do so.

The proposed rule would change the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) to prohibit health-care entities from turning over protected health information that could be used to investigate, prosecute or sue someone for seeking, facilitating or providing a legal abortion. The federal health department has opened the proposal for 60 days of public comments.

The proposal would cover patients who cross state lines to legally terminate a pregnancy as well as those who qualify for an exception to their state’s abortion ban, like in cases of rape, incest or medical emergency.

But the new protections would only apply to services that comply with state law. That means protected health information could be disclosed if a patient receives an abortion where the procedure is illegal.

Why it matters: While medical records are currently protected by HIPAA, health providers and insurers can be compelled to turn over protected health information with a court order, the Associated Press’s Amanda Seitz notes.

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii):

Since SCOTUS's Dobbs decision, Republicans have been working obsessively to outlaw & criminalize abortion nationwide.



No one should face the risk of prosecution for accessing reproductive health care and protecting patients’ health information is critical to ensuring they don’t. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) April 12, 2023

On the Hill

First in The Health 202: Democrats press insurers to continue covering preventive services

A group of Democratic health leaders in the House and Senate are urging a dozen of the nation’s largest health plans and major associations to continue covering certain preventive services for free despite a recent court ruling invalidating the popular Obamacare requirement for some services.

In a letter sent yesterday, the lawmakers are asking the health insurers and trade associations representing employer-sponsored plans to respond by April 19 as to whether they intend to cover all recommended preventive services without cost-sharing until an appeal of the decision is settled. For now, it’s technically up to insurers and employers to choose whether to continue the free coverage, although health experts don’t anticipate much will change in the short term.

The Alliance of Community Health Plans, the American Benefits Council, AHIP, CVS Health and the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association confirmed that they received the letter and will respond to the lawmakers directly. Other insurers and groups didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letter was led by Democratic committee leaders. That includes ranking Democrats Rep. Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.), of the House Energy and Commerce Committee; Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), of the House Ways and Means Committee; and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.), of the House Education and Workforce Committee. On the Senate side, Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Senate HELP Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) signed on.

More from Pallone:

This decision striking down the ACA’s preventive services coverage requirement imperils access to lifesaving care including mammograms, lung cancer and skin cancer screenings, screenings for pregnant women and newborns, and PrEP. https://t.co/M46BtV6O1q — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) March 30, 2023

In the courts

Juul to pay $462 million over allegations it marketed to underage users

E-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs will pay $462 million to settle allegations that the company deceptively marketed its products toward teenagers while downplaying their addictive properties, The Post’s Michael Brice-Saddler reports.

The settlement with six states and D.C. marks the largest multistate agreement with the company over its alleged role in fueling the nation’s youth vaping crisis. The agreement also restricts Juul from advertising on social media channels used by youths, or on billboards or public transportation — and restricts the company from including people under age 35 in advertisements.

The company, which did not admit to any wrongdoing, said in a statement that it is “nearing total resolution” of legal claims and has settled with 47 states and territories for over $1 billion. Funds from the settlement will generally be spent on efforts to further prevent and mitigate the harmful effects of e-cigarettes, particularly on young people, and to support anti-vaping programs, according to New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), who co-led the effort.

D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb (D):

Good news: OAG is announcing today that we secured $15.2 million from JUUL Labs, Inc. for preying on DC kids & lying to consumers about its dangerous e-cigarette products.



OAG prioritizes protecting DC kid’s health & safety, & ensuring they can live healthy, hopeful lives. — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) April 12, 2023

The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids:

This settlement can have a particularly significant impact if, as indicated, it forces the disclosure of previously secret Juul documents and the funds are used for youth prevention efforts and increased enforcement against tobacco retailers that break the law. — Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids (@TobaccoFreeKids) April 12, 2023

In other health news

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) is temporarily giving up her seat on the Senate Judiciary Committee following calls for her resignation by fellow California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna . The 89-year-old has been away from the Capitol since early March recovering from a President Biden ’s judicial nominations, our colleague Mariana Alfaro and Liz Goodwin report. . The 89-year-old has been away from the Capitol since early March recovering from a bout of shingles , an absence some of her colleagues say has prevented Senate Democrats from confirming’s judicial nominations, our colleagueandreport.

Senate HELP Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) plans to call the chief executive of the nation’s leading insulin manufacturers to testify before the panel. The committee is aiming to hold the hearing next month, although no dates have been officially announced, Stat ’s Rachel Cohrs and John Wilkerson report. The committee is aiming to hold the hearing next month, although no dates have been officially announced,’sandreport.

Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee are calling for a hearing into the Texas judge’s ruling blocking the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Republicans control the panel and its hearing agenda. . Republicans control the panel and its hearing agenda.

Health reads

